Vegan Zuppa Toscana

Published: by 10 Comments

You will love this vegan Zuppa Toscana recipe – it is made with homemade sausage crumbles and plenty of fresh vegetables as well as cashew cream for that perfect rich and creamy texture. The perfect comfort food for a cold day. Naturally gluten-free  + Nut-free version included. No need for premade sausage! Use my sausage seasoning with mushrooms or veggie crumbles or lentils!

two bowls of vegan zuppa toscana with two silver spoons on the side

Meet my new favorite vegan soup for cold days! This Zuppa Toscana is easy and  the perfect comfort food.

Lusciously creamy and every bit as hearty and satisfying with that signature blend of potatoes, mushrooms, and spinach. I use veggie crumbles or chopped soycurls instead of sausage that get flavored with spices and herbs. You don’t have make the whole sausage! Cashew cream adds that decadent creamyness.

As we thicken the soup with cashew cream and the natural starches from the potatoes, it is gluten-free. However, if you want to keep this nut-free I have added a couple of alternatives for thickening the soup in the recipe notes.

 

a plate of vegan zuppa toscana topped with chopped chives

With the added potatoes and veggie crumbles, this soup is filling enough to be a main dish. Top with vegan cheese shreds, pepper, herbs and serve with some toasty bread. So good!

More Vegan Soup Recipes:

5 from 5 votes

Zuppa Toscana (Sausage & Potato Soup)

You will love this vegan Zuppa Toscana recipe. It uses spiced up veggie crumbles and plenty of fresh vegetables as well as cashew cream for that perfect rich and creamy texture. No need for premade sausage! Use my sausage seasoning with mushrooms or veggie crumbles or lentils! Glutenfree, option for Nutfree
Prep Time10 minutes
Cook Time30 minutes
Total Time40 minutes
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: Italian
Keyword: sausage potato soup, vegan zuppa toscana
Servings: 4
Calories: 117kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons oil
  • 4 oz (120 g) mushrooms chopped really small (white mushrooms or portobello)
  • 2 oz (60 g) veggie crumbles or 1 oz soy curls rehydrated and chopped into small crumble pieces, or use 1/2 cup cooked lentils

For the seasonings:

  • 1 teaspoon Italian herbs
  • 1/2 teaspoon oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 3/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

For the rest of the soup:

  • 2 medium potatoes peeled and cubed (or use 3 if you’d like more potatoes)
  • 3 cups (715 ml) of vegetable stock
  • 1 tablespoon of nutritional yeast
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

To add later:

  • Cashew cream made with 1/3 cup of cashews + 3/4 cup of water See notes for nut-free
  • 2-3 oz (60 g) Chopped spinach or baby kale or other chopped greens
  • green onion, pepper flakes for garnish

Instructions

  • Heat a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the oil and once the oil is hot add the chopped mushrooms and a good pinch of salt and cook until the mushroom are starting to turn golden on some edges. Then add the veggie crumbles, mix in and cook for one more minute.
  • Then add the Italian herbs, oregano, fennel seeds, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt. Continue to cook for 2-5 minutes or until the crumbles start to get crisp. Remove a third to use as topping later
  • Add the potatoes, veggies stock, nutritional yeast, salt, and pepper, and mix really well. Partially cover and cook for 15-18 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked to your preference. Stir once or twice in between.
  • Meanwhile Make the cashew cream by blending the cashews with water. Blend for 1 minute and let it sit for 5 minutes and then blend again for 30 seconds and repeat 2-3 times until the cashews are really smooth.
  • Pour the cashew cream mixture into the saucepan and mix well. Bring to a good boil, taste, and adjust salt and flavor. Add in the greens and mix in. Switch off the heat.
  • Add the veggie crumbles and other toppings of choice such as vegan cheese, chopped green onion, pepper flakes.

Notes

To make the soup nut-free use 1/4 cup tofu blended with 3/4 cup water. Or use 2 tablespoons of hemp seeds, 2 tablespoons of pumpkin seeds, and 1 tablespoon flour and blend them with 3/4 cup of water and use this instead of the cashew cream.
Flour to thicken instead of cashew cream: Mix 1.5 tablespoons of flour in 1/4 cup water and add it to the soup. Bring to a boil and cook for 3-4 minutes to thicken.
Veggie crumbles: are a meat substitute that resembles ground meat. Use any vegan ground beef or meat or chopped up soycurls, or TVP, or crumbled up vegan sausage, or use cooked lentils or just more mushrooms. 

Ingredients:

  • instead of Italian sausage, we use veggie crumbles or soy curls
  • For the seasonings, we use a blend of Italian herbs: oregano, fennel seeds, smoked paprika, garlic and onion powder,
  • nutritional yeast is added to add a punch of umami and a touch of that cheesy flavor we love about zuppa toscana
  • veggies: potatoes, mushrooms, and spinach or baby kale
  • vegetable stock is added as a base for the soup but mushrooms stock would be delicious too
  • for that luscious creaminess, we add cashew cream – homemade is best

Tips:

  • for an extra boost of umami, you can add some shiitake mushrooms
  • To make the soup nut-free use 1/4 cup tofu blended with 3/4 cup water. Or use 2 tablespoons of hemp seeds, 2 tablespoons of pumpkin seeds, and 1 tablespoon flour and blend them with 3/4 cup of water and use this instead of the cashew cream.
  • You can also use flour to thicken instead of cashew cream: Mix 1.5 tablespoons of flour in 1/4 cup water and add it to the soup. Bring to a boil and cook for 3-4 minutes to thicken.

 

ingredients needed for making vegan zuppa toscana

How to make Vegan Zuppa Toscana:

a sauteeing pan with chopped mushrooms

Heat a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the oil and once the oil is hot add the chopped mushrooms and a good pinch of salt and cook until the mushroom are starting to turn golden on some edges.

vegan sausage frying

Then add the veggie crumbles, mix in, and cook for one more minute. Then add the Italian herbs, oregano, fennel seeds, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt. Continue to cook for 2-5 minutes until the crumbles start to crisp up. Remove a third of the crumbles for topping later.

a pan with vegan sausage crumbles and cubed potatoes


Add the potatoes, veggies stock, nutritional yeast, salt, and pepper, and mix really well. Partially cover and cook for 15-18 minutes or until the potatoes are cooked to your preference. Stir once or twice in between.

sausage and cubed potatoes simmering in a saucepan

Meanwhile, make the cashew cream by blending the cashews with water. Blend for 1 minute and let it sit for 5 minutes and then blend again for 30 seconds and repeat 2-3 times until the cashews are really smooth.

sausage, vegetables and cashew cream simmering in a green saucepan

Pour the cashew cream mixture into the saucepan and mix well.

Bring to a good boil, taste, and adjust salt and flavor. Add in the greens and mix in. Switch off the heat.

spinach being added to a saucepan with cashew cream

a bowl of vegan zuppa toscana topped with veggie crumbles

Top with the sausagey veggie crumbles. If  you want, top the soup with some shredded vegan cheese.

a pot with creamy vegan zuppa toscana topped with shredded cheese

Storage

The soup can be stored in the refrigerator for upto 3 days. Keep the topping separate and add when the soup has been heated.

overhead shot of a bowl of creamy vegan zuppa toscana topped with chopped chives

 

 

 

«


Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. Erik B

    5 stars
    Made it for dinner tonight. I doubled the recipe and made it in my instant pot (12 min on manual pressure cook). I added a diced sweet onion and used Trader Joe’s Vegan Italian Style Sausage-less Sausage (2 sausages, diced). I may sound like a TJ commercial, but I chopped up a bag of Trader Joe’s Organic Power to the Greens and after dishing out I sprinkled on TJ Vegan Parmesan Cheese. Fantastic!!! 10 stars!!!

    • Vegan Richa Support

      Love trader joe’s too!

  2. Rebecca

    5 stars
    My favorite soup from Olive Garden growing up was Zuppa Tuscana, so I was excited to make this today. It was so delicious!

    For the crumbles, I used Morning Star chorizo crumbles, and I ended up adding a splash of lemon juice at the end with the kale. The whole meal was quick to throw together. I doubled the batch so we have plenty of leftovers for tomorrow!

    • Richa

      Yay!! Awesome

  3. Mindy Richmond

    5 stars
    Happy New Year. You never fail to help me figure out “what’s for dinner!” Looking forward to making this tonight and the best thing is that I have all the ingredients.

    Thank you.

    • Richa

      Awesome!

  4. Sue

    This looks delicious Richa. Thank you for all of your hard work in sharing your absolutely wonderful recipes with the world. You make my meals, desserts and snacks so flavorful and satisfying. Love the blog and your 3 COOKBOOKS
    Happy 2024.

    • Vegan Richa Support

      Thank you!! Happy New Year!

  5. Sally Crouse

    This looks wonderful, but, what are veggie crumbles?

    Reply

    • Vegan Richa Support

      Veggie crumbles are a soy based meat substitute

