This mango tiramisu cake is a delicious way to make the most of mango season! Vanilla cake drenched in mango purée, topped with a cream layer, then topped with fresh juicy mango! It’s a must make! It’s dairy-free with gluten-free and nut-free options.

This is the cake you need to make! It is a summer layered cake like tiramisu. You make a simple vanilla cake and soak it with some mango puree/pulp. Add a simple cashew-coconut vanilla cream on top, and then top it with some fresh mangoes.

You can serve it with extra mango puree to make it even more mangoey. Basically, adjust the amount of mango in the recipe as you like. It is freezer friendly, freeze slices, then let sit outside for 10-15 mins and serve, kind of like an ice cream cake!

Why You’ll Love Mango Tiramisu

so much amazing mango flavor!

succulent fresh mango topping

gluten-free, nut-free, and coconut-free options

More Vegan Mango Recipes

Recipe Card

Print Recipe No ratings yet Mango Tiramisu This mango tiramisu cake is a delicious way to make the most of mango season! Vanilla cake drenched in mango purée, topped with a cream layer, then topped with fresh juicy mango! It’s a must make! It's dairy-free with gluten-free and nut-free options. Prep Time 35 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Chilling Time 1 hour hr Total Time 2 hours hrs 5 minutes mins Servings: 12 Calories: 197 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Dry Ingredients 1 cup ( 125 g ) all-purpose flour

1/4 cup ( 50 g ) sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt Wet Ingredients 2 tablespoons oil

1/2 cup ( 118.29 ml ) nondairy milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons of mango puree/ pulp For the Cream Topping 1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) full-fat coconut milk

3/4 cup cashews

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract optional For Topping 1/3 cup ( 78.86 ml ) mango mango puree

1 to 2 cups of sliced or chopped ripe mangoes Equipment 8×8-inch baking pan Instructions Make the cake. Preheat the oven to 350° F (176° C).

In a bowl, add the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, and mix really well. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients, then add the wet ingredients. Mix the wet ingredients with themselves first, and then mix into the dry ingredients to make a smooth batter.

Line an 8×8- or 9×9-inch brownie pan or a glass or ceramic baking dish with parchment that is sticking out in the edges so it’s easier to pick out the cake later. Then pour this batter into the pan and spread it out. It will make a thin cake, because we're going for a tiramisu-kind of layer of thin cake or a ladysfingers kind of layer. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes, until a toothpick in the middle comes out clean. Take the cake out of the oven, and let it cool for 15 minutes or so. Make the cream topping while the cake bakes. Blend all of the cream topping ingredients. Blend for a minute, then let it sit for 5 minutes, and then blend again for 30 seconds, and let it sit for a minute, and then run again. Repeat until the mixture is creamy. You can use soaked and drained cashews here to make it somewhat easier to blend. Once the mixture is blended well, put it in the fridge while the cake is cooling. Refrigerating the cream topping will make it a bit thicker and easier to spread. Assemble the tiramisu. Once the cake is almost room temperature, poke holes in the cake using a fat toothpick or a barbecue skewer. Make plenty of holes, then drizzle 1/3 cup of mango puree on the cake and spread it out. Let it soak for a little bit. Depending on the thickness of your mango puree, half of it will soak in, which is fine. Just spread the mango puree really well using a spatula.

Then, pour the cream mixture all over and spread a little bit to even it out. Top it with the sliced mango, and chill in freezer for 1-2 hours then slice and serve.

Storage: store in the refrigerator for upto 4 days. Freeze slices, let sit outside for 10-15 mins and serve, kind of like an ice cream cake! Notes Glutenfree: use a gluten-free flour blend of choice, or use a mix of 1/2 cup almond flour, 1/2 cup oat flour, and 3 tablespoons of potato starch instead of the one cup of all-purpose flour. For the liquid, use 1/4 cup club soda and 1/4 cup nondairy milk. To make it without club soda, add 1/2 teaspoon citric acid to the dry ingredients, and 1/2 milk as listed. To make it without cashews, use more coconut milk or coconut cream. Use about 1 1/2 cups of coconut milk. Make sure that it has at least 3/4 of that mixture as coconut cream. You can also add a little bit of nondairy yogurt, if you like. To make this without coconut milk, use another 3/4 cup of cashews, and for blending, use 3/4 cup or more of water, so a total of 1 1/2 cups of cashews Nutrition Nutrition Facts Mango Tiramisu Amount Per Serving Calories 197 Calories from Fat 99 % Daily Value* Fat 11g 17% Saturated Fat 5g 31% Trans Fat 0.01g Polyunsaturated Fat 2g Monounsaturated Fat 4g Sodium 94mg 4% Potassium 206mg 6% Carbohydrates 23g 8% Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 12g 13% Protein 3g 6% Vitamin A 304IU 6% Vitamin C 10mg 12% Calcium 39mg 4% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

flour – Use all-purpose flour or gluten-free flour for the crust. To make your own gluten-free flour blend, combine 1/2 cup almond flour, 1/2 cup oat flour, and three tablespoons of potato starch instead of the one cup of all-purpose flour. For the liquid, use 1/4 cup club soda and 1/4 cup nondairy milk. To make it without club soda, add 1/2 teaspoon citric acid to the dry ingredients, and 1/2 cup milk as listed.

sugar – To sweeten the crust and the cream topping.

baking powder, baking soda, and salt – To condition the cake batter.

oil – Adds moisture to the cake.

nondairy milk – Adds more moisture to the cake layer.

vanilla extract – For flavor on the cake layer and cream layer.

mango puree – For flavoring and soaking the crust. You can use canned mango puree/pulp or make your own. To make mango puree, make sure to use very ripe mangoes with a little bit of water, if needed, and blend into a smooth puree and use.

coconut milk – This makes the cream topping rich and decadent! You can use extra cashews instead, if needed.

cashews – The other creamy element in the cream topping. For cashew-free, use more coconut milk or coconut cream. Use about 1 1/2 cups of coconut milk. Make sure that it has at least 3/4 of that mixture as coconut cream. You can also add a little bit of nondairy yogurt, if you like.

ripe mangos – For topping the mango tiramisu.

Tips

Make sure that when you start mixing, you mix the wet ingredients first, then incorporate the dry ingredients.

You don’t have to soak your cashews, but it does make blending easier.

Don’t forget to chill the cream mixture after you make it! It will be easier to spread that way.

How to Make Mango Tiramisu

Preheat the oven to 350° F (176° C).

In a bowl, add the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, and mix really well. Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients

Add the wet ingredients. Mix the wet ingredients with themselves first, and then mix into the dry ingredients to make a smooth batter.

Line an 8×8- or 9×9-inch brownie pan or a glass or ceramic baking dish with parchment. Then pour this batter into the pan and spread it out. It will make a thin cake, because we’re going for a tiramisu-kind of layer of thin cake or a ladysfingers kind of layer.

Bake for 18 to 20 minutes, until a toothpick in the middle comes out clean. Take the cake out of the oven, and let it cool for 15 minutes or so.

Make the cream topping while the cake bakes.

Blend all of the cream topping ingredients. Blend for a minute, then let it sit for five minutes, and then blend again for 30 seconds, and let it sit for a minute, and then run again. Repeat until the mixture is creamy. You can use soaked and drained cashews here to make it somewhat easier to blend.

Once the mixture is blended well, put it in the fridge until the cake is cool enough. Refrigerating the cream topping will make it a bit thicker and easier to spread.

When the cake is almost room temperature, poke holes in the cake using a fat toothpick or a barbecue skewer.





Make plenty of holes, then drizzle 1/3 cup of mango puree on the cake and spread it out. Let it soak for a little bit.

Depending on the thickness of your mango puree, half or more of it will soak in, which is fine. Just spread the mango puree really well using a spatula.

Then, pour the cream mixture all over and spread a little bit to even it out.

Top it with the sliced mango, and chill it in the freezer for 2-3 hour or so and then slice and serve.

Frequently Asked Questions