10 Vegan Thanksgiving Centerpieces Worthy of a Holiday Table

Published: · Modified: by Leave a Comment

For an unforgettable holiday feast, try any of these Vegan Thanksgiving Centerpieces. They add up to a fabulous vegan Thanksgiving menu that plant-based folk will love and omnivores will appreciate as well! Some can be made ahead, too!

a picture collage of vegan Thanksgiving centerpieces

These days, vegans and their vegan or omnivorous family members can surely purchase a phenomenal plant-based turkey, or any turkey roasts from supermarkets. But nothing will taste as good as a homemade vegan Thanksgiving centerpiece made from scratch and with love.

Trust me, with these vegan Thanksgiving centerpieces, no one will miss the turkey!

While I do already have a Thanksgiving main course recipe roundup on the blog, I wanted to showcase my favorite centerpieces in this round-up. The kind of dish you put right in the middle of the table accompanied by “uuhs” and “aahs” from your guests.  I really love servings veggie and nut roasts during the holiday season. Whenever I see a new vegan roast recipe, I try it so my collection is pretty decent by now and every recipe has those umami flavors we crave in a real centerpiece.

Some of the dishes, like any vegan roast or loaf, can be prepared the day before and baked on Thanksgiving day. They also travel well, should you head over to a friend’s house for Friendsgiving.

Without further ado, here is a collection of my best vegan entrees from mushroom wellington to whole roasted cauliflower to vegan meatloaf.

Spicy Miso Peanut Butter Whole Roasted Cauliflower
This Asian-inspired Miso Gochujang Peanut Butter Glazed Whole Roasted Cauliflower is a veggie-forward show-stopper perfect for the holidays, whether you’re having it as a vegan main course of a vegetarian meal or serving it as a side dish or appetizer. Gluten-free and refined sugar-free.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Miso Peanut Whole Roasted Cauliflower served with rice
Vegan Gluten-free Holiday Roast
This holiday season, try my glutenfree holiday roast! It's made with chickpeas and tofu, comes filled with roasted vegetables and features a sweet and sticky glaze. Gluten-free, nut-fre
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Meatloaf - Nut Loaf Recipe
This Vegan Meatloaf is flavorful, decadent, nutty and great for anyone wanting a no bean/lentil loaf. Use nuts of choice in this Nut Roast. Vegan Recipe. Can be Glutenfree Soyfree
TRY THIS RECIPE
This Vegan Meatloaf is flavorful, decadent, nutty and great for anyone wanting a no bean/lentil loaf. Use nuts of choice. #Vegan #Recipe #VeganRicha . Can be Glutenfree
Gobi Musallam - Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Creamy Makhani Sauce. Vegan Glutenfree Recipe
Gobi Musallam (cauliflower that has been roasted whole) is a fantastic centerpiece. The whole cauliflower head is lightly blanched then drenched with the luscious Mughlai-inspired makhani sauce and baked. This is a main dish to serve during the holiday season. When roasted, the whole cauliflower looks gorgeous and smells divine. The makhani curry is decadent, creamy, buttery, and fantastic. You can serve the cauliflower as is, or sliced with some sauce on the side, or with naan or other flatbread, salads, rice, or quinoa.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Stuffed Butternut Squash with Lentil Apple Filling
Vegan Stuffed Butternut Squash with Lentil & Apple filling is a hearty and satisfying plant-based main course for any winter dinner and makes for a showstopping holiday meal! Easy to make ahead of time!
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Lentil Shepherd's Pie - Mushroom Lentil Shepherdless Pie
Vegan Lentil Shepherd's Pie - Mushroom and Lentil Shepherdless Pie with Gravy and Garlic mashed potatoes. Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Recipe. Can be soy-free oil-free. Vegetarian Shepherds Pie. Makes 1 9 by 9 inch dish
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Shepherd's Pie - Mushroom and Lentil Shepherdless Pie with Gravy and Garlic mashed potatoes. #Vegan #Glutenfree #Recipe. Can be soy-free. #veganricha | VeganRicha.com
Chickpea Veggie Loaf - Vegan Meatloaf Recipe
Chickpea Veggie Loaf with spices and a spicy bbq glaze. Chickpea Cannellini bean Veggie "meat" loaf for Thanksgiving and the holidays. Easy and delicious. Vegan Recipe. Makes 1 loaf. I use 9 by 5 inch pan, Nut-free, Soy-free, Can be gluten-free
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Lentil Quinoa Loaf
This Lentil Quinoa Loaf with a Spicy Ketchup glaze is nut-free, vegan and can be made gluten-free. Perfect addition to a holiday meal. Makes 1 loaf, serves 3 to 4
TRY THIS RECIPE
Baked Whole Roasted Cauliflower
Whole Roasted Cauliflower. This Baked Whole Roasted Cauliflower is marinated in flavorful of herbs and spices and baked to perfection to make a fabulous Holiday table option. Vegan Glutenfree Nutfree. Can be soyfree
TRY THIS RECIPE
Vegan Wellington with Lentils, Mushrooms, Walnuts, Veggies
Mushroom lentil Wellington. Easy Vegan Wellington for the Holidays and potlucks. Puff pastry wrapped lentil walnut mushroom loaf.  Vegan Recipe. Make into a loaf to make gluten-free. Makes 2 wellingtons.
TRY THIS RECIPE
Mushroom lentil Wellington. Easy Vegan Wellington for the Holidays and potlucks. Puff pastry wrapped lentil walnut mushroom loaf.  Vegan Recipe. Make into a loaf to make gluten-free. #vegan #veganricha

More Thanksgiving recipes:

For sides, head over to my round-up of vegan Thanksgiving side dishes.

If you’re looking for some vegan Thanksgiving desserts to serve after the main course, check out my favorite Thanksgiving dessert recipes.

Happu cooking and stay safe and healthy.

Sharing is caring!

«


