This Vegan Snickers Baked Oatmeal recipe will be your new favorite breakfast! It takes only minutes of prep time and tastes like your favorite chocolate bar! Sweet, nutty, caramelly – the best way to start the day. Glutenfree, Soyfree. Nutfree option

Snickers Baked Oatmeal! YOU GUYS, You’ll love this oatmeal!. This is a breakfast treat that is decadent, delicious, perfectly sweet, and tastes like you’re eating dessert for breakfast. What’s not to love!

You can bring this to a potluck, brunch party, or make it for the holidays. You can even pack it into your kid’s school lunch or take some to the office. A few seconds in the microwave and that chocolate will get all melty and delish again.

I’ve been making 1 Pan baked oatmeals for years since before it was a tik tok trend. They always use just 1 pan and not all are banana. Yup we’ve got some savory baked oatmeal too!

This oatmeal is absolutely delicious when reheated and tastes good for days after you make it. If you are a lovers of all things snickers, you have to try this! To make this without peanut, use cashews or use a mix of sunflower seeds and hemp seeds

Why you’ll love this peanut chocolate baked oatmeal

Few ingredients and 1 pan

has the favorite flavors like a snickers bar!

baked oatmeal means no mushy oats!

it’s gluten-free and soy free

it can be made without nuts

it can be made ahead and is shelf stable for the day and easily transportable

it has no added oil or refined sugar.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Snickers Baked Oats Vegan This Vegan Snickers Baked Oatmeal recipe will be your new favorite breakfast meal prep! It takes only minutes of prep time and tastes like your favorite chocolate bar! Sweet, nutty, caramelly - the best way to start the day. Gluten-free Soyfree. Nutfree option Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 35 mins Total Time 55 mins Servings: 6 Calories: 358 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the dry ingredients: 1.75 cups ( 140 g ) old fashions oats

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons chia seeds

6 medjool dates chopped or 8 regular soft dates

2 tablespoons vegan chocolate chips For the wet ingredients: 1/4 cup ( 65 g ) smooth peanut butter

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup ( 240 ml ) hot non-dairy milk such as almond, oat or soy

1/4 cup ( 60 g ) apple sauce For topping: 1/4 cup ( 45 g ) semi-sweet vegan chocolate chips

2 to 3 tablespoons raw peanuts or roasted unsalted peanuts

2-3 dates chopped Instructions In a bowl, mix all the dry ingredients and set them aside.

In a 9x9 inch baking dish or brownie pan, grease the pan a little bit then add some warmed peanut butter, maple syrup, hot milk, applesauce, and vanilla extract, and mix really well until the peanut butter mixes in.

Then add your dry mixture with the oats and chia seeds. Mix well and then even it out with a spatula.

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180 c) for 30 to 35 minutes or until it is set and it's not sticky and gooey when you touch the middle.

Take the dish out of the oven. Melt the chocolate chips on a double boiler or in the microwave and drizzle all over.

Sprinkle the peanuts and dates and pat down to press into the chocolate. Let cool for 15 mins then Slice, remove from the pan and serve.

You can store these in the fridge for up to 5 days. Just warm in the microwave or bake a few minutes to warm and serve. Notes To make this without peanut, use cashews or use a mix of sunflower seeds and hemp seeds for topping and almond butter or Sunbutter instead of peanut butter

use cashews or use a mix of sunflower seeds and hemp seeds for topping and almond butter or Sunbutter instead of peanut butter Oat substitute: use rice flakes. Or use 1/3 cup uncooked quinoa. Quinoa will make a softer baked result . Nutrition Nutrition Facts Snickers Baked Oats Vegan Amount Per Serving Calories 358 Calories from Fat 99 % Daily Value* Fat 11g 17% Saturated Fat 3g 19% Sodium 345mg 15% Potassium 468mg 13% Carbohydrates 54g 18% Fiber 6g 25% Sugar 29g 32% Protein 8g 16% Vitamin A 40IU 1% Vitamin C 0.1mg 0% Calcium 99mg 10% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

