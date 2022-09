This Vegan Chicken Florentine features soycurls simmered with fresh spinach in a creamy garlic cashew sauce to create a delicious and filling dish that tastes amazing on cauliflower steak, pasta, or as a sandwich filling! Plant-based, and family-friendly. gluten-free. Options for nutfree and soy free

Vegan Chicken Florentine aka Soycurl Florentine is my new favorite dinner! Florentine sauce is a creamy spinach sauce that’s typically made with wine, cream and butter.

This is my vegan take on Florentine using soy curls instead of chicken. I also add some mushrooms to the sauce to up the umami. I wanted the creamy cashew sauce for my Vegan Chicken Florentine to be thick, super creamy, and very flavorful so we add a lot of herbs and garlic to round out the flavors.

Why you’ll love this Florentine

its perfect comfort food

it uses everyday pantry ingredients

the creamy cheesy sauce with mushrooms and soycurls for vegan Chikin sub, is very versatile

it is gluten-free and vegan

Options for nutfree and soy free are in the notes section

Print Recipe 5 from 3 votes Vegan Chicken Florentine with soycurls This vegan Florentine features soycurls simmered with fresh spinach in a creamy garlic cashew sauce to create a delicious and filling dish that tastes amazing on cauliflower steak, pasta, or as a sandwich filling! Plant-based, Glutenfree and family-friendly Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 25 mins Total Time 40 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 291 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the chicken 3 oz ( 85 g ) dried soy curls

2 teaspoon oil

2 cups ( 475 ml ) chicken flavor broth

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

3 tablespoons corn starch or tapioca starch For the cream sauce 1 tablespoon vegan butter or oil

¼ cup chopped onion

4 cloves garlic minced

4 oz quartered white or cremini mushrooms

1 tablespoon mirin or ¼ cup of white wine

¾ cup raw cashews see note for Nutfree

2 cups ( 475 ml ) water or broth

2 teaspoons yellow miso chickpea miso for Soyfree

1 teaspoon dried parsley

3 tablespoons nutritional yeast

½ teaspoon salt , less or more based on salt content of the liquid in the recipe

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon pepper flakes

1 cup frozen spinach or a mix of frozen and fresh baby spinach (5-6 oz)

Pepper flakes for garnish Instructions Soak your soy curls in warmed chicken flavor stock for 15 minutes. You can use 4 ounces to make a really thick dish; I prefer to use 3 oz as the soy curls absorb a lot of water,

Once they have soaked, drain but do not dispose of the stock, reserve it for later. Press lightly while draining to remove excess moisture.

Then put it in a bowl and add the salt, black pepper and corn starch to the soy curls, mix well to coat and set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add 2 teaspoons of oil to the skillet. once hot add the soy curls and cook until the soy curls are golden on the edges. Then transfer them to a plate.

Make the sauce: blend the cashews, water and miso until they are very smooth. I usually blend it for 1 minute then let it sit for 5 minutes and blend again. Repeat this 2-3 times until the cashews are blended well.

Heat the vegan butter in the same large skillet. Once hot add the onion, garlic and cook until the onion are starting to turn golden. Add the mushrooms and mix in.

Cook for a 3-4 minutes. If mushrooms are starting to dry out add a splash of water. Once the mushrooms are starting to turn golden add the white wine or mirin, and mix in.

Then add blended cashews into the skillet and add the nutritional yeast, parsley, salt, pepper, and pepper flakes and mix in. Let the cashew cream come to a boil and starts to thicken.

Add the spinach and mix in. Taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Add in the soy curls, mix in and bring to a good simmer. Soy curls will absorb a lot of liquid and the cream might thicken a lot. Add in your reserved broth, ¼ cup at a time to thin it out to preferences and once it has simmered for a minute consistently, switch it off and take off the heat.

Garnish with pepper flakes and serve with noodles/pasta, baked potato, grilled or seared cauliflower steak.

You can also make sandwiches with the florentine. Once the sauce has thickened it makes great Open faced or grilled sandwiches. Or add it to a pita bread or wrap, the options are endless. Notes To make this without soy, use other vegan chicken of choice or seitan. You don’t need to soak those options in the stock, just toss them with the salt, pepper and corn starch and crisp them a little bit then continue with the rest of the recipe. You can also make this with ingredients like tempeh or chickpeas. add more mushrooms to balance out the overall flavor and texture. Use Chickpea miso for Soyfree miso. To make this Nutfree: add 2 tablespoons flour to the mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes. Then add in 1/2 cup unsweetened non dairy milk and mix in until the flour mixes in. Then add 1.5 cups non dairy milk and cook to thicken.

You can also sub the cashew cream with 5 oz silken tofu , or 1/3 cup vegan cream cheese and blend with the water. Onion garlic free: Omit the onion and garlic. Use chopped zucchini instead of onion. Add 1/2 teaspoon oregano and 1 teaspoon miso instead of garlic Oilfree: Bake the soycurls at 400 deg f for 15-20 mins. Use broth to sauté the onion and mushroom and proceed Mushroom free: omit the mushrooms and add 1 oz more soycurls and 1 teaspoon vegan Worcestershire sauce Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Chicken Florentine with soycurls Amount Per Serving Calories 291 Calories from Fat 153 % Daily Value* Fat 17g 26% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 698mg 30% Potassium 483mg 14% Carbohydrates 23g 8% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 4g 4% Protein 18g 36% Vitamin A 746IU 15% Vitamin C 4mg 5% Calcium 81mg 8% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

soy curls soaked in chicken flavor broth, then coated in seasoned cornstarch and panfried in oil

the base for the creamy sauce are soaked raw cashews which are blended with miso

garlic and onion are sauteed in vegan butter to get the sauce started

mushrooms – cremini are my first choice here

I use mirin or ¼ cup of white wine to deglaze the pan. This adds a refreshing acidity and depth of flavor. You can use more broth as a substitute

seasoning: I add dried parsley, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes for heat. and nutritional yeast for that savory note

spinach: you can use fresh or frozen spinach or a mix of frozen and fresh baby spinach (5-6 oz)

Tips

To make this without soy , use other vegan chicken of choice. You don’t need to soak those options in the stock, just toss them with the salt, pepper, and corn starch and crisp them a little bit then continue with the rest of the recipe. You may also not need to add any more stock to the sauce, depending on how much liquid they absorb. Use chickpea miso instead of white miso

How to make Vegan Soycurl Florentine:

Soak your soy curls in warmed chicken flavor stock for 15 minutes. You can use 4 ounces to make a really thick dish. As the soy curls absorb a lot of water, I prefer to use 3 ounces.

Once they have soaked, drain but do not dispose of the stock, reserve it for later. Press lightly while draining to remove excess moisture.

Then put it in a bowl and add the salt, black pepper and corn starch to the soy curls, mix well to coat and set aside.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add 2 teaspoons of oil to the skillet. once hot add the soy curls and cook until the soy curls are golden on the edges. Then transfer them to a plate.

Make the sauce: blend the cashews, water and miso until they are very smooth. I usually blend it for 1 minute then let it sit for 5 minutes and blend again. Repeat this 2-3 times until the cashews are blended well.





Heat the vegan butter in the same large skillet. Once hot add the onion, garlic and cook until the onion are starting to turn golden. Add the mushrooms and mix in.

Cook for a 3-4 minutes, if they are starting to dry out add a splash of water. Once the mushrooms are starting to turn golden add the white wine or mirin, and mix in.

Then add blended cashews into the skillet and add the nutritional yeast, parsley, salt, pepper, and pepper flakes and mix in. Let the cashew cream come to a boil and starts to thicken.

Add the spinach and mix in. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. If the cream is thickening too much add in your reserved broth, ¼ cup at a time.

Add in the soy curls, mix in and bring to a good simmer. Soy curls will also absorb a lot of liquid and the cream might thicken a lot. use some of your reserved stock or some extra stock to thin it out to preferences and once it has simmered for a minute or two consistently, switch it off and take off the heat.

Garnish with pepper flakes and serve with noodles/pasta, baked potato, grilled or seared cauliflower steak.

Storage

Refrigerate in a closed container for upto 3 days. Reheat with more stock as the sauce would have thickened

You can also make sandwiches with it. Once the sauce has thickened it makes great Open faced or grilled sandwiches. Or add it to a pita bread or wrap, options are endless.