Need some vegan Thanksgiving side dishes to round out your meal? This collection of Thanksgiving sides has something for everyone! There are gluten-free, nut-free and soy-free options included. This post or originally published on Nov 3, 2018.

For a lot of people, Thanksgiving is all about the side dishes. Fluffy mashed potatoes, savory stuffing, warming soups, and, of course, the gravy. These vegan Thanksgiving sides include plant-based alternatives to many of your favorite classic sides. And some off-beat options, if you want to shake things up.

There’s truly something for everyone here, including allergy friendly options that are gluten-free, soy-free, and/or nut-free. And, of course, all of these Thanksgiving sides are dairy- and egg-free, because they’re vegan! Many can be made ahead to help reduce work!





If you’re planning a whole spread, don’t miss my other collections of vegan Thanksgiving desserts, vegan Thanksgiving recipes, and vegan Thanksgiving centerpieces!

Potatoes, Gravy, and Stuffing

Fluffy Mashed Potatoes with Vegan Gravy – 1 Pot Mushroom Free Fluffy Mashed Potatoes with Vegan Gravy – 1 Pot gravy- Mushroom Free. Can be Nut-free, soy-free. Serve over mashed potatoes, biscuits, thanksgiving loaf and more. Vegan Recipe.

Vegan Scalloped Potatoes without Nutritional Yeast You have to try My Creamy Vegan Scalloped Potatoes Recipe! No Dairy, No Nuts, No nutritional Yeast! in this Potato Gratin. Can be gluten-free, soy-free, Oil-free . Makes a 8 in pan



Instant Pot Vegan Mushroom Gravy – No Oil Instant Pot Vegan Mushroom Gravy. No Oil 1 Pot Gluten free Mushroom Gravy made in a pressure cooker or saucepan. Freezer friendly. 30 Mins. Vegan Nutfree Recipe. Can be soyfree.

Easy Vegan Stuffing With Sausage Crumbles This Vegan Stuffing is made with chickpea sausage crumbles and is hearty, wholesome, and packed with flavor! Serve it for your vegan Thanksgiving Dinner.

Easy Vegan Mashed Potatoes Easy Vegan Mashed Potatoes. Serve with gravy as a side. Fluffy Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes Saucepan option. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Nut-free Pressure cocker Recipe. Can be oil-free.

Scalloped Potato Roll Level up the scalloped potatoes with this smoky Scalloped Potato Roll – that's scalloped potatoes, brushed with a smoky bacony marinade, baked then rolled up with a savory lentil sausage filling! So delicious! Glutenfree Nutfree recipe

Potato Cauliflower Patties Vegan Recipe Potato Cauliflower Patties Vegan Recipe. Easy Cauliflower croquettes, pan fried or Baked. Soyfree Nutfree. 30 mins! Can be glutenfree.

Vegan Scalloped Potatoes and Cauliflower with Jamaican Curry Spices Vegan Scalloped Potatoes and Cauliflower with Jamaican Curry Spices. Curried Scalloped Potatoes. Creamy flavorful Vegan Potato Gratin. Easily made gluten-free and nut-free. Makes 1 10 inch skillet or 9 by 9 inch or similar size baking dish. Easily doubled.

Vegan Mushroom Bourguignon with Potato Cauliflower Mash Vegan Mushroom Bourguignon, served over Potato Cauliflower Mash. All Cooked in an Instant Pot together with PIP (pot in pot). Instant Pot Mushroom Bourguignon Vegan Gluten-free Nut-free Recipe, can be Soy-free

Vegan Cornbread Stuffing Freshly baked Pumpkin cornbread, stuffing veggies baked into a flavorful cornbread stuffing. Vegan, can be made gluten-free. Serves 4

Soups

Smoky Vegan Potato Soup This is umami-filled and smokier, spicier version of a vegan potato soup, is hearty and cozy with a satisfying, smoky tofu topping.

Vegan Roasted Tomato Soup For the ultimate vegan comfort food dinner make this rich and intensely flavored Roasted Tomato Soup. The veggies are slow roasted in the oven to intensify their sweetness and aroma, then blended into smooth and creamy tomato soup perfection. Naturally gluten-free! Nutfree option

Vegan French Onion Soup Learn how to make Vegan French Onion Soup in the Instant Pot. The easiest and most hands-off way of making this French Bistro Classic without compromising one the flavor! No standing around sautéing for hours! Stove top option in notes.

Vegan Pumpkin Soup (Instant Pot) Creamy Vegan Pumpkin Soup made in Instant Pot Pressure cooker. This pumpkin apple soup is quick and easy and perfect for fall. Stove top option. Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe, Can be nut-free

Instant Pot Cauliflower Soup – Smoky Vegan Cauliflower Soup Instant Pot Cauliflower Soup – Smoky Vegan Cauliflower Soup with Red Peppers and Smoked Paprika. Hearty and Delicious. Saucepan Option. Vegan Glutenfree Soyfree Recipe. Can be Nut-free. Just 5 Mins prep. No Immersion Blender needed!

Instant Pot Wild Rice Mushroom Soup Vegan Vegan Wild Rice Mushroom Soup made in a Pressure Cooker. Instant Pot Mushroom soup. Creamy 1 Pot winter meal. Gluten-free Soy-free. Nutfree option

Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie with Sweet Potato Crust Vegan Mushroom Pot Pie with Sweet Potato Crust. Easy Mushroom Gravy Pot pie with mushrooms, cannellini or white beans, chard, topped with sliced sweet potato. Vegan Nut-free Recipe. Can be made gluten-free, Soy-free and oil-free

Spiced Creamy Vegan Broccoli Soup Easy Spiced Creamy Broccoli Soup. Shredded broccoli cooked with spices, basil and a creamy cashew sauce make a delicious Vegan Broccoli Soup. Vegan Gluten-free Recipe.

Salads

Roasted Broccoli Cauliflower Salad with Sun dried Tomato Dressing Roasted Broccoli Cauliflower Salad with Sun dried Tomato Dressing. Creamy Sun-dried tomato dressing with roasted veggies, spring greens, apples and pepitas. Vegan, gluten-free, soy-free Recipe. Easily made nut-free



Tuscan Pasta Salad with Lemon Garlic Herb Vinaigrette Tuscan Pasta Salad with Lemon Garlic Herb Vinaigrette. Farfalle Pasta Salad with sun dried tomato, cucumber, spinach, vegan feta and Tuscan/Mediterranean flavors. Vegan Soyfree Recipe. Can be nutfree and glutenfree.

Roasted Butternut Squash Apple Cranberry Salad with harrissa Spiced Pecans Roasted Butternut Squash Apple Cranberry Salad with harrissa Spiced Pecans. Easy Thanksgiving Salad. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe.

Dips and Spreads

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip Recipe Easy 1 Pot Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip Recipe. Ready in 30 Minutes. This Creamy Cheesy artichoke dip is perfect for parties, picnics, game day. No Cream cheese or vegan cheese subs. Can be glutenfree, nutfree. Use a 9 inch skillet or stoneware dish to bake

French Onion Dip Lovers of French Onion Soup will LOVE this Vegan French Onion Dip – aka the vegan dip to beat all vegan dips! Caramelized onions mixed with a tofu base make for delectable caramelized onion dip for parties and gameday!

Vegan Jalapeno Popper Dip & Havarti Dip – Glutenfree Recipe Raw option This Vegan Jalapeno Popper dip and Havarti dip is so good. Less nuts, more beans, a lot of flavor. Make a load of both the dips. Vegan easily gluten-free soy-free. Creamy Cheese queso like dip

Stuffing Flavored Cheeseball This Stuffing Flavored Cheeseball is the perfect addition to your vegan charcuterie board. It takes only 5 minutes to make this vegan cheese ball recipe. No need to soak nuts or blend them. This one is a winner!

Vegan Cheese Ball No Nuts Cheddar Cheese Ball Vegan Cheese Ball No Nuts. Nut-free Cheddar Cheese ball for Halloween. Shape like pumpkin or make Jack-o-lantern. Vegan Cheese recipe gluten-free dairy-free soy free, oil-free. Makes 2.5 inch ball , easily doubled.

Everything Bagel Vegan Cheese Ball – 10 Minute Everything bagel Seasoning Vegan Cheese Ball. No soaking, blending, straining needed! 10 minute active time vegan cheese ball. Gluten-free. Can be soy-free

Breads

Vegan Sweet Potato Rolls – Soft Herb Dinner Rolls Vegan Sweet Potato Rolls – Soft Herb Dinner Rolls. 7 Ingredients! 1 Bowl, Almost no Knead, No added Sugar Freezer friendly. Melt in your mouth sweet potato bread rolls. Vegan Soyfree Nutfree Recipe

Coconut Dinner Rolls With Mustard seed tadka These coconut dinner rolls are made with coconut milk and infused with classic Indian flavors. Serve them topped in a delicious mustard seed, curry leaf, and lime tempering.

Soft Whole Wheat Dinner Rolls with Tangzhong Starter Soft Whole Wheat Dinner Rolls. Moist and soft Whole wheat Rolls 100% Whole grain rolls. Use as Wheat Buns for Burgers or Sliders. Vegan Whole Grain Dinner Rolls. Soy-free Palm Oil-free Recipe. Makes an 8 by 8 or 9 by 9 inch square pan.

Gluten-Free Focaccia Bread Vegan Gumfree Skip the dinner rolls and. this easy Glutenfree Focaccia made with oat flour, almond flour, and potato starch. Topped with herbs, garlic and olive oil is makes for the perfect side for soups and salads. Gum-free & vegan.

Chickpea Spinach Pie with Berbere Spice Chickpea Spinach Pie with Berbere Spice. Easy Chickpea Spinach Pastry for holidays and company with vegan puff pastry. Use spices or blends of choice. Use lentils for variation. Vegan Soy-free Nut-free Recipe.

Vegan Pumpkin Cornbread – 1 Bowl 1 Bowl Vegan Pumpkin Cornbread with a few ingredients. Spiced, lightly sweet and great with soups, chilis or on its own with vegan butter and maple syrup or make sandwiches with it. Vegan Soy-free Recipe. Makes 9 by 5 loaf. (Double the recipe for a 9 by 9 pan use 1 cup non dairy milk.)

Vegan Gluten free Dinner Rolls with Garlic & Basil Vegan Gluten free Dinner Rolls with Garlic and Basil. Soft Puffy Gluten-free Dinner Rolls with fresh basil and garlic. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe Makes an 8 inch pan worth dinner rolls

Vegan Pumpkin Biscuits with Sage and Thyme These Soft Pumpkiny Pumpkin Vegan Biscuits are perfect for fall. With fresh sage, thyme and less oil. Free of Dairy, egg, corn, soy, yeast.

Vegan Spinach Cheese Pinwheels Vegan Spinach Pinwheels. Creamy cheesy Spinach dip spread on puff pastry, rolled, sliced and baked to make a great Snack. Vegan Soyfree Recipe.

Makes 12 to 14 rolls.

Pasta, bakes and Rice Dishes

Vegan Pumpkin Mac and Cheese Bake Vegan Pumpkin Mac and Cheese Bake. Easy Creamy Pumpkin Sauce with pasta, topped with crisp sage and breadcrumbs. Vegan Soyfree Recipe Nutfree option

Vegan Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto. Easy Vegan Mushroom Risotto made in Instant Pot Pressure cooker. Saucepan option. Soy-free Nut-free Gluten-free Vegan Recipe. 20 Mins

Vegan Creamed Spinach with Biscuit topping Vegan Creamed Spinach. Simple Creamy Delicious Spinach baked with non dairy cream and topped with herbed cheesy biscuit topping. Vegan Recipe. Can be Soy-free, Nut-free, Gluten-free.



Vegan Pesto Pasta with Charred Broccoli & Roasted Cherry Tomatoes Vegan Pesto Pasta with Charred Broccoli. Easy Vegan Pesto with Ziti, served with roasted cherry tomatoes and charred broccoli. 21 gm of protein! Vegan Soyfree Recipe. Can be gluten-free and nut-free.

Crispy Breaded Tofu Strips Spicy Crispy Breaded

Vegan Black Pepper Mac and Cheese with Potato Carrot Cheese Sauce Vegan Black Pepper Mac and Cheese with a light potato carrot cheese sauce. Free of dairy, egg, corn, nuts. Can be made soy-free and gluten-free with gf pasta. 30 minute meal. Add cashews to make a thicker creamier sauce. Recipe inspired by several veggie cheese sauce recipes. TRY THIS RECIPE

Vegan Pumpkin Sage Pasta Pumpkin Sage thyme Cream Pasta with Crispy Sage and toasted breadcrumbs. Easy and perfect fall dinner. TRY THIS RECIPE