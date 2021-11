Vegan Self Saucing Chocolate Pudding meets Black Forest Cake in this easy vegan dessert recipe! This Chocolate Pudding Cake features a chocolatey, almost brownie-like, cake, homemade cherry compote and a rich chocolate sauce hidden underneath. Serve warm with ice cream

Black Forest Cake meets Self-Saucing Chocolate Pudding – oh yes, two iconic chocolate desserts in one! What’s not to love? This is love by the spoonful. This vegan chocolate pudding cake is so amazing, it’s warm, gooey, fudgy, chocolatey, and it has a secret superpower!

You guessed it – this pudding makes it’s own chocolate sauce while it is baked! You just throw together the batter, pop the casserole in the oven, and when you scoop it up, you find all of these amazing pockets of chocolate pudding sauce hidden right in the cake. So cool and exciting (not to mention crazy delicious)!

This pudding cake is made in three layers, the bottom chocolate pudding cake layer, a middle layer which is basically just a sprinkle of cocoa powder and sugar, and the top water layer which is added before baking. You might feel a bit skeptical when making this for the first time, but trust me, truly amazing things happen in the oven. Just trust the process!.

What turns this chocolate pudding cake into a black forest chocolate pudding cake is the addition of sweet and tart cherry compote. You can use storebought but I do recommend you make your own.

How to make Cherry Compote:

For making Cherry Compote from scratch, combine 1 cup cherries with 1 tsp lime juice, 2 tablespoons maple syrup, and a pinch of cinnamon and cook in a saucepan over medium heat until thickened to preference. The cherries with burst and then thicken a bit making a delicious compote, some of which you can also serve on the side with the cake.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Black Forest Chocolate Pudding Cake Vegan Self Saucing Chocolate Pudding meets Black Forest Cake in this easy vegan dessert recipe! This Chocolate Pudding Cake features a chocolatey, almost brownie-like cake, homemade cherry compote and a rich chocolate sauce hidden underneath. Serve warm with ice cream Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 30 mins Total Time 45 mins Servings: 9 Calories: 201 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Self-saucing Chocolate Cake 1 cup flour

1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup cane sugar

1/4 cup cocoa powder preferably Dutch processed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla bean powder

1/2 cup ( 120 ml ) non-dairy milk such almond, oat or soy

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) oil For topping the batter: 1/4 cup cocoa powder

3 tablespoons cane sugar For the hot watered topping: 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon boiling water

3 tablespoons maple syrup Cherry Preserve 3 tablespoons cherry preserves or cherry compote for swirling in see notes for cherry compote recipe Instructions Make the batter : Add the flour, baking powder, soda, salt, sugar, cocoa powder to a bowl and mix well. Add in the wet ingredients non-dairy milk or vanilla extract and mix well.

If the batter is too thick, add in milk 1-2 teaspoons at a time to make it somewhat thick muffin like but not too stiff batter.

Grease an 8x8 inch brownie pan or 8-inch round cake pan or a similar-sized pan. Preheat the oven to 350 F (180c).Add the batter to the pan and even it out with a spatula.

Topping: In a bowl, mix the cocoa powder and sugar and distribute it all over this batter. Drizzle cherry preserves or compote.

In another bowl, add the water and the maple syrup and heat it until it's boiling either in the microwave or you can heat it in the saucepan.

Then pour the boiling water and maple mixture in the pan over the batter.

Bake : Immediately Put pan in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180 c ) and bake it for 24-30 minutes.

The bake time depends on the pan you are using. For the regular metal pans, check at about 24 minutes whether the cake is done. The top should be set and not liquid in the middle. It will be soft and Fudgy pudding at the bottom but the top should be kind of set.

If you are using a thicker pan like a ceramic dish or glass pan then check at 28-30 minutes.

Remove the pan from the oven. Let it sit for 4-5 minutes. Top it with ice cream of choice and serve Notes To make cherry compote:combine 1 cup cherries with 1 tsp lime juice, 2 tablespoons maple syrup, and a pinch of cinnamon and cook in a saucepan over medium heat until thickened to preference. The cherries with burst and then thicken a bit making a delicious compote, some of which you can also serve on the side with the cake Variations: use Raspberries or other berries instead of cherries. Omit for just chocolate pudding cake. Glutenfree: I haven’t tried this gf. My usual Glutenfree flour mix (1/3 cup oat flour, 1/2 cup almond flour, 1/4 cup potato starch) should work. Make Ahead/Storage: This cake is best served warm. Store on the counter for the day or refrigerate for upto 5 days. Reheat individual portions in the microwave until the thickened sauce is saucy like chocolate syrup and serve. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Black Forest Chocolate Pudding Cake Amount Per Serving Calories 201 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 118mg 5% Potassium 176mg 5% Carbohydrates 34g 11% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 19g 21% Protein 2g 4% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 63mg 6% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

