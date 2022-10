Soft and chewy Vegan Snickers Cookies studded with dates and peanuts and smothered with chocolate ganache! These are made with almond flour and tapioca flour and therefore gluten-free and grain-free ! They are not too sweet but such a satisfying treat along with a cup of coffee. Peanut-free version included.

Good news: You are only about 20 minutes away from having a plate of these addictive chocolate-covered Vegan Snickers Cookies on your kitchen counter! We all deserve a cookie or two, am I right? Let’s make it two! Did I mention these are gluten-free?

These are studded with sticky sweet chopped dates and crunchy peanuts! That’s right, no caramel, no peanut butter needed here! If Snickers are your thing, you will adore these glutenfree almond flour cookies.

We use a blend of almond flour and tapioca flour for these vegan snickers cookies! Almond flour gives these the perfect chew while tapioca starch helps bind and gives these the perfect crisp-outside texture.

These have All of the amazing flavor of snickers bars in cookie form. Dates get baked into sweet caramelly bits. Peanuts in the cookie dough add a fabulous crunch. You can also add more peanuts on top of the chocolate topping. The baked cookies are dipped in melted chocolate that makes them the perfect snickers cookie bites!

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Vegan Snickers Cookies Soft and chewy Snickers Cookies studded with dates and peanuts and smothered with chocolate ganache! These are made with almond flour and tapioca flour and therefore gluten-free! They are not too sweet but such a satisfying treat along with a cup of coffee! Peanut-free version included. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 12 mins Chill time 15 mins Total Time 42 mins Servings: 10 Calories: 198 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 cup ( 112 g ) almond flour (blanched superfine preferable. Natural also works)

3 tablespoons tapioca starch

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

6 soft dates chopped in small pieces, use 7-8 if smaller dates

2 tablespoons chopped roasted unsalted peanuts

1 tablespoon semi solid refined coconut oil

3-4 tablespoons maple syrup To top ½ cup ( 90 g ) vegan semi sweet chocolate chips or chopped vegan chocolate bar

1 teaspoon coconut oil or use 1 Tablespoon peanut butter Instructions In a bowl add all the dry ingredients. That’s almond flour, tapioca starch, baking soda, salt cinnamon, powdered sugar. Mix really well. Press to break all the almond flour lumps. Add the dates and peanuts and mix in.

Melt your coconut oil and add that and 3 tablespoons of maple syrup to the bowl. If you like you can also add a few drops of vanilla extract. Then mix everything really well. If the mixture isn’t coming together as a soft dough, add in maple syrup one teaspoon at a time to bring the dough together.

You want a really soft slightly sticky, and not dry dough. so a little extra maple syrup is okay.

Let the mix sit for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 335F( 170 c), line your baking sheet with parchment paper.

Using a scoop or your hands, take about 2 to 2 ½ tablespoons of the mixture and make into a flat disk, press onto the baking sheet.

Repeat for all the cookies, you’ll get 9-10 cookies. Keep them at least 1.5 inch apart as the cookies do spread a lot.

Put the baking sheet in the oven and bake for 10-12 minutes or until the edges are golden brown. Remove the baking sheet from the oven; let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 10 to 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, melt your chocolate and coconut oil in a double boiler or the microwave. (Microwave it for 30 seconds then microwave again in 15-second batches until the chocolate starts to melt a little bit then start whisking it and whisk for 30 seconds or until is evenly melted.)

Once the cookies are cool to touch, pick a cookie and dip the tops in the melted chocolate and set aside for the chocolate to set. (Or you can also just drizzle the chocolate on the tops of the cookies and make designs of choice. You can also add more chopped peanuts on top of the chocolate).

Chill the cookies for 15 mins in the fridge to set the chocolate and enjoy! Store on the counter for the day. Refrigerate for upto a week. Notes To make these peanut free, you can use chopped up cashews or almonds instead. To make these Oilfree: omit the oil and use 2-3 teaspoons more maple syrup. If making them Oilfree, use blanched almond flour and not natural Nutfree: make my other : make my other regular or gluten-free cookies and add dates, peanuts to the dough and dip baked cookies in melted chocolate Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Snickers Cookies Amount Per Serving Calories 198 Calories from Fat 117 % Daily Value* Fat 13g 20% Saturated Fat 5g 31% Sodium 86mg 4% Potassium 124mg 4% Carbohydrates 19g 6% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 12g 13% Protein 4g 8% Vitamin A 7IU 0% Vitamin C 0.02mg 0% Calcium 42mg 4% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

these gluten-free cookies are made with a blend of almond flour and tapioca starch

baking soda gives these a bit of a rise

salt brings out the sweetness

I like to add some cinnamon to these

the cookie dough is sweetened with sugar and maple syrup

coconut oil is added as a fat

that “snickers” feel is achieved by adding chopped dates instead of caramel and of course peanuts

the chocolate ganache is made with using a mix of coconut oil and chocolate

Tips:

To make these peanut free, you can use chopped-up cashews or almonds instead.

baked goods with almond flour burn quickly so don’t leave these out of sight and don’t bake them at a higher temperature than recommended.

Almond flour can often usually be replaced successfully with raw cashew flour or sunflower seed flour but the latter has a bit of a greenish tint which might look a bit less pleasing. For Nutfree: make my other regular or gluten-free cookies and add dates, peanuts to the dough and dip in melted chocolate

Storage:

Store on the counter for the day. Refrigerate for upto a week.