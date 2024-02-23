Caramelized onion beans topped with tender-crisp charred cauliflower is a simple, one-pot entree that’s packed with layers of flavor and texture! Serve it with pasta or a baked potato or use pita, flatbread or sourdough to dip. Soyfree, Nutfree, Glutenfree

This is a super easy, one pan bean recipe. The star of the dish is the Deeelicious caramelized onion sauce. Everything cooks in 1 pan, uses a few everyday ingredients! I finish off the dish with this easy charred cauliflower which is just charred either on the skillet or you can bake it with some salt and pepper. It adds great texture and flavor to the overall dish.

Caramelized onion beans are just so versatile! You can use your beans of choice, like white beans, lentils, chickpeas. The beans are delicious with pasta or baked potatoes, or you can use flatbread or crusty bread to dip. So make this dish, then make it your own!

Dont want to use beans? Add in some crisped tofu to the sauce! Or use the sauce with pasta or as a gravy over veggies.

Why You’ll Love Caramelized Onion Beans

creamy beans in rich, savory herbed caramelized onion sauce

crispy, charred cauliflower topping that you can make in the oven or on the skillet

super versatile dish. Use your favorite beans to make it, and serve with pasta, baked potato, or bread to dip.

gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free

Recipe Card

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Caramelized Onion Beans with Charred Cauliflower Caramelized onion beans topped with tender-crisp charred cauliflower is a simple, one-pot entree that’s packed with layers of flavor and texture! Serve it with pasta or a baked potato or use pita, flatbread, or sourdough to dip. Glutenfree, Soyfree, nutfree Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Total Time 40 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 212 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Charred Cauliflower 1 cup ( 100 g ) cauliflower florets sliced into 1/4″ thick slices

1 teaspoon oil

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt For the Caramelized Onion Sauce 2 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1 1/2 cup ( 240 g ) chopped onion

1/2 teaspoon salt divided

2 garlic cloves minced

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1/4 teaspoon pepper flakes

1 teaspoon Italian herbs

3 tablespoons vegan Parmesan

1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) non-dairy yogurt or use non dairy cream or cashew cream

1 to 1 1/2 cups ( 354.88 ml ) water or vegetable broth

15- oz ( 425.24 g ) can white beans cannellini beans, butter beans or any other beans of choice, drained. Or use 1 1/2 cups of cooked beans. For Garnish chopped tomato, pepper flakes, vegan Parmesan

chopped fresh herbs like basil or parsley Instructions Make the cauliflower first. Chop and slice your cauliflower florets, if you haven’t already.

To bake the cauliflower florets: Drizzle a little bit of oil or rub the oil all over the florets, then sprinkle on the salt and pepper and distribute the florets on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake at 400° F (205° C) for 25 to 30 minutes, until they are golden brown. They will be more golden brown on the bottom . If you want them more evenly browned, you can flip the cauliflower at around the 25-minute mark for browning on both sides.

To make it on the skillet: Heat the skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil, then add the sliced cauliflower and spread it all over on the skillet. Continue to cook until it is golden on one side, 3 mins, then flip it and cook until it’s golden brown on that other side, as well. 3-4 mins. Then, sprinkle the salt and pepper all over, toss well to coat, and then transfer the cauliflower to a plate while you make the caramelized onion sauce in the same skillet. Make the caramelized onion sauce. Add the extra virgin olive oil to the skillet over medium heat, then add the onion and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and mix and cook until the onion is starting to turn translucent. 4-6 minutes , add a splash of water in between to help conduct heat.

Add in the garlic and the balsamic vinegar, and mix well, and continue to cook until the onion is starting to brown and caramelize. 3-5 minutes.

Mix in the pepper flakes, Italian herbs, and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt, then add in the vegan parmesan and non-dairy yogurt. Mix well, then add the water or vegetable stock and mix well.

Bring to a boil, then mix in the beans and partially cover the pot. Let it simmer for 5 to 6 minutes. If the sauce is thickening too much, add in some more water or stock, and bring to a boil again.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor, then plate the beans and top it with the charred cauliflower, chopped tomato, , Parmesan, pepper flakes, and the fresh herbs. Serve with some toasted sourdough, garlic bread, or a flatbread of choice. You can also serve it over pasta or baked potatoes. Video Notes Caramelized onion beans are naturally gluten-free. To make these soy-free and/or nut-free, just make sure that your vegan Parmesan and yogurt are soy-free and/or nut-free. Bean substitute: Add in some crisped tofu to the sauce! Or use the sauce with pasta or as a gravy over veggies. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Caramelized Onion Beans with Charred Cauliflower Amount Per Serving Calories 212 Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 520mg 23% Potassium 665mg 19% Carbohydrates 34g 11% Fiber 7g 29% Sugar 4g 4% Protein 10g 20% Vitamin A 48IU 1% Vitamin C 19mg 23% Calcium 135mg 14% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Did you make this recipe? Please do leave a comment and rating on the blog . Tag me on Instagram @veganricha

Ingredients and Substitutions

cauliflower – This is your crispy, tender topping. Slice your florets into 1/4″ thick pieces.

oil, salt, and pepper – To brown and season the cauliflower. You’re also using oil to caramelize the onions and seasoning the beans with a little more salt.

garlic – Adds umami flavor to the beans.

balsamic vinegar – Adds a touch of sweetness, and the liquid helps the onions brown evenly.

dried spices – Pepper flakes and Italian herbs add more flavor to the onion sauce.

vegan parmesan and non-dairy yogurt – Make the sauce creamy. Use non dairy cream or cashew cream instead of yogurt. Use soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.

water – Adds moisture to the sauce and helps the beans cook a bit more. You can use vegetable stock for more flavor, if you like.

beans – Use your beans of choice, like white beans, lentil, or chickpeas.

garnish – Top this off with the charred cauliflower along with chopped tomato, more pepper flakes, and fresh herbs.

💡 Tips If you’re baking the cauliflower, make the sauce while it’s in the oven, so everything is ready at the same time.

To brown the cauliflower on both sides in the oven, flip it at the 25-minute mark and bake for 5 more minutes.

How long the onions take to brown depends on your stove, your pan, etc. Just keep on cooking until they’re beautifully caramelized.

How to Make Caramelized Onion Beans

Chop and slice your cauliflower florets, if you haven’t already.

To bake the cauliflower florets: Drizzle a little bit of oil or rub the oil all over the florets, then sprinkle on the salt and pepper and distribute the florets on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake at 400° F (205° C) for 25 to 30 minutes, until they are golden brown. They will be more golden brown on the bottom of the florets thats touching the baking dish. If you want them more evenly browned, you can flip the cauliflower at around the 25-minute mark for more browning on both sides.

To make it on the skillet: Heat the skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil, then add the sliced cauliflower and spread it all over on the skillet. Continue to cook until it is golden on one side, then flip it and cook until it’s golden brown on that other side, as well. Then, sprinkle the salt and pepper all over, toss well to coat, and then transfer the cauliflower to a plate while you make the caramelized onion sauce in the same skillet.





Add the extra virgin olive oil to the skillet over medium heat, then add the onion and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and mix and cook until the onion is starting to turn translucent. 4-6minutes

Add in the garlic and the balsamic vinegar, and mix well, and continue to cook until the onion is starting to brown and caramelize. The whole process can take anywhere from 7 to 10 minutes.

Mix in the pepper flakes, Italian herbs, and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt, then add in the vegan parmesan and non-dairy yogurt. Mix well, then add the water or vegetable stock and mix well.

Bring to a boil, then mix in the beans and partially cover the pot. Let it simmer for 5 to 6 minutes. If the sauce is thickening too much, add in some more water or stock, and bring to a boil again.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor, then plate the beans and top it with the charred cauliflower, chopped tomato, more pepper flakes, and the fresh herbs. Serve with some toasted sourdough, garlic bread, or a flatbread of choice. You can also serve it over pasta or baked potatoes.