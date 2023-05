Caramelized onion Harissa chickpeas is a super quick, one pan meal with lots of caramelized onions, greens, and chickpeas in a creamy, spicy sauce. Gluten-free soyfree nutfree

Harissa is the flavor base along with a little bit of coconut cream. For the greens, I used chard. You can use spinach, collard greens, amaranth leaves, mustard leaves, or any other leafy greens of choice.

I used chickpeas for the beans here, but this recipe is also great with white beans or butter beans or other beans or lentils. If you don’t like harissa or too much spice, you can change up the flavor profile and use tomato paste instead.

These are super versatile beans and can be served any which way over rice or with naan, flatbread, or crusty bread for dipping. You can even spoon them over baked potatoes!

Why You’ll Love Harissa Chickpeas

creamy-spicy-saucy beans that you can serve in so many ways!

hearty, healthy, and filling

lots of options to change the flavor profile, including a less spicy option

naturally gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free

More Ways to Use Harissa

Recipe Card

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Harissa Chickpeas Harissa chickpeas is a super quick, one pan meal with lots of caramelized onions, greens, and chickpeas in a creamy, spicy sauce. Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 253 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 teaspoons oil

1 medium onion thinly sliced, or about 1 1/2 cups

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt or more to taste, divided

1 tablespoon garlic paste or 4 cloves of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 tablespoons harissa paste

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

2 cups ( 80 g ) of chopped leafy greens of choice such as Swiss chard, spinach, mustard greens, etc. This is measured with fresh greens packed really well, but you can use any amount of greens that you like.

15 ounce ( 425.24 g ) can of chickpeas drained or 1 1/2 cups cooked chickpeas or other white beans

1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) full fat coconut milk or coconut cream Use the entire can if you like it more saucy.

lemon juice, cilantro, and black pepper, for garnish Instructions Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil, and once it’s hot, add the onion and 1/4 teaspoon salt . Mix well to coat, and continue to cook, stirring occasionally. If the pan is drying out too much, add 2 to 3 teaspoons of water to help the pan conduct heat and for the onions to brown evenly, about 7 to 9 minutes. Then once the onions are translucent and starting to get golden on some outer edges, add the balsamic vinegar and mix well. Continue to cook for another 3 to 4 minutes.

Then add in the garlic, smoked paprika, harissa, and oregano, and mix really well. Cook for a minute, so that the garlic gets cooked. Then add in the chard, remaining salt, the chickpeas, and the coconut cream and mix really well. Partially cover the pan, and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes, then taste and adjust the flavor. If you want more sauce, you can add more nondairy milk. If you used full fat coconut milk, the sauce probably didn’t thicken as much, and if you want it to thicken even more, add in a tablespoon or two of non-dairy yogurt or sour cream. Add in a good squeeze of lemon juice and adjust salt and heat as needed.

Let everything simmer for another minute or two, if you want the sauce to thicken and glaze over the chickpeas. Switch off the heat and garnish with cilantro or parsley along with some black pepper and some more lemon juice. Serve with flatbread or rice or with some sourdough toast or garlic bread or whatever else that you like. Notes This recipe is gluten free, nut free, and soy free. Less Spicy: omit the harissa, use less of the smoked paprika, and add in a tablespoon of tomato paste and some chopped red bell pepper. Add in more of the oregano or use thyme. Coconut milk substitute: You can use 1 to 1 1/2 cups of cashew milk or oat milk, or a mix of nondairy yogurt and nondairy milk for a thicker sauce. You can also use blended tofu in place of the coconut milk. To make the blended tofu, blend 1/4 cup of silken tofu or even firm tofu with 3/4 cup of water and use. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Harissa Chickpeas Amount Per Serving Calories 253 Calories from Fat 144 % Daily Value* Fat 16g 25% Saturated Fat 10g 63% Sodium 469mg 20% Potassium 445mg 13% Carbohydrates 23g 8% Fiber 6g 25% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 8g 16% Vitamin A 1419IU 28% Vitamin C 10mg 12% Calcium 77mg 8% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

onion – Caramelized onion gives these harissa beans such a rich, deep flavor and texture!

balsamic vinegar – Brings out the sweetness of the caramelized onions and adds a nice tang.

garlic paste – Deepens the umami flavors.

dried spices – Smoked paprika brings out the harissa paste’s smokiness while oregano adds more earthy flavor.

harissa paste – This is the flavor base for the dish. If you want to make this with less spice, use tomato paste and roasted red bell pepper instead

leafy greens – I used Swiss chard, but you can use any leafy greens you like, such as collars, spinach, mustard greens, etc. You can also add more or less greens, to your preference.

chickpeas – Bring the protein! You can use white beans, if you prefer.

coconut milk or coconut cream – Makes these harissa chickpeas super saucy and offsets the heat from the harissa paste. Coconut cream will give you the thickest, richest sauce. You can use cashew or oat milk, a mix of non-dairy yogurt and non-dairy milk, or 1/4 cup tofu blended in 3/4 cups water instead, if you don’t want to use coconut.

garnishes – Lemon juice adds tang, cilantro adds zest and freshness, and black pepper bumps up the heat a bit more.

Tips

Browning the onions well is key to this recipe, so take your time here! If the pan starts to get dry while you’re cooking, add a splash of water. This will help the onions brown more quickly and evenly.

For a similar dish with less heat, omit the harissa, reduce the amount of smoked paprika and use tomato paste and sliced bell pepper instead. You’ll also want to add more oregano to make up for the flavor your lose by omitting the harissa.

How to Make Harissa Chickpeas

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil, and once it’s hot, add the onion and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Mix well to coat, and continue to cook, stirring occasionally.

If the pan is drying out too much, add two to three teaspoons of water to help the pan conduct heat and for the onions to brown evenly. seven to nine minutes.

Then, once the onions are translucent and starting to get golden on some outer edges, add the balsamic vinegar and mix well. Continue to cook for another three to four minutes.

Add in the garlic, smoked paprika, harissa, and oregano, and mix really well. Cook for a minute, so that the garlic gets cooked.

Now, add in the chard, remaining salt, the chickpeas, and the coconut cream and mix really well.

Partially cover the pan, and simmer for eight to 10 minutes, then taste and adjust the flavor.

If you want more sauce, you can add more nondairy milk. If you used full fat coconut milk, the sauce probably didn’t thicken as much, and if you want it to thicken even more, add in a tablespoon or two of non-dairy yogurt or sour cream.





Add in a good squeeze of lemon juice and adjust salt and heat as needed.

Let everything simmer for another minute or two, if you want the sauce to thicken and glaze over the chickpeas. Switch off the heat and garnish with cilantro or parsley along with some black pepper and some more lemon juice.

Serve with flatbread or rice or with some sourdough toast or garlic bread or whatever else that you like.

Frequently Asked Questions