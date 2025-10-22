Jump to RecipeRate Recipe

A cozy, hands-off, no sauté mushroom potato casserole that needs just 1 pan. Layers of rich mushroom gravy with beans and veggies, layered with crisp garlic herb potatoes that take only minutes to put together as the oven does all the work. (gluten-free with soy-free and nut-free options)

mushroom potato casserole in the pan after baking
Table of Contents

It’s fall, and it’s time for some comfort food. And what’s more comforting than this casserole, which has a stewy mushroom gravy with beans and veggies, topped with potatoes smothered in garlic butter? There are lots of fall herbs, like fresh thyme and sage, and it all comes together really quickly. 

mushroom potato casserole in a bowl

This is a super easy one-pan casserole. No need to sauté or stand around the kitchen for long periods of time cooking the onions and mushrooms. Everything goes right into the baking dish, and the oven does all the work. 

Once the mushroom and onions are cooked, add the beans, herbs and stew ingredients and top them with some sliced potato and bake, and thats it. You get all the fall flavors and a dish that reminds of mashed potatoes and mushroom bourguignon w/o all the work.

It’s comforting, stewy, and perfect for a fall dinner with your family, served with a side salad, garlicky dinner rolls, or some crusty bakery bread. Or serve it however else you like!

mushroom potato casserole in the pan after baking

Why You’ll Love Mushroom Potato Casserole

  • cozy, hearty, stewy beans and veggies in a rich, mushroom gravy
  • 1-pan oven recipe, no standing at the stove!
  • very little active cooking time
  • No cooking the aromatics and potato separately
  • naturally nut-free with easy gluten-free and soy-free options
mushroom potato casserole in a bowl with garlic bread

Mushroom Potato Casserole

5 from 3 votes
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 25 minutes
Cook: 1 hour 20 minutes
Total: 1 hour 45 minutes
Servings: 6
Course: dinner, Main, Main Course
Cuisine: Italian
mushroom potato casserole in the pan after baking
A cozy, hearty mushroom potato casserole that needs just 1 pan. Layers of rich mushroom gravy with beans and veggies, layered with crisp garlic herb potatoes that take only minutes to put together as the oven does all the work. (gluten-free with soy-free and nut-free options)
Ingredients 
 

For the Mushrooms and Onion Layer

  • 10 to 12 ounces mushrooms, sliced ⅛” to ¼” thick
  • ¾ cup chopped onion, chopped small
  • ½ cup chopped carrots, chopped small, or more, to taste
  • 3 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • ¼ cup red wine, or 1½ tablespoons balsamic vinegar + 2 tablespoons stock
  • 1 bulb garlic

For the Stew

  • 1 tablespoon fresh thyme, or ¾ teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt, or more, to taste
  • ½ teaspoon sage
  • 2 teaspoons tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce, or tamari or coconut aminos
  • ¼ cup chopped celery
  • 15 ounce can of white beans, drained, such as cannellini, great northern, or butter beans, or 1 1/2 cups cooked white beans
  • cups stock, or more, if needed
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch, or flour

For the Potato-Garlic Butter Layer

  • 3 or 4 medium russet potatoes, peeled and sliced ¼” thick
  • dashes of salt and pepper
  • 1 tablespoon softened vegan butter, or extra virgin olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon oregano
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice, or more, to taste

Instructions 

  • Preheat the oven to 410°F (210°C), and grease a 10×13” or similar-sized baking dish. Chop all your veggies, and grease your baking dish. Slice off about 1/3 from the top of the garlic bulb, so that the cloves are exposed. Reserve the small pieces of garlic cloves from the top third.
  • Add the reserved small pieces of garlic (peeled) along with the mushrooms, onion, and carrots, 2 teaspoons of the olive oil, and the salt, pepper, and red wine to the baking dish. Mix well to coat, and spread the veggies out evenly. Make some space in the center of the dish, and place the garlic bulb, cut-side-up, in the middle. Drizzle the remaining olive oil over the exposed cloves. Cover the entire dish with a sheet of parchment paper, letting it rest loosely over the top.
  • Bake for about 40 minutes, or until the mushrooms are al dente and starting to turn golden, and the onions are translucent or starting to turn golden. Check at the 30-minute mark, and stir if anything seems to be scorching. The mushrooms will usually release plenty of moisture, but if the pan is drying out, add a splash of extra stock at that point.
  • Remove the dish from the oven. Take out the garlic bulb, and set it aside to cool. Add all the herbs, salt, tomato paste, and soy sauce to the baking dish. Mix well, pressing the tomato paste into the mixture, so there are no clumps. Stir everything together until evenly coated. Add the celery and beans, then mix the cornstarch or flour into the stock and pour it into the pan. Stir well to coat, and spread the mixture evenly with a spatula. Arrange the sliced potatoes on top of the bean stew mixture, overlapping them slightly.
  • Squeeze the delicious roasted garlic cloves from the bulb into a small bowl. Add the vegan butter or olive oil, oregano, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt, if using oil. Mash and mix until creamy, then spread dollops of this garlic butter over the potatoes and smooth lightly. Reserve a little of the mixture for serving later, if desired.
  • Cover the dish again with parchment and bake for 20 minutes. Remove the parchment and continue baking for another 20 to 25 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender and golden on top. Brush the finished potatoes with the reserved garlic butter. Sprinkle with fresh herbs, like parsley or basil, before serving. Serve this delicious stew as-is or with a side salad, dinner rolls, or toasted sourdough.

Video

Notes

Mushroom potato casserole is naturally nut-free, as long as you use nut-free vegan butter or use oil. For gluten-free, use cornstarch instead of flour and tamari instead of soy sauce. To make it soy-free, make sure that your vegan butter is soy-free, and use coconut aminos or extra wine instead of the soy sauce.
Storage instructions
Baked casserole can be stored in the fridge for three days. Reheat in the oven or microwave. Potatoes are best when they are freshly cooked, so if you want to make it ahead, make it up to the step for w/o the potatoes. Cover the baking dish and refrigerate for up to three days. Top with peeled and sliced potatoes and bake when ready to serve. 

Nutrition

Calories: 358kcal, Carbohydrates: 68g, Protein: 13g, Fat: 5g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g, Monounsaturated Fat: 2g, Trans Fat: 0.3g, Sodium: 684mg, Potassium: 1650mg, Fiber: 8g, Sugar: 5g, Vitamin A: 2019IU, Vitamin C: 21mg, Calcium: 109mg, Iron: 5mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!
mushroom potato casserole ingredients

Ingredients

  • veggies – For the mushroom-onion layer, you will need mushrooms, onions, carrots and a whole head of garlic. For the stew and topping, you need celery and potatoes.
  • olive oil and/or vegan butter – To help the veggies roast and to make the garlic butter topping.
  • red wine – If you don’t want to use wine, you can use a mixture of balsamic vinegar and vegetable stock.
  • herbs and spices – We are using fresh or dried thyme, dried sage, dried oregano, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. You can also top the casserole with fresh parsley and/or basil for even more flavor.
  • soy sauce – For gluten-free, use tamari, and for soy-free, use coconut aminos or more wine.
  • beans – Use white beans of choice, like cannellini, great northern, or butter beans.
  • stock – Makes the gravy in the baking pan.
  • cornstarch – To thicken the gravy. You can use flour instead, if you prefer.
  • lemon juice – For moisture and tang in the potato topping.

💡Tips

  • To reduce the prep time, chop the celery and slice the potatoes while the mushroom-onion mixture is baking.
  • When you slice the top off of the garlic head, there will be small pieces of garlic in that top third. Add them to the mushroom mixture for more flavor.

How to Make Mushroom Potato Casserole

Preheat the oven to 410°F (210°C), and grease a 10×13” or similar-sized baking dish. Chop all your veggies, and grease your baking dish. Slice off about 1/3 from the top of the garlic bulb, so that the cloves are exposed. Reserve the small pieces of garlic cloves from the top third.

Add the reserved small pieces of garlic (peeled) along with the mushrooms, onion, and carrots, 2 teaspoons of the olive oil, and the salt, pepper, and red wine to the baking dish. Mix well to coat, and spread the veggies out evenly. Make some space in the center of the dish, and place the garlic bulb, cut-side-up, in the middle. Drizzle the remaining olive oil over the exposed cloves. Cover the entire dish with a sheet of parchment paper, letting it rest loosely over the top.

adding carrots and onion to the baking pan
adding mushrooms and stock to the baking pan

Bake for about 40 minutes, or until the mushrooms are al dente and starting to turn golden, and the onions are translucent or starting to turn golden. Check at the 30-minute mark, and stir if anything seems to be scorching. The mushrooms will usually release plenty of moisture, but if the pan is drying out, add a splash of extra stock at that point.

adding garlic head to the baking pan
roasted veggies and garlic head in the baking pan

Remove the dish from the oven. Take out the garlic bulb, and set it aside to cool. Add all the herbs, salt, tomato paste, and soy sauce to the baking dish. Mix well, pressing the tomato paste into the mixture, so there are no clumps.

adding tomato paste to the baking pan
adding beans to the baking pan

Stir everything together until evenly coated. Add the celery and beans, then mix the cornstarch or flour into the stock and pour it into the pan. Stir well to coat, and spread the mixture evenly with a spatula.

adding stock to the baking pan
beans and veggies mixed together in the pan

Arrange the sliced potatoes on top of the bean stew mixture, overlapping them slightly.

layering the potatoes on top of the bean-veggie mixture
potatoes layered on top of the casserole

Squeeze the delicious roasted garlic cloves from the bulb into a small bowl. Add the vegan butter or olive oil, oregano, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt, if using oil. Mash and mix until creamy.

adding garlic butter ingredients to the bowl
mashing the roasted garlic butter

Spread dollops of this garlic butter over the potatoes and smooth lightly. Reserve a little of the mixture for serving later, if desired.

Cover the dish again with parchment and bake for 20 minutes. Remove the parchment and continue baking for another 20 to 25 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender and golden on top. Brush the finished potatoes with the reserved garlic butter.

spreading the garlic butter onto the potatoes
spreading extra garlic butter onto baked mushroom potato casserole

Sprinkle with fresh herbs, like parsley or basil, before serving. Serve this delicious stew as-is or with a side salad, dinner rolls, or toasted sourdough.

mushroom potato casserole in the pan after baking
taking a bite of mushroom potato casserole

What to Serve with Mushroom Potato Casserole

Serve this delicious stew as-is or with a side salad, dinner rolls, or toasted sourdough.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this recipe allergy friendly?

Mushroom potato casserole is naturally nut-free, as long as you use nut-free vegan butter or use oil.

For gluten-free, use cornstarch instead of flour and tamari instead of soy sauce.

To make it soy-free, make sure that your vegan butter is soy-free, and use coconut aminos or extra wine instead of the soy sauce.

Can I make this recipe ahead of time?

Yes, you can.

Bake the mushroom, add the stew ingredients and then store that baking dish for up to three days. When you are ready to serve, add peeled and sliced potatoes and bake.

About Richa

Hi, I'm Richa! I create flavorful plant based recipes that are inspired by my Indian upbringing, including many gluten-free, soy-free, and oil-free options.

Read More

5 from 3 votes

7 Comments

  1. Cathy Moore says:

    5 stars
    This was so delicious, it brought back memories of before I was vegan but in a good way. I love the way the flavors came together – like a rustic beef stew but so much healthier! Mushrooms play a starring role here, like meat but better. I will keep this recipe around for winter nights or when a comfort meal is needed.

    Reply
    1. Vegan Richa Support says:

      Love that you enjoyed it!

      Reply
  2. Kristel Jutte says:

    5 stars
    So delicious! Thank you for this recipe Richa.

    Reply
    1. Vegan Richa Support says:

      Awesome!

      Reply
  3. Marina says:

    This looks delicious. Can’t wait to try it

    Reply
  4. Julia says:

    5 stars
    Definitely going to make this! Your recipes are lovely. Thank you for breng a resource!

    Reply
    1. Vegan Richa Support says:

      Thank you!

      Reply