These Vegan Churro Biscotti with Cinnamon Sugar are perfectly crunchy for dunking in a hot cup of coffee, tea, or cocoa, or on their own. Impossible to eat just one!

Continuing with more gift table holiday goodies with these Delicious Vegan Churro Biscotti just in time for the holidays! After your first bite memories of childhood carnivals will bring a warm smile to your face and nostalgia and happiness to everyone you share them with.

I love these Cinnamon Sugar Biscotti! They are crunchy, with loads of sweet cinnamon flavor and they’re perfect dipped into tea, cappuccino, or coffee. But who’s stopping you from enjoying them as a holiday-themed breakfast on the go, or after dinner for a light dessert? Seriously I can’t get enough of these.

Now, Biscotti are crispy, and they are supposed to be like that, not soft or chewy. Biscotti – as the name implies – means “twice baked”, and double baking these dainty Italian cookies is the secret to their crunchy texture. Their signature texture makes them perfect for dunking into your hot drink, or even some sweet dessert wine.

To make vegan biscotti or any biscotti recipe, the dough is shaped into a loaf and then baked. The baked loaf is then again cut into slices that are baked again until they become crispy. Once you’ve mastered making a traditional biscotti, your variations are endless. This churros version is my favorite and a love declaration to the Spanish streetfood classic “churros”!

More DIY gifts from the blog

Other giftables

Let’s make these crispy cinnamony biscotti!

Print Recipe Vegan Churro Biscotti - Cinnamon Sugar Biscotti These Vegan Churro Biscotti with Cinnamon Sugar are perfectly crunchy for dunking in a hot cup of coffee, tea, or cocoa, or on their own. Impossible to eat just one! Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 1 hr 25 mins Total Time 1 hr 40 mins Servings: 24 Calories: 53 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 1/2 cups ( 187.5 g ) flour I use all-purpose

1 tbsp cornstarch

2 tbsp almond flour , Omit to make nut free

1.5 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp cinnamon wet ingredients: 1/2 cup ( 118.29 ml ) non dairy milk

1 tbsp oil

2 tbsp maple syrup

3 tbsp sugar To coat: 1 1/2 tbsp sugar I use a mixture of coconut sugar and brown sugar

1 tsp cinnamon Instructions In a bowl, mix the flour, cornstarch, almond flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon, and set aside.

In another bowl, mix the non dairy milk, oil, maple syrup, and sugar. Mix well until the sugar is dissolved.

Combine the wet with the dry, and mix to make a sticky, stiff doughy mixture. Transfer this to a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Wet your hands and using more water, shape the mixture into an oval, and press it down to even it out so that it is about 1/2-3/4 inches thick. Keep pressing, use a couple more drops of water for whenever it gets sticky again, and keep pressing and spread it out.

In a small bowl, mix the sugar and cinnamon for topping until well combined, and then sprinkle this all over the dough(which should still be a bit wet on the top). Press it down lightly with your hands if needed.

Bake at 350 degrees F(180 C) for 22-25 minutes. Check with a toothpick in the center.

Remove the baking sheet, and let it cool completely, then using a very sharp or serrated knife, slice the oval into 1/2 inch thick slices. Spread these slices over the parchment-lined baking sheet again, flattened on the wider side of the biscotti.

Bake at 275 degrees F (135 C) for 1 hour, or until the biscotti is crisp to your preference.

Cool completely and then store in an airtight container and keep on the counter for up to three weeks. You can also ice these with a simple icing of sugar and non-dairy milk. Notes If you want long slices like a coffee shop biscotti, slice the logs at an angle.

After the first bake, allow the biscotti loaf to cool, I f you cut them when they are hot the slices will crumble.You can even bake the log a day in advance and then complete the slicing and second bake the next day.

f you cut them when they are hot the slices will crumble.You can even bake the log a day in advance and then complete the slicing and second bake the next day. After the second bake, make sure that the vegan biscotti cool on a wire rack to allow them to crisp completely.

to allow them to crisp completely. You can also ice these with a simple icing of sugar and non-dairy milk. Or go "churros con chocolate" and drizzle them with melted dark chocolate. Gluten free: Use a mix of 1 cup of oat flour 1/2 a cup of almond flour and 2 tablespoons of cornstarch or potato starch Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Churro Biscotti - Cinnamon Sugar Biscotti Amount Per Serving Calories 53 Calories from Fat 9 % Daily Value* Fat 1g 2% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 32mg 1% Potassium 44mg 1% Carbohydrates 10g 3% Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 1g 2% Calcium 26mg 3% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

all-purpose flour, cornstarch and almond flour is the dry base for this recipe. The added almond flour makes these extra rich.

is the dry base for this recipe. The added almond flour makes these extra rich. baking powder makes these rise just perfectly.

makes these rise just perfectly. as these are churro-themed, we just NEED to add some cinnamon.

wet ingredients are non-dairy milk and oil. Any milk will work and as for the oil – go with a neutral-tasting one.

Any milk will work and as for the oil – go with a neutral-tasting one. sweetness is provided by a mix of maple syrup and sugar

To get that typical churro flavor, we sprinkle the biscotti liberally with cinnamon sugar. I use a mixture of coconut sugar and brown sugar but you can choose just one.

Vegan Biscotti Tips:

Always use a serrated knife when cutting your biscotti (preferably a bread knife) in a smooth sawing motion to cut nice smooth clean slices.

when cutting your biscotti (preferably a bread knife) in a smooth sawing motion to cut nice smooth clean slices. If you want long slices like a coffee shop biscotti, slice the logs at an angle.

After the first bake, allow the biscotti loaf to cool, I f you cut them when they are hot the slices will crumble. You can even bake the log a day in advance and then complete the slicing and second bake the next day.

f you cut them when they are hot the slices will crumble. You can even bake the log a day in advance and then complete the slicing and second bake the next day. After the second bake, make sure that the vegan biscotti cool on a wire rack to allow them to crisp completely.

to allow them to crisp completely. You can also ice these with a simple icing of sugar and non-dairy milk. Or go “churros con chocolate” and drizzle them with melted dark chocolate.

How to make Vegan Churro Biscotti

In a bowl, mix the flour, cornstarch, almond flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon, and set aside. In another bowl, mix the non-dairy milk, oil, maple syrup, and sugar. Mix well until the sugar is dissolved. Combine the wet with the dry, and mix to make a sticky, stiff doughy mixture.

Transfer this to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Wet your hands and using more water, shape the mixture into an oval, and press it down to even it out so that it is about 1/2-3/4 inches thick. Keep pressing, use a couple more drops of water for whenever it gets sticky again, and keep pressing and spread it out.

In a small bowl, mix the sugar and cinnamon for topping until well combined, and then sprinkle this all over the dough. Press it down with your hands if needed.

Bake at 350 degrees f for 22-25 minutes. Check with a toothpick in the center. Remove the baking sheet, and let it cool completely, then using a sharp knife, slice the oval into 1/2 inch thick slices.

Spread these slices over the parchment-lined baking sheet again, flattened on the wider side of the biscotti.

Bake at 275 degrees F for 1 hour, or until the biscotti is crisp to your preference.

Cool completely and then store in an airtight container and keep on the counter for up to three weeks.

As a coffee and tea lover, I am keen on the fact that these are vegan biscotti are the perfect dunkers (no biscotti mush at the bottom of my mug).

Get creative with add-ins:

While these are perfect as they are, sometimes–especially around the holidays–you may want plus-perfect or make different kinds for gifting. If such is the case, consider adding all kinds of different flavorings and add-ins, such as: