A creamy vegan cheese log coated in crunchy pecans and fresh herbs is perfect for holiday parties served with crackers and veggies. This recipe is super easy, delicious, and versatile! (gluten-free, soy-free and nut-free options)

This is a wow-worthy, super easy vegan cheese log that you can whip up for any party, potluck, or holiday gathering. It’s delicious, cheesy, and creamy with a fantastic pecan-herb crumb which adds wonderful texture and flavor.

The holiday cheese log pairs beautifully with all kinds of veggies, crudites, crackers, fruit, or even spicy jams and chutneys. It’s perfect on a charcuterie board served with mango chutney and paired with one of my cheese balls, like my Jalapeno popper cheese ball.

You can also use this creamy cheese as a spread for baguettes or bagels or even to make grilled cheese, quesadillas, or mac and cheese. For mac and cheese, just add some stock to a pan, heat it up with the cheese log to make a sauce, and toss in your cooked pasta of choice.

This vegan cheese log recipe is flexible and easy to adapt to your flavor profile. Try adding paprika and jerk seasoning, Cajun spices, or extra red pepper flakes for a spicy version.

Why You’ll Love this Vegan Cheese Log

creamy vegan cheese log coated in crunchy toasted pecans and fresh herbs

perfect for parties, potlucks, cheese boards, and charcuterie boards

easy to make and versatile! Try different base and seasoning options.

easy to make gluten-free, soy-free, and/or, nut-free

Holiday Vegan Cheese Log

Ingredients

For the Cheese Log
▢ 1 cup raw cashews , soaked for at least 15 minutes (preferably 1 hour)
▢ 2 teaspoons tapioca starch
▢ 1 teaspoon all-purpose flour , or use more tapioca starch for gluten-free
▢ ¾ teaspoon salt
▢ 1 teaspoon garlic powder
▢ 1 teaspoon onion powder
▢ 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast
▢ 1½ tablespoons lemon juice , or juice from ½ lemon
▢ 1 teaspoon white miso , or chickpea miso for soy-free
▢ ½ teaspoon tomato paste
▢ ¼ teaspoon dried sage
▢ ½ teaspoon dried basil
▢ ¼ to ½ teaspoon dried thyme
▢ 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
▢ 1 cup water , or stock

For the Coating
▢ ¼ cup pecans , or more, to taste
▢ 2 to 3 sprigs green onion
▢ 3 to 4 sprigs fresh thyme
▢ handful of fresh basil , or other herbs of choice, such as parsley, cilantro, dill, oregano, etc.
▢ ½ teaspoon paprika
▢ ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Store the vegan cheese log in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Before serving, let it come to room temperature so it softens and becomes creamier.

To make this gluten-free, use extra tapioca starch instead of the flour.

For soy-free, use chickpea miso in place of the white miso.

For nut-free, use tofu instead of cashews. Blend with ¼ cup of water and ½ cup of soy-based yogurt. Add 1 tablespoon of tapioca starch instead of 2 teaspoons. Tofu needs more herbs and flavoring, so adjust the seasonings while cooking. Use pumpkin seeds instead of pecans. Chill, shape, coat, and serve.

Almond flour version (no soaking or blending needed): Use the base from my almond flour cheese ball (like the jalapeño popper cheese ball), add herbs, and coat it with the pecan-herb mixture.

Flavor variations: Add cajun spice/fresh herbs/pepper flakes for different flavors

Ingredients

cashews – Soaked cashews are the base for your vegan cheese log. You can make a cashew-free version using almond flour or a nut-free version using tofu, if you prefer.

– Soaked cashews are the base for your vegan cheese log. You can make a cashew-free version using almond flour or a nut-free version using tofu, if you prefer. tapioca starch and flour – To thicken the vegan cheese base. For gluten-free, use extra tapioca starch instead of the regular flour.

– To thicken the vegan cheese base. For gluten-free, use extra tapioca starch instead of the regular flour. salt, herbs, and spices – For the cheese base, you will need salt, garlic powder, onion powder, nutritional yeast, sage, basil, and thyme. For the coating, we are using green onion, thyme and other fresh herbs of choice plus paprika and red pepper flakes.

– For the cheese base, you will need salt, garlic powder, onion powder, nutritional yeast, sage, basil, and thyme. For the coating, we are using green onion, thyme and other fresh herbs of choice plus paprika and red pepper flakes. lemon juice – Adds that cheesy tang.

– Adds that cheesy tang. white miso and tomato paste – Gives the cheese log a rich, cheesy, umami flavor. Use chickpea miso for soy-free.

– Gives the cheese log a rich, cheesy, umami flavor. Use chickpea miso for soy-free. extra virgin olive oil – Ups the decadence factor!

– Ups the decadence factor! pecans – To coat the cheese log. You can use pumpkin seeds for nut-free.

💡Tips Prep the herb topping while the cashews soak to save time.

It’s vital that you blend the cashew mixture until it’s completely smooth and creamy. Just keep blending and resting until you reach that creamy consistency.

The cheese mixture will get lumpy at first. Just keep cooking and stirring. It will smooth out.

The chilled cheese mixture will be sticky, so do grease your hands a little to prevent sticking.

How to Make a Vegan Cheese Log

Soak the cashews, if you haven’t already. Drain the cashews and add them to a blender with all the cheese log ingredients. Blend for one minute, then let the mixture sit for five minutes. Blend again for 30 seconds, and check the texture. It should be creamy with no gritty cashew pieces. If it’s still grainy, blend again for another 30 seconds to a minute until completely smooth.

Heat a medium to large skillet over medium heat, and add the blended cheese mixture. Cook, stirring frequently, until it starts to bubble and thicken. It will get lumpy at first. Just keep stirring, and it will smooth out and thicken evenly. Once the mixture has thickened evenly, turn off the heat and let it cool for 10 to 15 minutes in the skillet off of the stove.

Scoop the cheese mixture into a bowl or shape it in the middle of the skillet into a rough log shape. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes to help it firm up a little bit.

Meanwhile, toast the pecans in a skillet over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes until they start to smell roasted. Remove from the heat and coarsely chop. Coarsely chop all the fresh herbs and green onions, as well. Mix the pecans and herbs on the cutting board, and chop them together, so they are evenly mixed.Then, add the paprika, and red pepper flakes and mix in.

Remove the chilled vegan cheese log from the fridge. Grease your hands lightly, remove the cheese from the skillet or bowl, and shape it into a smooth log of your preferred size. Roll the log in the pecan-herb mixture until all sides are evenly coated.

Transfer the vegan cheese log to a serving tray or board.

What to Serve with a Vegan Cheese Log

Serve with crackers, crisps, carrots, celery, apple slices, cucumber, or other vegetables. It also pairs beautifully with nuts, spicy jams, or chutneys, if you want to use it in a vegan cheese board.