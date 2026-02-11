Crispy lentils and roasted zucchini pair beautifully with this whipped chipotle tofu cream, and there are so many ways to serve it! This flavor-packed dish is quick, easy, and so satisfying. High protein 22g and fiber 13g! (gluten-free and nut-free with soy-free options)

You all loved the collection of breakfast whipped tofu recipes that I shared on YouTube, so today I’m sharing another whipped tofu idea, this time for lunch or dinner. This meal centers around a super creamy chipotle whipped tofu that gets more depth of flavor from miso and roasted garlic. It came out so deliciously!

I paired it with crispy lentils and roasted zucchini to create a flavorful, versatile meal.

Once these three components are ready, you can pair them in many different ways. You can make bowls with them. Or, turn this into tacos, wraps, burritos, or lettuce cups with some rice and beans thrown in. It makes a great filling for taquitos, as well. These also work great in nachos! Just spread the crispy lentils on your nachos with the roasted zucchini, chopped onion, and tomato. Then, drizzle on plenty of that whipped tofu.

For a cheesier flavor, you can add some nutritional yeast to the whipped tofu.

Everything comes together incredibly well with tons of bold flavor, lots of texture, and plenty of protein. You can boost the protein even more by serving with a sprinkle of hemp seeds. It pairs well with multigrain tortillas or a side of beans, which adds even more protein!

There’s also a ton of fiber from the tofu, lentils, and the zucchini.

Why You’ll Love Chipotle Whipped Tofu Bowls

zucchini and lentils roast up in the oven for low active cooking time

high protein, high fiber meal

versatile! Serve as bowls, tacos, burritos, wraps, nachos, and more!

naturally gluten-free and nut-free with easy soy-free options

Creamy Chipotle Whipped Tofu with Crispy Lentils and Roasted Zucchini 5 from 4 votes By: Vegan Richa Prep: 10 minutes mins Cook: 25 minutes mins Total: 35 minutes mins Servings: 3 Course: dinner, Main, Main Course Cuisine: Mexican Inspired, Tex Mex SaveSaved Pin Print Crispy lentils and roasted zucchini pair beautifully with this whipped chipotle tofu cream, and there are so many ways to serve it! This flavor-packed High protein 22g and fiber 13g meal is quick, easy, and so satisfying. (gluten-free and nut-free with soy-free options) Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Roasted Zucchini and Garlic ▢ 2 medium zucchinis , thinly sliced, about 2 cups

, ▢ 3 teaspoons olive oil , divided

, ▢ ¼ teaspoon salt

▢ ¼ teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1 whole bulb garlic For the Crispy Lentils ▢ 15 ounce can lentils , drained, or 1½ cups cooked lentils, drained

, ▢ 3 teaspoons oil , divided

, ▢ ¼ teaspoon salt

▢ ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1 teaspoon chili powder blend

▢ lime juice , as needed For the Chipotle Whipped Tofu ▢ 15 ounces silken tofu , or firm tofu, see note for Soyfree option

, ▢ ½ teaspoon salt

▢ 1 teaspoon lime zest , or lemon zest

, ▢ 1 to 2 teaspoons miso

▢ 1 to 2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

▢ roasted garlic , from above Optional Toppings ▢ chopped onion

▢ chopped tomato

▢ cilantro

▢ lime juice

▢ hemp seeds Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Roast the zucchini and garlic. Preheat the oven to 400°F (205°C). Add the sliced zucchini directly to a baking dish or a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle 2 teaspoons of the oil over the zucchini, sprinkle with salt and black pepper , and toss well so everything is evenly coated. I like to use a baking dish, because it helps the zucchini stay even more moist. If using a baking sheet, spread the zucchini slightly overlapping rather than too far apart, so they don't dry out.

Slice the top third off of the garlic bulb to expose the cloves, then place the whole bulb in the center of the baking dish. Drizzle the remaining teaspoon of olive oil over the garlic, and loosely cover with foil or parchment. You can also squeeze any remaining garlic from the top you cut off over the zucchini.

Roast the zucchini and garlic for about 20 to 25 minutes, then switch the oven to broil. Broil for 1 to 2 minutes until the zucchini develops some light brown marks. Remove the dish from the oven, take out the garlic, and let it cool slightly. While the zucchini is roasting, prepare the lentils. Make sure the lentils are drained very well (at least 10 mins), then add them to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Toss them with 2 teaspoons of the oil, plus the salt and garlic powder until evenly coated, then spread them out in an even layer. Bake the lentils alongside the zucchini. At the 20 to 25 minute mark, stir the lentils, moving the ones that are crisping around the edges toward the center and spreading the softer lentils outward. Even them out again. Continue baking for another 5 to 10 minutes, until crisped to preference. Total baking time depends on the moisture content of the lentils when you added them to the pan.

Once out of the oven, toss the lentils with the remaining teaspoon of oil, a squeeze of lime juice. The, add the chili powder blend, and toss well again to coat evenly. Make the chipotle whipped tofu. Add the tofu to a food processor along with the chipotle peppers, miso, lime or lemon zest, and salt . Squeeze the cooled roasted garlic cloves directly into the processor. Process until completely smooth and whipped. If using silken tofu, you probably won’t need any additional liquid. If using firm tofu, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of water , as needed, to achieve a creamy, smooth consistency. **

Taste and adjust the flavor, adding more salt, lime juice, or adobo sauce. You might need more depending on the type of tofu and the brand. For the best flavor, chill the whipped tofu for 10 to 15 minutes for the flavors to meld, though you can serve it immediately. Serve. Once all the components are ready, assemble them however you like. For extra protein, garnish with some hemp seeds.

You can use the whipped tofu as a base for a bowl topped with roasted zucchini, crispy lentils, chopped onion and tomato or pico de gallo, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime juice . Enjoy that with a side of sourdough or garlic bread.

For tacos, warm up some tortillas , and add some chopped lettuce along with the roasted zucchini and crispy lentils . Top with a good drizzle of whipped tofu, some pico de Gallo, hemp seeds, and a squeeze of lime . These components also work well in burritos with some lettuce, rice, and beans.

For nachos, warm your tortilla chips, then top with the lentils and zucchini, chopped onion and tomato, and a good helping of the chipotle cream sauce. You can also top with some vegan cheese and put it in the oven to broil for a minute or so, and top with pickled jalapeños. Video Notes ** Note on consistency – silken tofu will make a light and creamy whip. For a thicken whip use firm tofu and just enough liquid to help blend it into a thick whip. Chipotle whipped tofu bowls are naturally gluten-free and nut-free. To make it soy-free, replace the whipped tofu with a sauce made from cashew cream, coconut cream, or non-dairy yogurt or blend up white beans . Bulk it up: add more veggies to roast along with zucchini. Toss in salt pepper and chili powder blend and bake. Add more protein- garnish with hemp seeds, serve with multigrain or whole grain tortillas or bread. Nutritional information does not include toppings or additional serving ingredients, like tortillas, since that will vary. Nutrition Calories: 358 kcal , Carbohydrates: 41 g , Protein: 22 g , Fat: 13 g , Saturated Fat: 2 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 4 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 6 g , Sodium: 696 mg , Potassium: 1090 mg , Fiber: 13 g , Sugar: 8 g , Vitamin A: 559 IU , Vitamin C: 29 mg , Calcium: 115 mg , Iron: 7 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

zucchini – Tender roasted zucchini adds so much amazing texture! Make sure to slice them nice and thin.

– Tender roasted zucchini adds so much amazing texture! Make sure to slice them nice and thin. olive oil – To roast the zucchini and crisp up the lentils.

– To roast the zucchini and crisp up the lentils. salt and spices – You will need salt and black pepper to roast the zucchini. For the lentils, use salt, garlic powder, and chili powder.

– You will need salt and black pepper to roast the zucchini. For the lentils, use salt, garlic powder, and chili powder. garlic – We are roasting a whole head of garlic with the zucchini and adding it to the whipped tofu for a deep, rich flavor.

– We are roasting a whole head of garlic with the zucchini and adding it to the whipped tofu for a deep, rich flavor. lentils – Use canned or homemade. Be sure to drain, rinse, and let it drain again.

– Use canned or homemade. Be sure to drain, rinse, and let it drain again. lime – We are adding lime juice to the lentils to help the chili powder coating stick and adding the lime zest to the whipped tofu.

– We are adding lime juice to the lentils to help the chili powder coating stick and adding the lime zest to the whipped tofu. tofu – This is the base for the creamy chipotle sauce. Use silken or firm tofu. For soy-free, use cashew cream, coconut cream, or non-dairy yogurt instead of tofu.

– This is the base for the creamy chipotle sauce. Use silken or firm tofu. For soy-free, use cashew cream, coconut cream, or non-dairy yogurt instead of tofu. miso – Deepens the flavor of the tofu whip even more.

– Deepens the flavor of the tofu whip even more. chipotle peppers in adobo sauce – Adds a wonderful, smoky flavor. You can find these canned in almost any grocery store.

– Adds a wonderful, smoky flavor. You can find these canned in almost any grocery store. toppings – Depending on how you are serving, top with chopped onion and tomato or pico de gallo, cilantro, lime juice, hemp seeds, lettuce, etc.

💡Tips We are getting the zucchini and garlic into the oven first, so the garlic bulb has time to cool. You don’t want to burn your hands squeezing it into the food processor!

Toss the crispy lentils in the oil and lime juice first, then in the chili powder. This will ensure a more even coating.

Depending on the tofu you use, you may need to add 1 to 2 tablespoons of water to the blender. You want the whipped tofu to be very smooth and creamy.

How to Make Chipotle Whipped Tofu Bowls

Preheat the oven to 400°F (205°C). Add the sliced zucchini directly to a baking dish or a parchment-lined baking sheet. Drizzle 2 teaspoons of the oil over the zucchini, sprinkle with salt and black pepper, and toss well so everything is evenly coated. I like to use a baking dish, because it helps the zucchini stay even more moist. If using a baking sheet, spread the zucchini slightly overlapping rather than too far apart, so they stay moist while roasting.

Slice the top third off of the garlic bulb to expose the cloves, then place the whole bulb in the center of the baking dish.

Drizzle the remaining teaspoon of olive oil over the garlic, and loosely cover with foil or parchment. You can also squeeze any remaining garlic from the top you cut off over the zucchini.

Roast the zucchini and garlic for about 20 to 25 minutes, then switch the oven to broil. Broil for 1 to 2 minutes until the zucchini develops some light brown marks. Remove the dish from the oven, take out the garlic, and let it cool slightly.

While the zucchini is roasting, prepare the lentils.

Make sure the lentils are drained very well, then add them to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Toss them with 2 teaspoons of the oil, plus the salt and garlic powder until evenly coated, then spread them out in an even layer. Bake the lentils alongside the zucchini. At the 20 to 25 minute mark, stir the lentils, moving the ones that are crisping around the edges toward the center and spreading the softer lentils outward. Even them out again. Continue baking for another 5 to 10 minutes, until crisped to preference. Total baking time depends on the moisture content of the lentils when you added them to the pan.

Once out of the oven, toss the lentils with the remaining teaspoon of oil, a squeeze of lime juice. The, add the chili powder blend, and toss well again to coat evenly.

Add the tofu to a food processor along with the chipotle peppers, miso, lime or lemon zest, and salt.

Squeeze the cooled roasted garlic cloves directly into the processor. Process until completely smooth and whipped. If using silken tofu, you probably won’t need any additional liquid. If using firm tofu, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of water, as needed, to achieve a creamy, smooth consistency. Taste and adjust the flavor, adding more salt, lime juice, or adobo sauce. For the best flavor, chill the whipped tofu for 10 to 15 minutes for the flavors to meld, though you can serve it immediately.

Once all the components are ready, assemble them however you like. You can use the whipped tofu as a base for a bowl topped with roasted zucchini, crispy lentils, chopped onion and tomato or pico de gallo, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime juice. Enjoy that with a side of sourdough or garlic bread.

For tacos, warm up some tortillas, and add some chopped lettuce along with the roasted zucchini and crispy lentils. Top with the whipped tofu, some pico de Gallo, hemp seeds, and a squeeze of lime. These components also work well in burritos with some lettuce, rice, and beans.

What to Serve with Whipped Tofu Bowls

You can use the whipped tofu as a base for a bowl topped with roasted zucchini, crispy lentils, chopped onion and tomato or pico de gallo, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime juice. Enjoy that with a side of sourdough or garlic bread.

For tacos, warm up some tortillas, and add some chopped lettuce along with the roasted zucchini and crispy lentils. Top with the whipped tofu, some pico de Gallo, hemp seeds, and a squeeze of lime.

These components also work well in burritos with some lettuce, rice, and beans.

For nachos, warm your tortilla chips, then top with the lentils and zucchini, chopped onion and tomato, and a good helping of the chipotle cream sauce. You can also top with some vegan cheese and put it in the oven to broil for a minute or so, and top with pickled jalapeños. For extra protein, garnish with some hemp seeds.