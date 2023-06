This lentil quinoa salad is packed with fresh, summery textures and flavors! The zesty herbed dressing pairs perfectly with lots of crunchy veggies such as zucchini, peppers, carrots, hearty lentils and quinoa and sweet orange slices for a one-bowl burst of flavor meal that you can even make ahead. Gluten-free Soyfree Nutfree

This is an amazingly refreshing and summery chopped salad with a simple dressing of Italian herbs, Dijon mustard, black pepper, olive oil, and lime juice.

The salad itself is a satisfying set of ingredients, like lentils, quinoa, crunchy peppers, zucchini, tomatoes, shredded carrots, crunchy seeds and oranges.

You can use whatever fruits and veggies you want to add. Definitely keep this salad recipe on hand for summer picnics.

Why You’ll Love Lentil Quinoa Salad

hearty, refreshing summer meal

amazing mix of textures and flavors!

great make-ahead meal

gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Lentil Quinoa Salad This lentil quinoa salad is packed with fresh, summery textures and flavors! The zesty herbed dressing pairs perfectly with lots of crunchy veggies such as zucchini, peppers, carrots, hearty lentils and quinoa and sweet orange slices for a one-bowl burst of flavor meal that you can even make ahead. Gluten-free Soyfree Nutfree Prep Time 25 minutes mins Cook Time 5 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 238 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Dressing 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil , omit for Oilfree

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper or more, to taste

2 teaspoons Italian herb blend

2 tablespoons lime juice

1/2 to 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 to 1 teaspoon garlic powder For the Salad 15 ounce ( 425.24 g ) can of lentil drained, or 1 1/2 cups cooked lentils

1 cup ( 185 g ) cooked quinoa or cook 1/4 cup of dried quinoa according to instructions on the package or see notes below

1/2 cup ( 62 g ) chopped zucchini

1 tomato finely chopped

1/2 cup ( 64 g ) shredded carrots

1/2 cup ( 8 g ) loosely packed chopped cilantro or parsley or other herbs of choice

2 tablespoons of seeds of choice I use a mix of pumpkin and sesame seeds.

1/4 cup ( 28.25 g ) nondairy cheese optional, use more or less, to taste

1 orange peeled and sliced Instructions Cook your quinoa and lentils, if you haven’t already and drain and rinse with some cold water and set aside.

If you want to make the salad in a bowl, you can mix everything in a large serving bowl, or you can prep the salad in a glass jar or individual serving jars.

In a medium size glass jar, add all of the dressing ingredients, and mix really well.

In the glass jar, Top the dressing with the lentils, carrots, zucchini, tomatoes, quinoa, peppers, seeds, vegan cheese, oranges, and cilantro in any order you like. I like to keep the lentils and quinoa closer to the dressing and the veggies on top so they don’t get soggy.

Cover with a lid and store in the fridge for up to 3 days.

To serve, invert the jar into a bowl, and toss everything really well. Taste and adjust salt and flavor, and serve. You can also add some more crunch with some croutons or tortilla chips.

If you’re making this in a bowl, then add the dressing ingredients to the serving bowl. Mix the dressing, then add all of the rest of the salad ingredients, and toss to coat. Chill for 15 mins then serve. Notes To cook the quinoa, wash 1/4 cup quinoa and add to a saucepan with 3/4 cup of water. Cover the pan, and bring to a boil over medium heat. Once the water is rapidly boiling, reduce the heat to medium-low and continue to cook, either covered or partially covered, until the quinoa is cooked, about 13 to 14 minutes. Once the quinoa is cooked, turn off the heat, let it sit for a minute or so, then fluff and use. If there is any water remaining, you can drain the water and then fluff. To make lentil quinoa salad ahead of time, layer just the ingredients and store in the fridge for up to 3 days. If you chose to layer, toss everything together just before serving. Mix the salad and store and keep the dressing separate if storing as a mixed salad. Oilfree: omit the oil and add tahini.

variation: use 2-3 tbsp tahini in the dressing This recipe is naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Lentil Quinoa Salad Amount Per Serving Calories 238 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 318mg 14% Potassium 658mg 19% Carbohydrates 34g 11% Fiber 10g 42% Sugar 7g 8% Protein 11g 22% Vitamin A 3200IU 64% Vitamin C 29mg 35% Calcium 69mg 7% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

olive oil – For the dressing. Omit for Oilfree

spices – Salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder give the dressing a ton of flavor without a ton of work.

lime juice – Adds zing and an amazing flavor to this dressing.

Dijon mustard – For even more zest and flavor in the dressing!

lentils – Use canned or cooked drained brown lentils for this salad.

quinoa – Use leftover quinoa or cook just a little bit for this salad.

veggies – Zucchini, tomato, and shredded carrot are lovely in this salad, but feel free to use whatever fresh veggies you have on hand.

herbs – I’m using fresh cilantro, but feel free to use other herbs of choice, like parsley.

seeds – Add seeds, like pumpkin and sesame seeds, for protein and crunch.

vegan cheese – Use nondairy mozzarella or parmesan. You can omit this or use more or less, depending on your personal tastes.

orange – A little bit of fruit adds sweetness, juicyness and texture to this salad.

Tip

For a really show-stopping salad, layer the ingredients in a glass serving jar, then toss together just before dishing up your salads.

How to Make Lentil Quinoa Salad

Cook your quinoa and lentils, if you haven’t already and drain and rinse with some cold water and set aside.

If you want to make the salad in a bowl, you can follow the instructions to just mix everything in the bowl or you can store it in a large jar or individual serving jars.

In a medium size tall jar, add all of the dressing ingredients, and mix really well.

Top the dressing with the lentils, carrots, zucchini, tomatoes, quinoa, peppers, seeds, oranges, and cilantro in whichever order you prefer. I like to keep veggies on the top half so they don’t get soggy.

Cover with a lid and store in the fridge for up to three days.





To serve, invert the jar into a bowl, and toss everything really well. Taste and adjust salt and flavor, and serve. You can also add some more crunch with some croutons or tortilla chips.

If you’re making this in a bowl, just add the dressing ingredients to the serving bowl. Mix the dressing, then add all of the rest of the salad ingredients, and toss to coat.

Frequently Asked Questions