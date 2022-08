This quick vegan chili garlic pasta is my take on viral chili oil noodles. This recipe features perfectly cooked spaghetti tossed in an incredibly flavorful sun-dried tomato chili garlic oil and topped with candied smoky pecans. An easy weeknight dinner that can be prepared in just minutes! Gluten-free & nut-free option included!

Chili oil pasta or noodles have been popular on social. In this quick & easy vegan chili garlic oil noodles recipe , I use perfectly cooked spaghetti which is tossed in an incredibly flavorful chili garlic sundried tomato oil mix, and then is topped with smoky pecans for the crunch and protein! I also use less oil( 1 tbsp instead of cups) and use pasta water to increase the volume of the dressing.

Topped with fresh chopped herbs and sprinkled with a smoky-bacony candied pecan topping, these spicy and garlicky noodles are simple but are loaded with so much flavor .

This easy vegan pasta is my modified take on the viral chili garlic oil noodles! This simple weeknight meal is so delicious and super quick to make.

Chopped sundried tomatoes added to the chili garlic oil adds amazing deep umami flavor and a punch of umami. Some smoky pecans add a pleasant crunch and up the protein of this easy weeknight dinner!

Why you’ll love this easy weeknight chili oil pasta

it is packed with flavor

it is simple and quick

It can be made glutenfree with gf pasta and nutfree by using tofu or pumpkin seeds for the topping

there’s no blending or much chopping needed

Print Recipe No ratings yet Garlic Chili Oil Pasta with Smoky Pecans This quick & easy vegan garlic chili oil pasta is my take on the viral chili oil noodles. This recipe features perfectly cooked spaghetti tossed in an incredibly flavorful sun-dried tomato chili garlic oil and topped with candied smoky pecans. An easy weeknight dinner that can be prepared in just minutes! Gluten-free & nut-free option included! Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 15 mins Total Time 25 mins Servings: 2 Calories: 362 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the pasta 8 ounce ( 226.8 g ) spaghetti or linguini cooked to preference cooked according to instruction on the package For the chili garlic topping 1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic finely chopped

1 teaspoon dried onion flakes

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes less or more to preference

2 tablespoons chopped sundried tomatoes, you can use dried or oil packed. If using oil packed, dab the excess oil off the sundried tomatoes so that they are easier to chop

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

¼ cup or more of the pasta water For the smoky bacon-y pecans: ½ cup ( 55 g ) chopped pecans

½ teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons soy sauce or tamari for Glutenfree

2 teaspoons maple syrup

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon nutritional yeast Instructions Make your spaghetti or linguini according to the instructions on the package in well salted water. Then drain and rinse with cold water and set aside

Make the chili garlic oil topping :. Heat the oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add in the garlic and stir for a few seconds then add the rest of the ingredients and stir in and take off heat.

Once the garlic is starting to turn golden, add in the pasta water carefully and mix in.

Add this mixture to your pasta and toss well. I usually put the pasta in the serving bowls and then pour some of this chili garlic toping all over and then let people either toss it themselves or leave it as is so that there’s more concentrated flavor over the noodles.

Make the bacony pecans : To a small skillet over medium heat add the pecans then cook until the pecans are starting to smell slightly roasted. 2-4 mins

Add the rest of the ingredients and toss really well. (Add a few drops of liquid smoke for extra smoky ness, optional). Keep stirring until the mixture starts to thicken a little then take off heat. 1-3 minutes

This mixture will continue to thicken and kind of candy the pecans a little bit. Once the mixture is warm to touch, sprinkle these pecans into pasta and serve. Garnish with fresh basil or parsley and flakes sea salt.

Storage: store cooked pasta, chili garlic oil and pecans separately. Heat the pasta and chili oil separately and toss and serve garnished with the pecans and fresh herbs Notes For garnish some fresh herbs like parsley or basil, chopped and some flaked sea salt. To make this nut free, you can use some tofu instead of the pecans . Toss all ingredients into crumbled tofu. instead of pan frying it, bake the tofu crumbles until they are crispy and use that as a topping. To make this gluten free, use gluten free pasta. Soyfree: use coconut aminos

