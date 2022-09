This vegan Tiramisu sheet cake is easier and quicker! It has a light and fluffy sponge cake that’s soaked with indulgent coffee syrup and then topped with a rich and creamy homemade vegan mascarpone! And sprinkled with cocoa. Creamy moist and perfect. Gluten-free and nutfree options included.

Craving tiramisu but don’t have time to make all the lady’s fingers cookies? Make this easy vegan tiramisu sheet cake! This easy vegan sheet cake has all the great things you love about tiramisu, but in sheet cake form, which means it is super quick to make and makes enough to feed a big crowd! Perfect for your holiday gatherings.

We bake a quick vanilla-scented thin sponge cake layer. Once baked, we poke some holes in the cake and pour over the coffee syrup to soak the cake and make it irresistibly moist. Then we top the cake with a creamy mascarpone-style vegan cream mixture. Some cocoa powder or chocolate shavings and top and done – so glorious!

This cake is such an elegant dessert that is perfect served with a steaming cup of coffee. Leftovers can be stored in the fridge and frozen. Make fewer or more holes based on how much coffee you want soaked in. You’ll want to save this one.

For a gluten-free version check the tips section or the notes in the recipe card.

Why you will love this Tiramisu cake

its easier and simpler

It’s easy to transport

it satisfies all the tiramisu cravings.

it’s moist and delicious

options to make it Glutenfree, Nutfree and Soyfree

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Tiramisu Sheet Cake This vegan Tiramisu sheet cake is easier and quicker! It has a light and fluffy sponge cake that’s soaked with indulgent coffee syrup and then topped with a rich and creamy homemade vegan mascarpone, And sprinkled with cocoa. Creamy moist and perfect. Gluten-free and nutfree options included. Prep Time 25 mins Cook Time 40 mins Freezing 1 hr Total Time 2 hrs 5 mins Servings: 9 Calories: 237 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the cake: 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of all purpose flour

1/4 cup ( 50 g ) sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons oil

2 tablespoons non-dairy yogurt or applesauce

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup ( 118.29 ml ) or more non-dairy milk For the coffee syrup: 1/2 cup ( 118.29 ml ) coffee that’s about 1/2 cup of water plus 1 tablespoon instant coffee or 2 espresso shots + water( add water to the espresso shots to make about 1/2 cup)

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon coffee liquor this is optional or add in 2 to 3 drops of almond extract For the cream layer: 1 ( 129 g ) heaping cup of raw cashews

15 oz ( 425.24 g ) can of full fat coconut milk

3 1/2 ounces vanilla or plain non-dairy yogurt see substitutions in notes

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon lemon juice

4 drops of almond extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup ( 50 g ) sugar For topping: 1 tablespoon cocoa powder Instructions Make the cake : Add all the dry ingredients to a bowl,,That’s the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Mix well. Then add in the oil, non-dairy yogurt, vanilla and 1/2 cup of milk and mix in to make a smooth batter which is like thick pancake batter. If the mixture is too stiff add in some non dairy milk, one teaspoon at a time to mix in.

Line a 8x8 inch or 9x9 inch brownie pan or grease as flour it well. pour the batter into the pan and even it out. Bake at 350 F (180 C) for 22 to 24 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean.

Then remove the cake from the oven, let it cool for 5 minutes then poke holes all over the cake. Depending on how soaked you want the cake you can poke lots of holes or just a few holes. More holes means more coffee syrup soaking.

Make your coffee syrup ; add all ingredients to a saucepan over medium heat then mix really well. Bring to a boil and take off heat. Pour this all over the cake and let it soak completely.

Make the cream layer , add all of the cream layer ingredients into a blender and blend until the cashews break down and get creamy. I usually blend for 1 minute then let it sit for 5 minutes then blend it again (repeat 2 - 3times) until the cashews are well blended. Taste and adjust sweetness.

Pour this blended mixture into a saucepan and cook over medium heat, stir occasionally in the beginning 3 to 4 minutes then stir frequently after that so that lumps do not form. Once the mixture has thickened evenly switch off the heat.

Let the mixture cool for a few minutes then pour over the soaked cake and even it out really well. Then freeze this cake for 3 to 4 hours. Once the top is set but not soft(not entirely frozen), take out the cake from the freezer.

Remove the cake using the parchment liner from the pan then dust it with the cocoa powder. Slice and serve! Notes Store refrigerated for upto 4 days. Freeze for upto a month.

Yogurt substitute : use about 3 ounces of silken tofu or 1/4 cup more cashews instead of yogurt.

: use about 3 ounces of silken tofu or 1/4 cup more cashews instead of yogurt. Instead of coffee liqueur you can also use Kahlua.

To make this gluten free , use 1/2 cup of almond flour, 1/2 cup of oat flour and 1/4 cup of potato starch mixed really well. Use about 1 cup of this mixture in the cake mixture and also add in 1/4 cup of club soda and mix in. If the mixture is too thin add in the remaining flour, one tablespoon at a time. You don’t want the batter to be too thick but just about the thickness of pancake batter then pour it into parchment lined baking pan and bake.

, use 1/2 cup of almond flour, 1/2 cup of oat flour and 1/4 cup of potato starch mixed really well. Use about 1 cup of this mixture in the cake mixture and also add in 1/4 cup of club soda and mix in. If the mixture is too thin add in the remaining flour, one tablespoon at a time. You don’t want the batter to be too thick but just about the thickness of pancake batter then pour it into parchment lined baking pan and bake. Nutfree or cashew free : Use other nuts such as macadamia. Or use 1/2 cup more yogurt and 1/2 cup more coconut milk.

: Use other nuts such as macadamia. Or use 1/2 cup more yogurt and 1/2 cup more coconut milk. Coconut free : Use 3/4 cup more cashews and 1 cup water to blend.

: Use 3/4 cup more cashews and 1 cup water to blend. Oilfree : use 2 tbsp applesauce or 1 tbsp non dairy yogurt or use more non dairy milk instead. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Tiramisu Sheet Cake Amount Per Serving Calories 237 Calories from Fat 135 % Daily Value* Fat 15g 23% Saturated Fat 9g 56% Sodium 143mg 6% Potassium 179mg 5% Carbohydrates 25g 8% Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 15g 17% Protein 3g 6% Vitamin A 11IU 0% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 54mg 5% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

the dry cake ingredients are all-purpose flour, sugar and baking powder, and baking soda for the rise

a mix of non dairy milk, oil and nondairy yogurt add moisture to the cake

the sponge cake is flavored with vanilla extract, but you could also use almond essence

We soak the sponge in a homemade coffee syrup made with sugar, coffee liqueur, and cheater’s coffee made by mixing water with instant coffee powder or go bold and add 2 espresso shots then add more water to make about 1/2 cup.

For the mascarpone cream layer, we blend raw cashews with coconut milk, yogurt, vanilla, and almond extract, as well as sugar, and lemon juice

The cake gets its finishing touches by dusting it with some cocoa powder

Tips:

To make this cake without yogurt, you can use about 3 ounces of silken tofu or 1/4 cup more cashews instead of yogurt.

Instead of coffee liqueur you can also use Kahlua.

To make this gluten-free, use 1/2 cup of almond flour, 1/2 cup of oat flour and 1/4 cup of potato starch mixed really well. Use about 1 cup of this mixture in the cake mixture and also add in 1/4 cup of club soda and mix in. If the mixture is too thin add in the remaining flour, one tablespoon at a time. You don’t want the batter to be too thick but just about the thickness of pancake batter then pour it into a parchment-lined baking pan and bake.

How to make Vegan Tiramisu Sheet Cake

Make the cake: Add all the dry ingredients to a bowl, mix really well. That’s the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.

Then add in the oil, non-dairy yogurt, vanilla and 1/2 cup of milk and mix in to make a smooth batter which is like thick pancake batter. If the mixture is too stiff add in some nondairy milk, one teaspoon at a time to mix in.





Line a 8×8 inch or 9×9 inch brownie pan with parchment or grease and flour it really well. and pour this batter into the pan. Bake at 350 F for 22 to 24 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean.

Then remove the cake from the oven, let it cool for 5 minutes then poke holes all over the cake. Depending on how soaked you want the cake you can poke lots of holes or just a few holes. I like to poke holes every 1/2 inch all over the cake.

Make your coffee syrup; add all ingredients to a saucepan over medium heat then mix really well. Bring to a boil and take off heat. Pour this all over the cake and let it soak completely.

To make the cream layer, add all of the cream layer ingredients into a blender and blend until the cashews have broken down. I usually let it blend for 1 minute then let it sit for 5 minutes then blend it again (2-4 times) until the cashews are well blended. Taste and adjust sweetness. See recipe notes for substitutions

Pour this blended mixture into a saucepan and cook over medium heat, stir occasionally in the beginning 3 to 4 minutes then stir frequently after that so that lumps do not form. Once the mixture has thickened evenly switch off the heat.

Let the mixture cool for a few minutes then pour over the soaked cake and even it out really well. Then freeze this cake for 3 to 4 hours. Once the top is set but not soft(not entirely frozen), take out the cake from the freezer.

Remove the cake using the parchment liner from the pan (or you can let the cake stay in the pan and serve from it) then dust it with cocoa powder. Slice and serve.

Storage

Store refrigerated for up to 4 days. Freeze for up to a month.