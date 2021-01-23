This Vegan Apple Pie Baked Oatmeal features a layer of baked oatmeal with crunchy nuts, chia seeds, and warming spices topped with delicious homemade apple pie filling. Plenty of cinnamon and some maple syrup for sweetness make this baked oatmeal perfect for a cozy morning. Vegan Glutenfree, can be made without Nuts.



Apple Pie meets Baked Oatmeal! A warm, comforting way to start the day, especially served warm topped with a dollop of vegan yogurt or coconut whip and paired with a hot cup of fresh-brewed coffee. A nice change from your regular bowl of oatmeal. It’s so satisfying to eat a slice of baked oatmeal – hearty enough to be breakfast all on its own but is also a delightful afternoon snack and a perfect addition to any brunch spread.

I’m all about those dessert-for-breakfast creations these days. Have you checked out my Banana Bread Baked Oatmeal? AndCarrot Cake Baked Oatmeal! So delicious! The texture of the baked oatmeal is like moist oat bars witb all the flavor from the spices and texture from nuts and seeds!

The best thing about this recipe? The aroma of the vegan apple pie baked oatmeal wafting through your house as it bakes – it is absolutely heavenly!

This vegan apple pie baked oatmeal has the warm cinnamon-scented apple pie filling goodness of your favorite Thanksgiving dessert, but instead of a pie crust, it is served on wholesome baked oatmeal. The oatmeal bake is made with rolled oats, pecans, coconut and sweetened only with maple syrup. This vegan oatmeal bake recipe is filled with fiber to keep you full until lunch.

Apple pie anything just brings joy and I was so excited to turn this All American dessert into a healthy wholesome breakfast recipe.

1 tsp baking powder

1 Tbsp chia seeds

1 ½ tsp apple pie spice or pumpkin pie spice

1 tsp salt

3 Tbsp chopped pecans

1 Tbsp shredded coconut optional

¼ cup ( 80.5 g ) maple syrup

⅓ cup ( 81.33 g ) applesauce

1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) warm non-dairy milk Light coconut, almond or oat milk work great Optional add-ins: 3-4 Tbsp chopped dates or raisins For the apple pie layer: 1 sweet apple peeled and chopped small

1 Tbsp maple syrup

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

2 Tbsp chopped pecans or other nuts/seeds of choice Instructions Preheat the oven to 350℉

Lightly grease your baking dish (9” x 9” or similar size baking dish) and add in all of the dry ingredients upto coconut and mix well.

Add in applesauce, maple syrup and milk - mix well and even it out

Let this mixture sit for 15 mins so that the oats can soak up some liquid. Meanwhile, make your apple pie layer.

In a bowl add the apples, maple syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon and pecans and toss well to coat.

Drop this mixture over the oatmeal and spread evenly.

Place it in the oven and bake for 35-40 mins. Check if the apples are done to preference else bake for another 5-10

Remove the pan from the oven and brush a bit of maple syrup on the top to prevent the apples from drying out.

Cool for 15 mins then slice and serve.Serve with vegan yogurt, coconut cream, maple syrup or with some milk. Notes You can store this unbaked in the refrigerator for up to 2 days and then bake when needed.

The baked oatmeal can be stored in a closed container in the fridge for up to 4 days.

To reheat you can microwave it or put it in the oven for 10 mins or so.

You can use sub the oats for other grain flakes such as quinoa flakes or rice flakes.

To double the recipe you can double everything, if it seems like there’s too much liquid just add a few more Tbsp of oats and bake in a slightly larger pan for up to 45 mins or until the apples are done to preference.

Ingredients for making Apple Pie Baked Oatmeal:

The base of the baked oatmeal is old-fashioned oats to which we add some chia seeds, pecans and coconut for crunch and texture.

We also mix in some baking powder for the perfect cakey texture.

for the perfect cakey texture. A pple pie spice or pumpkin pie spice up the cozy. You can use store-bought or make your own apple pie spice by mixing 1 1/2 teaspoons of cinnamon with 3/4 teaspoons of nutmeg, 1/2 teaspoon of allspice, and 1/4 teaspoon of cardamom.

or pumpkin pie spice up the cozy. You can use store-bought or make your own apple pie spice by mixing 1 1/2 teaspoons of cinnamon with 3/4 teaspoons of nutmeg, 1/2 teaspoon of allspice, and 1/4 teaspoon of cardamom. Salt is an important ingredient for all oatmeal bakes and porridges. Don’t skip it!

Maple syrup adds some nutty sweetness to the oatmeal bake

adds some nutty sweetness to the oatmeal bake Instead of eggs, we add some applesauce as a binding agent. Mashed/pureed fruit helps to give this baked oatmeal a muffin-like texture and some moisture. You can either use store-bought unsweetened apple sauce or make your own applesauce by pureeing cooked or canned apples.

Before baking, we soak the oats in some non-dairy milk – use coconut, almond or oat milk.

– use coconut, almond or oat milk. For the apple pie layer, we toss some apple chunks with cinnamon, brown sugar, and maple syrup. I also add in some more nuts.

Tips & Substitutions:

You can use sub the oats for other grain flakes such as quinoa flakes or rice flakes.

To double the recipe you can double everything, if it seems like there’s too much liquid just add a few more Tbsp of oats and bake in a slightly larger pan for up to 45 mins or until the apples are done to preference.

For this vegan baked oatmeal, use stoneware or a ceramic baking dish so that the edges don’t get brown and chewy.

You can add some raisins, chopped dates or cranberries to the oatmeal bake if you’re a fan.

How to Make Apple Pie Baked Oatmeal:

Preheat the oven to 350℉. Lightly grease your baking dish (9” x 9” or similar size baking dish) and add in all of the dry ingredients and mix well.

Add in applesauce, maple syrup and milk – mix well. Let this mixture sit for 15 mins so that the oats can soak up some liquid. Meanwhile, make your apple pie layer.

In a bowl add the apples, maple syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon and pecans and toss well to coat. Drop this mixture over the oatmeal and spread evenly.

Place it in the oven and bake for 35-40 mins. Remove the pan from the oven and brush a bit of maple syrup on the top to prevent the apples from drying out. Cool for 10-15 mins then slice and serve.

How to serve Apple Pie Baked Oatmeal

Serve this vegan oatmeal bake with vegan yogurt, coconut cream, maple syrup or with some milk.

How to store Vegan Baked Oatmeal and can I make it ahead of time?

You can store this unbaked in the refrigerator for up to 2 days and then bake when needed. The baked oatmeal can be stored in a closed container in the fridge for up to 4 days. To reheat you can microwave it or put it in the oven for 10 mins or so.