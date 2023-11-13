Need some vegan Thanksgiving side dishes to round out your meal? This collection of Thanksgiving sides has something for everyone! There are gluten-free, nut-free and soy-free options included. This post or originally published on Nov 3, 2018.
Table of Contents
For a lot of people, Thanksgiving is all about the side dishes. Fluffy mashed potatoes, savory stuffing, warming soups, and, of course, the gravy. These vegan Thanksgiving sides include plant-based alternatives to many of your favorite classic sides. And some off-beat options, if you want to shake things up.
There’s truly something for everyone here, including allergy friendly options that are gluten-free, soy-free, and/or nut-free. And, of course, all of these Thanksgiving sides are dairy- and egg-free, because they’re vegan! Many can be made ahead to help reduce work!
If you’re planning a whole spread, don’t miss my other collections of vegan Thanksgiving desserts, vegan Thanksgiving recipes, and vegan Thanksgiving centerpieces!
Comments
Erin
Love your blog and love both of your cookbooks! Vegan almost 2 years now and your recipes have helped so much! Keep it up! Thanks! Happy Thanksgiving!!!!
Laura
Gluten free options; seems like there are more possibilities which are not designated as this.
ie mashed potatoes, gravy, risotto, soup etc.
It would be helpful to see at a glance, as I am planning a menu for when my daughter visits at the holidays and those with allergies would be so grateful.
I love your recipes, and know I can trust them. I believe some of the pasta dishes could also be potential GF if pasta choices were modified.
Richa
oops, yes i’ll add that
Laura
<3. So Thankful
Cassie Thuvan Tran
Can’t decide which one I’d want to try first! The spinach pie, peanut carrot soup, pumpkin sage pasta, mushroom risotto, and vegan pumpkin cornbread sound wondrous though! I could definitely use a feast of dinner rolls, mushroom soup, and sweet potato latkes myself as well. You never fail to create a balanced mix of traditional and more innovative side dishes!