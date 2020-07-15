Vegan Richa

Vegan Tofu Katsu Curry

Curb your Japanese take-out cravings with this easy homemade vegan tofu katsu curry recipe! Crispy panko breaded tofu in a creamy, mildly spiced curry sauce. Serve with rice and pickled veggies. GF option, Nutfree. Jump to Recipe

overhead shot of a bowl of vegan tofu katsu curry

Meet one of my all-time favorite vegan tofu recipes, – Japanese inspired Tofu Katsu Curry! A vegan spin on a traditional Japanese dish that is fairly straight forward, and loved by everyone.

Vegan katsu curry is a bit of a special treat of golden crispy, breaded tofu served with a rich and fragrant curry sauce.

close-up overhead shot of vegan tofu katsu curry

The mild sauce is probably my favorite part of this Japanese Curry! In my opinion, you can never have too much sauce, especially when it tastes this good. It is a beautiful mix between sweet & spicy with a bold flavor thanks so garam masala and curry powder. To keep things authentic, you can serve the breaded tofu over sushi rice but really any rice will do. And yes, cauliflower rice would be a great alternative if you want to keep things low cal.

Instead of making a separate milk and flour mixture for breading I use the curry sauce itself to coat the tofu which is then breaded and then pan fried or grilled! Shorter and simpler.

side view of a bowl of vegan tofu katsu curry served on rice

overhead shot of vegan tofu katsu curry
Vegan Tofu Katsu Curry

Curb your Japanese take-out cravings with this easy homemade vegan tofu katsu curry recipe! Crispy panko breaded tofu in a creamy mildly spiced curry sauce. Nutfree, GF option
Prep Time20 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time40 mins
Course: dinner, lunch, Main Course
Cuisine: Japanese
Keyword: pan fried tofu, tofu katsu curry, Vegan katsu curry, vegan tofu katsu
Servings: 4
Calories: 402kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 14 oz (400 g) Extra firm tofu pressed between paper towels for 15 minutes and then sliced

for the curry sauce

  • 15 oz (425.24 ml) can of full-fat coconut milk
  • 1 cup (240 ml) veggie broth
  • 1.5 tbsp of all purpose flour for Glutenfree use 2 tsp rice flour and 1 tbsp corn starch
  • 1 tbsp curry powder
  • 1/2 tsp garam masala
  • 3/4 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp sugar or maple syrup
  • 1 tsp soy sauce
  • 1 tsp tomato paste or ketchup
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder

for the breading

  • 1 cup (108 g) Panko bread crumbs ( or other breadcrumbs. If they’re too large then crush them a little before using)
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp cayenne optional

for the bowl

  • pickled vegetables Such as carrots, radish and cucumber
  • cooked rice, scallions, asian chili sauce such as sambal oelek

Instructions

  • Prep – Press the tofu if you have not already and then slice and set aside.
  • Make the sauce while you press the tofu: Heat a saucepan over medium heat and combine all of the curry sauce ingredients, whisk well to combine and bring to a good boil, stirring occasionally , and simmer for a minute. Take off the heat and let it cool for a minute, so that it thickens.
  • Dip the pressed and dry-blotted tofu slices into the curry sauce. You can also let them marinate in the fridge for an hour for more flavor.
  • Prepare your breading by mixing the bread crumbs, salt, and cayenne in a shallow bowl. Now, take the tofu slices out of the marinade, and let the excess curry sauce drip off. Now place the tofu into the shallow bowl to coat with breading from all sides. Repeat for all slices.
  • Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat, once hot drizzle a grilling pan with a little bit of oil. Place the breaded tofu slices on the grill pan. Press each slice a little bit for a few seconds at a time. Cook for 3-5 minutes until grill marks are formed. Take off the grill pan and set aside. You can also pan fry these breaded tofu and a shallow pan.
  • To serve, fill the bowl with rice, pickled vegetables, some blanched veggies like bok choy or broccoli. Slice the breaded tofu slices diagonally and place on top of each of the bowls, drizzle with the remaining curry sauce liberally and serve. Add a dollop of asian Chile sauce in side for heat if needed.

Notes

  • In lieu of tofu, you could use seitan which will give more of a meaty texture. Or, you could bread and fry aubergine slices and make this a veggie katsu.
  • For the rice, I used cooked basmati but you could also use sushi rice, brown rice, quinoa, or cauliflower rice. Quick  Pickled vegetables make a great addition to your tofu katsu bowls.
  • To make this dish ahead of time, you can make the katsu curry sauce and store it in the fridge for 3-4 days in an airtight container. Alternatively, you could make a big batch and freeze it.

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Vegan Tofu Katsu Curry
Amount Per Serving
Calories 402 Calories from Fat 243
% Daily Value*
Fat 27g42%
Saturated Fat 21g131%
Sodium 653mg28%
Potassium 529mg15%
Carbohydrates 30g10%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 4g4%
Protein 15g30%
Vitamin A 84IU2%
Vitamin C 1mg1%
Calcium 106mg11%
Iron 7mg39%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients for making Vegan Katsu Curry:

  • Tofu – for this recipe we need extra firm tofu. You don’t want soft tofu because it is going to break apart. Also, you want to press it between paper towels for 15 minutes before slicing.
  •  Full-fat coconut milk and veggie broth form the base of the creamy curry sauce and we season it with tomato paste, curry powder, and garam masala for flavor and that gorgeous orange color, as well as salt, soy sauce and garlic powder for umami and maple syrup or sugar for sweetness.
  • All-purpose flour acts as a thickening agent for our sauce. For GF use 2 tsp rice flour and 1 tbsp corn starch.
  • For the egg-free breading, we use bread crumbs, seasoned with salt and cayenne pepper. Use glutenfree bread crumbs to keep it gluten-free

Tips and substitutions:

  • In lieu of tofu, to make Soyfree, you could use seitan which will give more of a meaty texture. Or, you could bread and fry aubergine slices and make this a veggie katsu.
  • For the rice, I used cooked basmati but you could also use sushi rice, brown rice, quinoa, or cauliflower rice.
  • Pickled vegetables make a great addition to your tofu katsu bowls.
  • To make this dish ahead of time, you can make the katsu curry sauce and store it in the fridge for 3-4 days in an airtight container. Alternatively, you could make a big batch and freeze it.

ingredients for making tofu katsu curry on a marble kitchen counter

How to make Vegan Katsu Curry:

Prep – Press the tofu if you have not already done so and then slice it and set it aside.

tofu katsu curry sauce in a saucepan on a marble kitchen counter

Make the sauce while you press the tofu: Heat a saucepan over medium heat and combine all of the curry sauce ingredients, whisk well to combine, and bring to a boil and simmer for a minute. Take off the heat and let it cool for a minute, so that it thickens.

tofu slices being dipped into katsu curry sauce to make tofu katsu curry recipe

Dip the pressed and dry-blotted tofu slices into the curry sauce. You can also let them marinate in the fridge for an hour for more flavor.

Prepare your breading by mixing the bread crumbs, salt, and cayenne in a shallow bowl. Now, take the tofu slices out of the marinade, and let the excess curry sauce drip off. Now place the tofu into the shallow bowl to coat with breading from all sides. Repeat for all slices.

breaded tofu slices being fried in a pan

Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat, once hot drizzle with a little bit of oil and swirl around to distribute the oil. Place the breaded tofu slices on the grill pan. Press each slice a little bit for a few seconds at a time. That way, you get nice charr.

breaded tofu sliced being fried in a grilling pan

Cook for 3-5 minutes until grill marks are formed. Take off the grill pan and set aside.

a bowl of rice topped with breaded pan-fried tofu slices and drizzled with Japanese curry sauce

How to serve Tofu Katsu Curry

I served my tofu katsu on a bed of rice along with some pickled vegetables. For the pickled vegetables, you can use a mix of radish, carrots, and cucumber and if you don’t have any store-bought picked at hand, I highly suggest you check out my recipe for quick pickled vegetables.

Once your tofu is fried, you just fill the bowl with some freshly cooked or re-heated rice, pickled vegetables, and some blanched veggies like bok choy or broccoli/broccolini if you like

Now, slice the breaded tofu slices diagonally and place some on top of each of the bowls, drizzle with the remaining curry sauce liberally and serve.

