For an unforgettable holiday feast, try any of these Vegan Thanksgiving Centerpieces. They add up to a fabulous vegan Thanksgiving menu that plant-based folk will love and omnivores will appreciate as well! Some can be made ahead, too!
These days, vegans and their vegan or omnivorous family members can surely purchase a phenomenal plant-based turkey, or any turkey roasts from supermarkets. But nothing will taste as good as a homemade vegan Thanksgiving centerpiece made from scratch and with love.
Trust me, with these vegan Thanksgiving centerpieces, no one will miss the turkey!
While I do already have a Thanksgiving main course recipe roundup on the blog, I wanted to showcase my favorite centerpieces in this round-up. The kind of dish you put right in the middle of the table accompanied by “uuhs” and “aahs” from your guests. I really love servings veggie and nut roasts during the holiday season. Whenever I see a new vegan roast recipe, I try it so my collection is pretty decent by now and every recipe has those umami flavors we crave in a real centerpiece.
Some of the dishes, like any vegan roast or loaf, can be prepared the day before and baked on Thanksgiving day. They also travel well, should you head over to a friend’s house for Friendsgiving.
Without further ado, here is a collection of my best vegan entrees from mushroom wellington to whole roasted cauliflower to vegan meatloaf.
Happu cooking and stay safe and healthy.
