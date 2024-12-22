Jump to RecipeRate Recipe

This post contains affiliate links. Please see our disclosure policy.

Learn how to make your own Indian Dal Tadka (lentil soup mix) in a jar! Dry soup mixes are a perfect holiday gift, and it makes hearty, delicious Dal everyone will rave about! (vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free). This post was originally published Dec 4 2013.

open jars of lentil soup mix with open spice pouches
Make this dal (Indian lentil soup) jar to keep handy for your own quick meals, or gift these dry mixes to introduce everyone around to some awesome Indian lentil dal! These make great care packages, hostess gifts, coworker gifts, camping meals etc.

jar of red lentil soup mix

You cannot get a better, more creative stocking stuffer than a spiced lentil soup. Cook up a big batch, sit by the window and watch the snow. 

There are many many ways you can make Indian Dals. Dal is a term used for all the legumes(for eg split red lentils are called masoor dal), Dal is also a term used for the final result, for example masoor dal makes masoor dal tadka. Dal tadka is the way of making dal. Tadka or tempering(the spices) is kind of like making a fresh spiced oil. The oil is heated up and spices and aromatics are bloomed in it. For the jars today, I give you 2 options, to make red lentil dal tadka and yellow lentil dal. You can use other lentils in the jars as well. The cooking time will vary. Just cook the lentils you choose until preference and make the tadka and add and done!

dal tadka in the pan after cooking

Dal in a jar is easy to make and awesome to have around for days when you want a quick meal. And it’s so delicious with homemade dried onion, chili, garlic flakes and curry leaves. You dry these aromatics in the oven, and they give this dal such a deep, amazing flavor!

onion on the baking sheet after drying
open spice pouches

Why You’ll Love Dal Tadka in a Jar

  • easy to make holiday gift perfect for stocking stuffers, friends, coworkers, for camping etc.
  • gift it away or keep it on hand for easy meals in your own kitchen!
  • flavor-packed, creamy dal with multiple flavor layers, all in one jar
  • make the dal tadka within minutes!
  • perfect for traveling and camping for when you might have all spices
  • naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free
close-up of dal tadka in a bowl with rice

More Food Gifts

jar of split yellow lentil soup mix

Indian Lentil Soup Mix in a Jar (Dal Tadka in a jar)

By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 10 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 30 minutes
Servings: 4
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Indian
Learn how to make your own Indian Dal tadka- lentil soup mix in a jar! Dry soup mixes are a perfect holiday gift, and it makes hearty, delicious lentil dal everyone will rave about! (vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free)
Equipment

Ingredients 
 

  • 1/2 cup dry split red lentils, , masoor dal
  • 1/2 cup petite yellow lentils, , moong dal (split mung beans)

Red Lentil Tadka 1

  • 1/2 to 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, (Jeera)
  • 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds, (Raee)
  • 2 bay leaves, (Tej patta) or 4 dried curry leaves

Moong Dal Tadka 1

  • 1 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 6 to 8 curry leaves

Tadka 2 for Both Jars

  • 2 tablespoons dried onion flakes, See notes to make your own onion flakes .
  • 1 tablespoon dried garlic flakes, See notes for directions or use 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon garam masala
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves, kasuri methi or 1/8 tsp fenugreek seed powder
  • 2 dried red chilies, , Indian or Thai, use California red or Kashmiri chilies for less heat . Or 1 teaspoon dried green chilies (see note) or add both red and green for extra heat!
  • a generous pinch of asafoetida/hing, , optional

Additional Items Needed for Cooking

  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 1 teaspoon oil

Instructions 

For the Jars

  • Add the red lentils to one jar and the petite yellow lentils to the other. Make the pouches/small bags for the tadka/tempering. Add ingredients under tadka 1 to pouch 1. Add tadka 2 to pouch 2. Add these pouches or bags to the jar. Seal and gift.

Instructions on the Jar

  • Remove pouches. Wash and drain the lentils.
    Cook lentils in a saucepan with 1 1/2 cups of water for red lentils and 2 cups for yellow lentils, and 1/2 teaspoon salt . Bring to a boil on medium heat, then cook on low-medium for 12 to 15 minutes for red lentils or 20 to 25 minutes for the yellow lentils. Adjust consistency with more water if needed.
    To make in instant pot, add the washed lentils, 1 1/4 cup water and salt. Mix, close the lid and pressure cook on high pressure for 3 minutes for split red lentils, 5 mins for petite yellow lentils. (If using brown lentils, pressure cook 16 minutes, for green mung bean, 20 minutes)
  • Make the tadka: In another pan, add 1 teaspoon oil. Heat on medium. Add the ingredients from Bag 1 to the oil when hot. Mix for a few seconds and cook till they start to sizzle and sputter. Add all the ingredients from Bag 2 and mix well. Cook for half a minute stirring frequently. Add the cooked lentils to this pan. (Or transfer the tadka to the saucepan). Mix well and bring to a boil. Simmer for 2 minutes. Taste and adjust salt. Serve hot topped with chopped cilantro (optional). All done in 20 to 30 minutes!
  • Serve with naan, flatbread, pita, crackers, rice, quinoa or as-is as a soup!

Video

Notes

To make dried onion, garlic, and green chili flakes:
  1. Preheat the oven to 240° F (115° C). Chop 1/2 of a medium onion, 6 cloves of garlic, and 1 hot green chili.
  2. Spread the onion onto one baking sheet and put the garlic and chili on another. Bake the onion for 1.5-2 hours and bake the sheet of garlic and chili for 1/2- 1 hour(depending on size of the garlic). After half an hour,  check on the garlic and move the baking sheets around in the oven, so everything dries evenly.
Variations:
  • Add 1/2 cup chopped tomato to the skillet after adding bag 2. Cook for 5 minutes until tomato is tender, then add lentils. Or add cooked/blanched veggies.
  • Use 1 to 2 teaspoons dried green chili instead of red chili in the bag. See notes for how to make the dried green chili.
  • Use 1/2 cup coconut milk + 1 cup of water for a creamy curried dal.

Nutrition

Calories: 207kcal, Carbohydrates: 34g, Protein: 13g, Fat: 2g, Saturated Fat: 0.2g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g, Monounsaturated Fat: 1g, Trans Fat: 0.01g, Sodium: 308mg, Potassium: 355mg, Fiber: 10g, Sugar: 3g, Vitamin A: 337IU, Vitamin C: 65mg, Calcium: 51mg, Iron: 3mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

dal in a jar ingredients on the counter

Ingredients and Substitutions

  • red and yellow lentils – You are making two jars, one with masoor dal (red lentils) and one with moong dal (split yellow lentils).
  • whole spices – For the jar of red lentils, you will need cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and bay leaves or curry leaves. For the yellow lentils, you need just mustard seeds and curry leaves.
  • aromatics – You can use store-bought onion flakes, garlic flakes, and dried red chilis or dry your own from fresh onion, garlic, and hot green chili.
  • ground spices – For both jars, you need ginger, turmeric, coriander, garam masala, dried fenugreek leaves, and dried red chilis. You can also add a pinch of asafoetida, if you like.
  • water, salt, and oil – To prepare the dals.

💡 Tips

  • If you’re planning to make your own dried aromatics, get those drying in the oven first, then gather the rest of your ingredients and assemble the jars.
  • I like to fold little parchment paper pouches to hold the spices and aromatics. They look so pretty! But you can use mini plastic bags, if you prefer.
chopping the green chili
chopping the garlic
chopping the onion

How to Make Lentil Soup Mix in a Jar

If you’re drying your own aromatics, preheat the oven to 240° F (115° C). Chop 1/2 of a medium onion, 6 cloves of garlic, and 1 hot green chili.

Spread the onion onto one parchment lined baking sheet and put the garlic and chili on another. Bake the onion for 1.5-2 hours and bake the sheet of garlic and chili for 1/2-1 hour(depending on size of garlic). After half an hour, check on the garlic and move the baking sheets around in the oven, so everything dries evenly.

spreading onion onto the baking sheet
spreading curry leaves, garlic, and chili onto the baking sheet

Make the jars: Add the red lentils to one jar and the petite yellow lentils to the other. Make the pouches/small bags for the tadka. Add ingredients for tadka/tempering 1 in one pouch and the second tadka to another pouch/bag. Add to the jar. Seal and gift.

folding the sides of the parchment to make the pouch
folding the top of the pouch
adding spices to the pouch
adding dried curry leaves to the pouch
adding dried onion to the pouch
adding pouches to the jar
open jars of lentil soup mix with open spice pouches

How to Make the Dal Tadka from the Jars


Remove pouches. Wash and drain the lentils.

rinsing the red lentils
transferring rinsed lentils to the pan

Cook lentils in a saucepan with 1 1/2 cups of water and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Use 1/2 cup more water for a thinner consistency(and for yellow lentils). Bring to a boil on medium heat, then cook on low-medium for 12 to 15 minutes for red lentils or 20 to 25 minutes for the yellow lentils.

To make in instant pot, add the washed lentils, 1 1/4 cup water and salt. Mix, close the lid and pressure cook on high pressure for 3 minutes for split red lentils, 5 mins for petite yellow lentils. (If using brown lentils, pressure cook 16 minutes, for green mung bean, 20 minutes)


In another skillet, add 1 teaspoon oil. Heat on medium. Add the content from Bag 1 to the oil when hot. Mix for a few seconds and cook till they start to sizzle and sputter.

adding water to the lentils
adding whole spices to the pan

Add all the ingredients from Bag 2 and mix well. Cook for half a minute stirring frequently. Add the cooked lentils to this pan. (Or transfer the spiced oil to the lentils.)

adding dried onion to the pan
adding cooked lentils to the cooked onion

Mix well and bring to a boil. Simmer for 5 minutes. Taste and adjust salt. Serve hot topped with chopped cilantro (optional). All done in 20 to 30 minutes!

lentils after adding to the pan
dal tadka after cooking

What to Serve with Dal Tadka

This dal makes a cozy meal served with rice, naan, flatbread, pita, crackers, or quinoa or biryani. Or you can serve it on its own.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this recipe allergy friendly?

Dal tadka is naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free. It’s also dairy-free!

41 Comments

  1. Candace says:

    I dehydrated the onions and garlic for this,. I had a spot of trouble rounding up the spices, I’ll need to order some online. I made several jars and with all the variations to add fresh ingredients I kept a couple jars for my own shelf! Very well received as gifts. Thanks

    Reply
    1. Vegan Richa Support says:

      Awesome!!

      Reply
  2. April says:

    I cook without oil, and have always been curious about the tempering in Indian cooking. Does it really change the flavor much? What would be a good alternative? Just dry roasting the spices in a skillet? Or could you just cook them in with the lentils right from the beginning? I really love your recipes and thank you for all your hard work! I will be doing a lot of backpacking/camping in the next year, and this will be a great recipe for that purpose! Thank you!

    Reply
      1. April says:

        Thanks so much! That article was perfect, answered everything I wanted to know! Can’t wait to try it out backpacking!

        Reply
  3. Pongodhall says:

    I love all these jars but I always mither you for more!
    Is there any chance of burger recipes in jars in the future? Yes, I would like a one portion jar too if possible for I do have a freezer (groaning with summer fruits etc just now) but the one portion would keep me under control, I am very greedy!

    Reply
    1. Richa says:

      you can freeze partially baked burger patties. grill or bake the frozen patties to serve!

      Reply