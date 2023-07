This BBQ chickpea and potato salad is the star of summer! Roasted potatoes, chickpeas and onions top crunchy veggies, lettuce with a zesty BBQ dressing. Perfect for cookouts, potlucks, and picnics!

This is a delicious, summery salad topped with warm, baked potatoes, chickpeas, and onions with some barbecue seasoning. The onions caramelize in the oven along with all of those good spices.

Then, we toss them with some fresh, crunchy veggies like lettuce, tomatoes, and more red onion. You can also add in peppers and cucumber and toss it all in this delicious, tangy barbecue sauce dressing.

Add some crunchy croutons or crackers, and serve.

It’s refreshing, it’s satisfying, and it’s quick and easy to make! It just needs one pan for baking and a bowl to mix everything in.

Why You’ll Love BBQ Chickpea and Potato Salad

hearty and healthy

so much great BBQ flavor!

crunchy veggies

nut-free with soy-free, gluten-free option

More hearty summer salads

Recipe Card

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote BBQ Chickpea and Potato Salad This BBQ chickpea and potato salad is the star of summer! Roasted potatoes and onions top crunchy veggies with a zesty BBQ dressing. Perfect for cookouts, potlucks, and picnics! Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Total Time 50 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 365 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the chickpeas and potatoes: 15- ounce ( 425.24 g ) can chickpeas drained or 1 1/2 cups cooked chickpeas, or use white beans or other beans instead

1 1/2 cups ( 354.88 g ) of peeled and cubed Yukon gold potatoes or other potatoes

1/2 cup ( 80 g ) sliced red onion or more For the seasoning: 2 teaspoons oil

2 teaspoons BBQ seasoning or use Cajun seasoning

1/2 teaspoon salt For the rest of the salad: 1/2 cup ( 74.5 g ) chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup ( 8 g ) chopped cilantro

1/4 to 1/2 cup ( 40 g ) chopped red onion

1/2 cup ( 74.5 g ) or more chopped bell peppers or cucumbers

1 1/2 to 2 cups ( 108 g ) of torn lettuce For the dressing: 2 1/2 tablespoons BBQ sauce of choice

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon or more salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder For topping the salad: 1/2 cup ( 30 g ) crackers or croutons or use seeds, such as hemp seeds or pumpkin seeds Instructions Preheat the oven to 400° F (204° C).

Chop up the potatoes and onions, if you haven’t already, and add them to an 8×10-inch or larger baking dish. Add the chickpeas and oil, as well, and toss well to coat. Then, sprinkle in the BBQ seasoning and salt and toss well to coat. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. After the first 15 minutes, place a piece of parchment paper on top of the baking dish, so that the potatoes cook faster. You can also stir the ingredients at that time.

Once the potatoes are done to preference, remove the baking dish and let the chickpeas and potatoes cool a bit before using.

Chop up the rest of the vegetables, if you haven’t already. In a small bowl, add all of the dressing ingredients and mix really well until the garlic and salt mix in. If the mixture is too thick, you can add in 1 to 2 teaspoons of water and mix in the dressing.

In a large salad bowl, add all of the crunchy ingredients, then add the room temperature or warm chickpeas, potatoes, and onions. Toss well.

Add a good helping of the dressing and mix in. You want to reserve a tablespoon or so of the dressing to drizzle onto the salad later. Toss well to coat, then taste and adjust flavor by adding more salt, if needed, or more maple syrup to the salad. Then, sprinkle some croutons or crush the crackers and sprinkle all over the salad, drizzle some more of the dressing and serve. Notes homemade BBQ seasoning, combine 1/2 teaspoon each of garlic powder, oregano/parsley, and ground mustard with 1/4 teaspoon each of onion powder, thyme, cayenne, salt, and celery seed and 1 teaspoon each smoked paprika and coconut sugar Storage: Store the salad without the croutons/crackers. You can store it with the dressing for up to 2 days. If you’re storing the dressing separately, then you can store for up to 3 days. Add the croutons or crackers just before serving. Glutenfree option: This recipe is nut-free and soy-free if you use a soy-free BBQ sauce. It can be gluten-free, if you use gluten-free crackers or croutons, or just use some seeds as the crunchy topping instead. Nutrition Nutrition Facts BBQ Chickpea and Potato Salad Amount Per Serving Calories 365 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 636mg 28% Potassium 935mg 27% Carbohydrates 65g 22% Fiber 12g 50% Sugar 16g 18% Protein 13g 26% Vitamin A 1185IU 24% Vitamin C 50mg 61% Calcium 127mg 13% Iron 5mg 28% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

roasted veggies – Chickpeas, potatoes, and onions roast up in BBQ seasoning. Instead of chickpeas, you can use white beans or other beans of your choice.

seasoning – You’re seasoning the potatoes and chickpeas with BBQ seasoning (use store-bought or make your own!) along with a little oil and salt.

veggies – Tomato, cilantro, red onion, bell pepper, and lettuce bring lots of freshness, flavor, and crunch to this salad!

BBQ dressing – BBQ sauce teams up with maple syrup, lime juice, cayenne pepper, cumin, salt, and garlic powder to make a simple but flavorful dressing!

crackers or croutons – For topping. You can use gluten-free, if needed, or substitute seeds, like hemp or pumpkin seeds instead.

Tips

When you add the parchment paper to the baking pan after 15 minutes, give the potato mixture a stir, so it will cook evenly.

The BBQ chickpea and potato mixture doesn’t have to be completely cool before adding to the veggies. You just want it to cool to warm or room temperature, not piping hot.

How to Make BBQ Chickpea and Potato Salad

Preheat the oven to 400° F (204° C).

Chop up the potatoes and onions, if you haven’t already, and add them to an 8×10-inch or larger baking dish. Add the chickpeas and oil, as well, and toss well to coat. Then, sprinkle in the BBQ seasoning and salt and toss well to coat.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. After the first 15 minutes, place a piece of parchment paper on top of the baking dish, so that the potatoes cook faster. You can also stir the ingredients at that time.

Once the potatoes are done to preference, remove the baking dish and let the chickpeas and potatoes cool a bit before using.





Chop up the rest of the vegetables, if you haven’t already.

In a small bowl, add all of the dressing ingredients and mix really well until the garlic and salt mix in. If the mixture is too thick, you can add in one to two teaspoons of water and mix in the dressing.

In a large salad bowl, add all of the crunchy ingredients, then add the room temperature or warm chickpeas, potatoes, and onions. Toss well.

Add a good helping of the dressing and mix in. You want to reserve a tablespoon or so of the dressing to drizzle onto the salad later. Toss well to coat, then taste and adjust flavor by adding more salt, if needed, or more maple syrup to the salad.

Then, sprinkle some croutons or crush some crackers and sprinkle all over the salad, drizzle some more of the dressing and serve.

Frequently Asked Questions