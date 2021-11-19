For an unforgettable holiday feast, try any of these Vegan Thanksgiving Centerpieces. They add up to a fabulous vegan Thanksgiving menu that plant-based folk will love and omnivores will appreciate as well! Some can be made ahead, too!

These days, vegans and their vegan or omnivorous family members can surely purchase a phenomenal plant-based turkey, or any turkey roasts from supermarkets. But nothing will taste as good as a homemade vegan Thanksgiving centerpiece made from scratch and with love.

Trust me, with these vegan Thanksgiving centerpieces, no one will miss the turkey!

While I do already have a Thanksgiving main course recipe roundup on the blog, I wanted to showcase my favorite centerpieces in this round-up. The kind of dish you put right in the middle of the table accompanied by “uuhs” and “aahs” from your guests. I really love servings veggie and nut roasts during the holiday season. Whenever I see a new vegan roast recipe, I try it so my collection is pretty decent by now and every recipe has those umami flavors we crave in a real centerpiece.

Some of the dishes, like any vegan roast or loaf, can be prepared the day before and baked on Thanksgiving day. They also travel well, should you head over to a friend’s house for Friendsgiving.

Without further ado, here is a collection of my best vegan entrees from mushroom wellington to whole roasted cauliflower to vegan meatloaf.

Spicy Miso Peanut Butter Whole Roasted Cauliflower This Asian-inspired Miso Gochujang Peanut Butter Glazed Whole Roasted Cauliflower is a veggie-forward show-stopper perfect for the holidays, whether you're having it as a vegan main course of a vegetarian meal or serving it as a side dish or appetizer. Gluten-free and refined sugar-free.

Vegan Gluten-free Holiday Roast This holiday season, try my glutenfree holiday roast! It's made with chickpeas and tofu, comes filled with roasted vegetables and features a sweet and sticky glaze. Gluten-free, nut-fre

Vegan Meatloaf - Nut Loaf Recipe This Vegan Meatloaf is flavorful, decadent, nutty and great for anyone wanting a no bean/lentil loaf. Use nuts of choice in this Nut Roast. Vegan Recipe. Can be Glutenfree Soyfree

Gobi Musallam - Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Creamy Makhani Sauce. Vegan Glutenfree Recipe Gobi Musallam (cauliflower that has been roasted whole) is a fantastic centerpiece. The whole cauliflower head is lightly blanched then drenched with the luscious Mughlai-inspired makhani sauce and baked. This is a main dish to serve during the holiday season. When roasted, the whole cauliflower looks gorgeous and smells divine. The makhani curry is decadent, creamy, buttery, and fantastic. You can serve the cauliflower as is, or sliced with some sauce on the side, or with naan or other flatbread, salads, rice, or quinoa.

Vegan Stuffed Butternut Squash with Lentil Apple Filling Vegan Stuffed Butternut Squash with Lentil & Apple filling is a hearty and satisfying plant-based main course for any winter dinner and makes for a showstopping holiday meal! Easy to make ahead of time!

Vegan Lentil Shepherd's Pie - Mushroom Lentil Shepherdless Pie Vegan Lentil Shepherd's Pie - Mushroom and Lentil Shepherdless Pie with Gravy and Garlic mashed potatoes. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Recipe. Can be soy-free oil-free. Vegetarian Shepherds Pie. Makes 1 9 by 9 inch dish

Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe Chickpea Veggie Loaf with spices and a spicy bbq glaze. Chickpea Cannellini bean Veggie "meat" loaf for Thanksgiving and the holidays. Easy and delicious. Vegan Recipe. Makes 1 loaf. I use 9 by 5 inch pan, Nut-free, Soy-free, Can be gluten-free

Vegan Lentil Quinoa Loaf This Lentil Quinoa Loaf with a Spicy Ketchup glaze is nut-free, vegan and can be made gluten-free. Perfect addition to a holiday meal. Makes 1 loaf, serves 3 to 4

Baked Whole Roasted Cauliflower Whole Roasted Cauliflower. This Baked Whole Roasted Cauliflower is marinated in flavorful of herbs and spices and baked to perfection to make a fabulous Holiday table option. Vegan Glutenfree Nutfree. Can be soyfree

Vegan Wellington with Lentils, Mushrooms, Walnuts, Veggies Mushroom lentil Wellington. Easy Vegan Wellington for the Holidays and potlucks. Puff pastry wrapped lentil walnut mushroom loaf. Vegan Recipe. Make into a loaf to make gluten-free. Makes 2 wellingtons.

Happy cooking and stay safe and healthy.