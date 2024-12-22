Learn how to make your own Indian Dal Tadka (lentil soup mix) in a jar! Dry soup mixes are a perfect holiday gift, and it makes hearty, delicious Dal everyone will rave about! (vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free). This post was originally published Dec 4 2013.

Make this dal (Indian lentil soup) jar to keep handy for your own quick meals, or gift these dry mixes to introduce everyone around to some awesome Indian lentil dal! These make great care packages, hostess gifts, coworker gifts, camping meals etc.

You cannot get a better, more creative stocking stuffer than a spiced lentil soup. Cook up a big batch, sit by the window and watch the snow.

There are many many ways you can make Indian Dals. Dal is a term used for all the legumes(for eg split red lentils are called masoor dal), Dal is also a term used for the final result, for example masoor dal makes masoor dal tadka. Dal tadka is the way of making dal. Tadka or tempering(the spices) is kind of like making a fresh spiced oil. The oil is heated up and spices and aromatics are bloomed in it. For the jars today, I give you 2 options, to make red lentil dal tadka and yellow lentil dal. You can use other lentils in the jars as well. The cooking time will vary. Just cook the lentils you choose until preference and make the tadka and add and done!

Dal in a jar is easy to make and awesome to have around for days when you want a quick meal. And it’s so delicious with homemade dried onion, chili, garlic flakes and curry leaves. You dry these aromatics in the oven, and they give this dal such a deep, amazing flavor!

Why You’ll Love Dal Tadka in a Jar

easy to make holiday gift perfect for stocking stuffers, friends, coworkers, for camping etc.

gift it away or keep it on hand for easy meals in your own kitchen!

flavor-packed, creamy dal with multiple flavor layers, all in one jar

make the dal tadka within minutes!

perfect for traveling and camping for when you might have all spices

naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free

Indian Lentil Soup Mix in a Jar (Dal Tadka in a jar) By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 20 minutes mins Total: 30 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: Main Course Cuisine: Indian Learn how to make your own Indian Dal tadka- lentil soup mix in a jar! Dry soup mixes are a perfect holiday gift, and it makes hearty, delicious lentil dal everyone will rave about! (vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free) Equipment 16 oz wide mouth mason jars

parchment paper Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x ▢ 1/2 cup dry split red lentils , , masoor dal

, ▢ 1/2 cup petite yellow lentils , , moong dal (split mung beans) Red Lentil Tadka 1 ▢ 1/2 to 1 teaspoon cumin seeds (Jeera)

▢ 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds , (Raee)

, ▢ 2 bay leaves , (Tej patta) or 4 dried curry leaves Moong Dal Tadka 1 ▢ 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

▢ 6 to 8 curry leaves Tadka 2 for Both Jars ▢ 2 tablespoons dried onion flakes , See notes to make your own onion flakes .

, ▢ 1 tablespoon dried garlic flakes , See notes for directions or use 1 teaspoon garlic powder

, ▢ 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

▢ 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

▢ 1 teaspoon ground coriander

▢ 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

▢ 1/2 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves kasuri methi or 1/8 tsp fenugreek seed powder

▢ 2 dried red chilies , , Indian or Thai, use California red or Kashmiri chilies for less heat . Or 1 teaspoon dried green chilies (see note) or add both red and green for extra heat!

, ▢ a generous pinch of asafoetida/hing, , optional Additional Items Needed for Cooking ▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1 1/2 cups water

▢ 1 teaspoon oil Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions For the Jars Add the red lentils to one jar and the petite yellow lentils to the other. Make the pouches/small bags for the tadka/tempering. Add ingredients under tadka 1 to pouch 1. Add tadka 2 to pouch 2. Add these pouches or bags to the jar. Seal and gift. Instructions on the Jar Remove pouches. Wash and drain the lentils. Cook lentils in a saucepan with 1 1/2 cups of water for red lentils and 2 cups for yellow lentils, and 1/2 teaspoon salt . Bring to a boil on medium heat, then cook on low-medium for 12 to 15 minutes for red lentils or 20 to 25 minutes for the yellow lentils. Adjust consistency with more water if needed. To make in instant pot, add the washed lentils, 1 1/4 cup water and salt. Mix, close the lid and pressure cook on high pressure for 3 minutes for split red lentils, 5 mins for petite yellow lentils. (If using brown lentils, pressure cook 16 minutes, for green mung bean, 20 minutes)

Make the tadka : In another pan, add 1 teaspoon oil. Heat on medium. Add the ingredients from Bag 1 to the oil when hot. Mix for a few seconds and cook till they start to sizzle and sputter. Add all the ingredients from Bag 2 and mix well. Cook for half a minute stirring frequently. Add the cooked lentils to this pan. (Or transfer the tadka to the saucepan). Mix well and bring to a boil. Simmer for 2 minutes. Taste and adjust salt. Serve hot topped with chopped cilantro (optional). All done in 20 to 30 minutes!

Serve with naan, flatbread, pita, crackers, rice, quinoa or as-is as a soup! Video Notes To make dried onion, garlic, and green chili flakes: Preheat the oven to 240° F (115° C). Chop 1/2 of a medium onion, 6 cloves of garlic, and 1 hot green chili. Spread the onion onto one baking sheet and put the garlic and chili on another. Bake the onion for 1.5-2 hours and bake the sheet of garlic and chili for 1/2- 1 hour(depending on size of the garlic). After half an hour, check on the garlic and move the baking sheets around in the oven, so everything dries evenly. Variations: Add 1/2 cup chopped tomato to the skillet after adding bag 2. Cook for 5 minutes until tomato is tender, then add lentils. Or add cooked/blanched veggies.

Use 1 to 2 teaspoons dried green chili instead of red chili in the bag. See notes for how to make the dried green chili.

Use 1/2 cup coconut milk + 1 cup of water for a creamy curried dal. Nutrition Calories: 207 kcal , Carbohydrates: 34 g , Protein: 13 g , Fat: 2 g , Saturated Fat: 0.2 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 1 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g , Trans Fat: 0.01 g , Sodium: 308 mg , Potassium: 355 mg , Fiber: 10 g , Sugar: 3 g , Vitamin A: 337 IU , Vitamin C: 65 mg , Calcium: 51 mg , Iron: 3 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients and Substitutions

red and yellow lentils – You are making two jars, one with masoor dal (red lentils) and one with moong dal (split yellow lentils).

– You are making two jars, one with masoor dal (red lentils) and one with moong dal (split yellow lentils). whole spices – For the jar of red lentils, you will need cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and bay leaves or curry leaves. For the yellow lentils, you need just mustard seeds and curry leaves.

– For the jar of red lentils, you will need cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and bay leaves or curry leaves. For the yellow lentils, you need just mustard seeds and curry leaves. aromatics – You can use store-bought onion flakes, garlic flakes, and dried red chilis or dry your own from fresh onion, garlic, and hot green chili.

– You can use store-bought onion flakes, garlic flakes, and dried red chilis or dry your own from fresh onion, garlic, and hot green chili. ground spices – For both jars, you need ginger, turmeric, coriander, garam masala, dried fenugreek leaves, and dried red chilis. You can also add a pinch of asafoetida, if you like.

– For both jars, you need ginger, turmeric, coriander, garam masala, dried fenugreek leaves, and dried red chilis. You can also add a pinch of asafoetida, if you like. water, salt, and oil – To prepare the dals.

💡 Tips If you’re planning to make your own dried aromatics, get those drying in the oven first, then gather the rest of your ingredients and assemble the jars.

I like to fold little parchment paper pouches to hold the spices and aromatics. They look so pretty! But you can use mini plastic bags, if you prefer.

How to Make Lentil Soup Mix in a Jar

If you’re drying your own aromatics, preheat the oven to 240° F (115° C). Chop 1/2 of a medium onion, 6 cloves of garlic, and 1 hot green chili.

Spread the onion onto one parchment lined baking sheet and put the garlic and chili on another. Bake the onion for 1.5-2 hours and bake the sheet of garlic and chili for 1/2-1 hour(depending on size of garlic). After half an hour, check on the garlic and move the baking sheets around in the oven, so everything dries evenly.

Make the jars: Add the red lentils to one jar and the petite yellow lentils to the other. Make the pouches/small bags for the tadka. Add ingredients for tadka/tempering 1 in one pouch and the second tadka to another pouch/bag. Add to the jar. Seal and gift.

How to Make the Dal Tadka from the Jars



Remove pouches. Wash and drain the lentils.

Cook lentils in a saucepan with 1 1/2 cups of water and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Use 1/2 cup more water for a thinner consistency(and for yellow lentils). Bring to a boil on medium heat, then cook on low-medium for 12 to 15 minutes for red lentils or 20 to 25 minutes for the yellow lentils.

To make in instant pot, add the washed lentils, 1 1/4 cup water and salt. Mix, close the lid and pressure cook on high pressure for 3 minutes for split red lentils, 5 mins for petite yellow lentils. (If using brown lentils, pressure cook 16 minutes, for green mung bean, 20 minutes)



In another skillet, add 1 teaspoon oil. Heat on medium. Add the content from Bag 1 to the oil when hot. Mix for a few seconds and cook till they start to sizzle and sputter.

Add all the ingredients from Bag 2 and mix well. Cook for half a minute stirring frequently. Add the cooked lentils to this pan. (Or transfer the spiced oil to the lentils.)

Mix well and bring to a boil. Simmer for 5 minutes. Taste and adjust salt. Serve hot topped with chopped cilantro (optional). All done in 20 to 30 minutes!

What to Serve with Dal Tadka

This dal makes a cozy meal served with rice, naan, flatbread, pita, crackers, or quinoa or biryani. Or you can serve it on its own.