Birria ramen is a scrumptious fusion recipe with Mexican inspired birria broth with tex-mex spices. I add some udon or ramen noodles to the mix along with crisped tofu This is a one-pot recipe that is ready in 30 minutes.

If you thought we were done with fusion ramens, here’s another fab 1 Pot noodles for you! This Birria ramen has a flavorful Birria broth in which we cook the noodles. For the veggies in this birria ramen, I use bell pepper, onion, and tofu with some chili powder and other spices.

The tofu is crisped up with Tex-Mex spices and cooked just before making the ramen in the same pan to save you a dish.

This easy vegan ramen is so addictive! The broth is full of flavor with chipotle pepper, herbs and a hint of zesty sweetness from orange juice. It’s an offbeat ramen recipe that you’ll turn to again and again!

Why You’ll Love Birria Ramen

one pot, 30-minute meal

delicious broth packed with birria flavors

tender noodles, veggies, and tofu

Nutfree recipe. easily made Gluten-free, soy-free

Recipe Card

Print Recipe No ratings yet Birria Ramen Birria ramen is a scrumptious fusion recipe with Mexican inspired birria broth with tex-mex spices. I add some udon or ramen noodles to the mix along with crisped tofu This is a one-pot recipe that is ready in 30 minutes. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 30 mins Total Time 40 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 298 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the spices: 2 teaspoons of your favorite chili powder blend

1 teaspoon chipotle chili powder or flakes

1.5 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon Mexican oregano

1/2 teaspoon black pepper For the veggies: 2 teaspoons oil

1/2 cup ( 80 g ) sliced red onion

1/2 bell pepper sliced (red or green or mixed bell peppers)

2 oz ( 56.7 g ) mushrooms sliced

7 oz ( 198.45 g ) firm or extra firm tofu, pressed and cubed For the birria ramen broth: 2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste or use 3 cloves garlic , 1/2 inch ginger minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 teaspoons all purpose flour or gluten-free blend

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 1/2 cups ( 1064.65 ml ) water or vegetable stock (3 cups for less brothy, 5 cups for brothier with udon. This amount also depends on your noodles. Ramen absorbs less broth)

1/2 cup ( 118.29 ml ) orange juice or use more broth and add 1 tablespoon rice vinegar or lime juice

6 oz ( 170.1 g ) thin udon or ramen noodles For garnish: cilantro, green onion, red onion, lime wedges Instructions Combine all the spices in a small bowl and set aside.

Heat a deep skillet or a saucepan over medium heat. Add the oil and once the oil is hot, add the onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tofu and cook until the tofu is golden around some of the edges. 3-4 mins. Then add 1 teaspoon or more of the mixed spices from above and toss well to coat. Continue to cook until the onion is golden. 3-5 mins

Remove half or more of this tofu/mushroom mixture to use as a topping later on. To the remaining mixture, add the ginger-garlic paste, tomato paste, the remaining spice mixture, and flour, and mix really well. Add 1/2 cup of broth and mix in so that the flour dissolves and there are no lumps.

Continue to cook for a minute to cook the flour. Then add in the salt, broth, and orange juice and mix really well. Bring the mixture to a rolling boil and add the noodles and mix them in. Continue to cook until the noodles are cooked to your preference. This can take anywhere from 3-7 minutes. Check the noodles in between to see if they are done. Carefully taste the broth and adjust salt and tang as needed. Switch off the heat.

To serve use a ladle and add some of the broth to your serving bowl, transfer some of the noodles and top it with the reserved mushroom/tofu mixture, and then add the garnishes and serve. Notes This recipe is naturally nut-free. soy-free, omit the tofu and use more mushrooms or you can use vegan chicken substitute or To make this recipe, omit the tofu and use more mushrooms or you can use vegan chicken substitute or Chickpea flour Tofu To make it gluten-free, use gluten-free noodles, glutenfree blend, and gluten-free vegan protein of choice. For additional flavor, lightly dry toast 2 guajillo peppers on a small pan until it changes color. Then blend the chilies, 1 clove of garlic and a pinch of allspice with the stock and use that . Nutrition Nutrition Facts Birria Ramen Amount Per Serving Calories 298 Calories from Fat 90 % Daily Value* Fat 10g 15% Saturated Fat 3g 19% Sodium 698mg 30% Potassium 383mg 11% Carbohydrates 39g 13% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 6g 7% Protein 11g 22% Vitamin A 1359IU 27% Vitamin C 38mg 46% Calcium 106mg 11% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

spices – Birria spices, like chili powder, chipotle chili, smoked paprika, and Mexican oregano combine to make such a flavorful dish! If you can’t find Mexican oregano, you can use regular oregano, but the flavor is slightly different.

veggies – I’m using onion, bell pepper, and mushrooms for the veggies. You can add other veggies, if you like.

tofu – This is your protein. You can use more mushrooms or a vegan chicken substitute instead of the tofu, if you prefer.

ginger-garlic paste – This adds so much flavor to the broth! You can use fresh ginger and garlic instead.

tomato paste – Adds an umami flavor to the broth.

flour – Thickens the broth, You can use chickpea flour or gluten-free blend of choice for gluten-free.

water/stock and orange juice – This is the liquid that makes the sauce and also cooks the noodles.

noodles – Use ramen or thin udon noodles in this recipe.

garnishes – Cilantro, green or red onion, and lime juice finish this birria ramen.

Tips

Make sure that the noodles cook to just al dente. They will continue cooking some in the hot broth, and you don’t want them to turn mushy.

When you add the tomato paste and flour, make sure you’re stirring constantly so nothing burns and sticks to the bottom of the pan.

After adding the broth to the flour mixture, whisk constantly to get rid of lumps. You can use the back of a fork to break up any lumps, as well.

How to Make Birria Ramen

Combine all the spices in a small bowl and set aside.

Heat a deep skillet or a saucepan over medium heat. Add the oil and once the oil is hot, add the onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tofu and cook until the tofu is golden around some of the edges.

Then, add a teaspoon or more of the mixed spices and toss well to coat. Continue to cook until the onion is golden.

Remove half or more of this tofu/mushroom mixture to use as a topping later on.

Add to the remaining mixture the ginger-garlic paste, tomato paste, the remaining spice mixture, and flour, and mix really well.

Add a half cup of the broth and mix in, so that the flour dissolves and there are no lumps.





Continue to cook for a minute. Then add in the salt, broth, and orange juice and mix really well. Bring the mixture to a rolling boil and add the noodles and mix them in.

Continue to cook until the noodles are cooked to your preference. This can take anywhere from three to seven minutes depending on the type of noodles. Check the noodles in between to see if they are done. Carefully taste the broth and adjust salt and tang as needed. Switch off the heat.

Garnish with chopped red and green onions, cilantro, and some lime juice, and serve.

To serve, use a ladle and add some of the broth to your serving bowl, transfer some of the noodles and top it with the reserved mushroom/tofu mixture, and then add the garnishes and serve.

