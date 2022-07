This Vegan Mango bundt Cake with thick mango swirl and a mango drizzle on top and is soft, moist, and full of flavor! It’s a summer treat when served with fresh mango and whipped coconut cream. Gluten-free option included.

This vegan mango cake is the perfect easy summer cake! It is made with mango puree in the batter but we also add a thick mango swirl and topping so it contains wonderful mango flavor in every bite. YUM!

I love that this vegan bundt cake is straightforward to make with simple ingredients. It has a soft, moist texture and beautiful golden color, and let’s not forget the fragrant mango flavor.

I decided to serve this with a drizzle of mango puree. As mango is quite a delicate flavor I chose to not overpower it with any intense glaze or buttercream. As it is such a moist cake it really doesn’t need any kind of heavy frosting anyway and is perfectly delicious on its own or serve with fresh mango and whipped coconut cream! You can also mix the remaining purée into the coconut cream while whipping for a mango coconut cream frosting.

CAN I MAKE THIS CAKE GLUTEN-FREE?

Yes! To make this a gluten-free mango cake, use 3/4 cup almond flour, 3/4 cup oat flour and 1/3 cup potato starch. Mix and add 1.5 cups of this mixture to the batter to begin with. Add more as needed.

Also use 3/4 cup non dairy milk instead of 1 cup. Once you have a thick, just slightly stiff batter, fold in 1/3 cup club soda into it. Mix the batter lightly to incorporate, then add to a pan and bake

Why you will love this vegan Mango cake!

Because Mango 🙂

Fruit pureed always make delicious soft and moist cakes

The added Mango swirl adds intense flavor

The cake can be made in a Bundt pan, cake pan, loaf pan or into cupcakes!

This is a Nutfree Soyfree recipe. Gluten-free option in notes

Mango Layered Bundt Cake This Vegan Mango bundt Cake with thick mango swirl and a mango drizzle on top and is soft, moist, and full of flavor! It's a summer treat when served with fresh mango and whipped coconut cream. Super easy to make with simple ingredients! Gluten-free option included. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 35 mins Total Time 50 mins Servings: 12 Calories: 147 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Wet ingredients for the cake: 1 cup ( 240 ml ) non-dairy milk , such as almond, oat, soy or light coconut milk

1/4 cup ( 65 g ) mango puree , See note

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar or white vinegar

1/3 cup ( 65 g ) sugar

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract Dry ingredients: 1 1/2 cups ( 190 g ) all purpose flour use more if needed

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt For the mango layer in between and drizzling 1 1/2 cups ( 355 ml ) mango puree/pulp , I use canned purée/pulp. see notes

1 teaspoon cornstarch or tapioca starch Instructions Make the batter: In a bowl, add all the wet ingredients and mix really well until the sugar is mixed in.

Then add in the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt to the bowl in that order.

Mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda on top before starting to mix into the liquid in the bowl then mix until you get a smooth cake batter. if it’s too stiff, add in more milk, one teaspoon at a time. If it is too flowy, then add flour one tablespoon at a time until it is smooth but thick batter. Set aside.

Make the mango layer ; add the mango puree and cornstarch to a skillet over medium heat. Mix really well and continue to cook until the puree has thickened a bit. Depending on the kind of mango puree, this can take anywhere from 2 to 8 minutes. Let the puree cool completely or atleast lukewarm.

Grease your bundt cake pan or regular cake pan and then lightly flour it as well. Add the half of batter to the pan and tap the pan so that the batter evens out and there are no bubbles.

Then drizzle half of the thickened mango puree over the batter, then the top of it the rest of the batter.

Bake at 365°F (185ºC) for 27 to 35 minutes, depending on the bundt cake pan size. The cake is done when a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean.

Remove the cake from the oven and let it cool for at least 15 minutes before trying to remove from the pan. Remove the cake from the pan and flip it over if you are using the bundt cake pan.

Use the remaining thickened mango puree and drizzle it all over the cake. You can just use a spoon or add the puree to a ziplock bag or piping bag. Decorate the cake as needed.

Chill for 10 minutes, then slice and serve. You can serve this cake as is or with some whipped coconut cream or more mango purée. Store in the fridge for upto 6 days Notes Mango purée: This is a very moist cake. The moisture content depends on the mango puree/mango pulp you are using. I use canned kesar mango pulp.

If you use bottled, or purée fresh mango, that will have more water content. Cook the purée a few minutes longer so that it thickens a bit and is not too flowy. You can also add 1-3 tbsp sugar to the mango purée if it isn’t sweet enough. Canned purée is usually lightly sweetened but others might need a bit of sweetness

For Glutenfree : use 3/4 cup almond flour, 3/4 cup oat flour and 1/3 cup potato starch. Mix and add 1.5 cups of this mixture to the batter to begin with. Add more as needed. Also use 3/4 cup non dairy milk instead of 1 cup. Once you have a thick, just slightly stiff batter, fold in 1/3 cup club soda into it. Mix lightly to incorporate then add to a pan and bake

: use 3/4 cup almond flour, 3/4 cup oat flour and 1/3 cup potato starch. Mix and add 1.5 cups of this mixture to the batter to begin with. Add more as needed. Also use 3/4 cup non dairy milk instead of 1 cup. Once you have a thick, just slightly stiff batter, fold in 1/3 cup club soda into it. Mix lightly to incorporate then add to a pan and bake Oilfree: omit the oil and use 2 tablespoons mango purée or applesauce instead Nutrition Nutrition Facts Mango Layered Bundt Cake Amount Per Serving Calories 147 Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 0.4g 3% Sodium 148mg 6% Potassium 147mg 4% Carbohydrates 24g 8% Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 11g 12% Protein 2g 4% Vitamin A 402IU 8% Vitamin C 14mg 17% Calcium 60mg 6% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

Wet ingredients are non-dairy milk, vinegar, vanilla, oil and mango puree

in this recipe we add the sugar to the wet ingredients to dissolve it before added the dry mix

for the dry ingredients, we use AP flour

baking powder and baking soda make the cake rise

for the mango filling and drizzle, we heat mango puree with some cornstarch

Tips:

use more flour in the batter if needed

This is a very moist cake. The moisture content depends on the mango puree you are using

I use canned kesar mango purée. If you use bottled or purée fresh mango, that will have more moisture content. Cook the purée a few minutes longer so that it thickens a bit and is not too flowy. You can also add 1-3 tbsp sugar to the mango purée. Canned purée is usually lightly sweetened but others might need a bit of sweetness

mix the remaining purée into the coconut cream while whipping for a mango coconut cream frosting.

How to make Vegan Mango Bundt Cake :

In a bowl, add all the wet ingredients and mix really well until the sugar is mixed in.

Then add in the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt to the bowl in that order. Mix the flour, baking powder, baking soda on top before starting to mix into the liquid in the bowl then mix until you get a smooth cake batter. (Alternatively Mix all ingredients listed under dry ingredients. then add to wet)

If it’s too stiff, add in more milk, one teaspoon at a time. If it is too flowy, then add flour one tablespoon at a time until a smooth but thick batter forms. Set aside

Make the mango layer: add the mango puree and cornstarch to a skillet over medium heat.

Mix really well and continue to cook until the puree has thickened a bit. Depending on the kind of mango puree, this can take anywhere from 2 to 6 minutes. Let the puree cool to lukewarm.





Grease your bundt cake pan or regular cake pan and then lightly flour it as well. Add the half of batter to the pan and tap the pan so that the batter evens out and there are no bubbles.

Then drizzle half of the thickened mango puree over the batter, then the top of it the rest of the batter.

Bake at 365°F (185ºC) for 27 to 35 minutes, depending on the bundt cake pan size. The cake is done when a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean.

Remove the cake from the oven and let it cool for at least 15 minutes before trying to remove from the pan.

Remove the cake from the pan and flip it over if you are using the bundt cake pan.

Decorate the cake as needed. I just use the remaining thickened mango puree and drizzle it all over the cake. You can just use a spoon or add the puree to a ziplock bag or piping bag.

Serve:

Chill for 10 minutes, then slice and serve. You can serve this cake as is or with some whipped coconut cream.

Storage:

refrigerate in a closed container for upto 6 days.