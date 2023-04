Butter Chikin ramen uses flavorful Indian butter sauce in place of regular ramen broth. You cook the noodles in the sauce itself, making this a one-pot meal! Add whatever veggies you like. For the protein, I use tofu, but you can also use vegan chicken substitutes or soy curls.

I love finding creative ways to use vegan butter chicken sauce! Butter ramen is my latest recipe using butter sauce in fusion recipes. If you are obsessed with the Indian butter sauce like me, also check out my vegan butter chicken lasagna bake!

This fusion ramen with Indian flavors will hit all the spots for a comforting curry and brothy ramen!

In this one-pan recipe, you crisp up the tofu with spices in the same pan where you cook the noodles and sauce. The whole thing comes together in about half an hour, making this a cozy, flavorful weeknight dinner.

Why You’ll Love Butter Ramen

one-pot, 30-minute meal

creamy, butter chicken-inspired broth

Nutfree, Soyfree option

packed with flavor

Versatile, add more or less veggies to preference

Recipe Card

Print Recipe 5 from 6 votes Vegan Butter Chicken Ramen Butter Chikin ramen uses flavorful Indian butter sauce in place of regular ramen broth. You cook the noodles in the sauce itself, making this a one-pot meal! Add whatever veggies you like. For the protein, I use tofu, but you can also use vegan chicken substitutes or soy curls. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 20 mins Total Time 30 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 280 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the spiced tofu: 8 ounces firm or extra firm tofu pressed and then cubed or sliced as you like

1 teaspoon soy sauce , tamari for gluten-free

2 teaspoons lime juice

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon paprika or you can also use cayenne, if you like it hot For the butter ramen: 1 teaspoon oil

1/4 cup chopped or sliced onion

6 ounces thinly sliced mushroom

1/2 of a bell pepper thinly sliced. You can use just green or a mix of red and green.

2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste or 1″ of ginger, minced, and 4 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi)

15 ounce can full-fat coconut milk

4 cups water or broth , use 2.5 cups for thicker saucy ramen and 4.5 cups for brothier ramen

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon maple syrup

6 ounces ramen or thin udon noodles

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne optional For garnish: chopped cilantro, thinly sliced red onion, thinly sliced green chili or pepper flakes, lime wedges Instructions Crisp up the tofu: Press the tofu, if you haven't already, then add to a bowl. Add the lime juice and soy sauce and toss well. Then, mix the dry spices in a small bowl and then sprinkle all over the tofu and set aside. (Add 1 tsp cornstarch for crispier) Heat up a wok over medium high heat, add 2 teaspoons of oil, and then add the tofu and cook until somewhat crisp on the edges.

Transfer the tofu to a separate dish and set aside. Make the ramen: To the same wok, add the onion and mushroom and a good pinch of salt and cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until the mushrooms are somewhat cooked. You can reserve some of the mushrooms for garnish, if you want, or continue with the rest of the recipe.

Add the bell pepper, ginger-garlic paste, and black pepper and mix really well for a few seconds, then mix in the tomato paste, spices, and coconut milk. Stir the tomato paste into the coconut milk mixture so that there are no lumps, then add in the water, salt, and maple syrup.

Bring to a good, rolling boil, then add the ramen noodles or udon noodles and reduce the heat to medium. Continue to cook for 3 or 4 minutes for the ramen, 6 to 8 minutes for the udon, or according to the time mentioned on your noodle package. Check in a minute or so before the time limit to see whether the noodles are cooked.

Switch off the heat once the noodles are just a bit more cooked than al dente, because they will continue cooking in the hot broth. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add some more lime, salt, maple syrup, or heat if you like. I like to add some sliced green chili here as well. Garnish and serve: Transfer some of the noodles to a bowl, transfer some of the creamy broth and veggies on top of the noodles.

Top these noodles with a good portion of the crisped up tofu, then garnish with cilantro, thinly sliced green chilies, thinly sliced red onion or green onion, and lime wedges. Notes This recipe is nut-free. Soy-free: use soy-free chicken substitute. Or you can use my : use soy-free chicken substitute. Or you can use my chickpea tofu instead. Use coconut aminos instead of soy sauce. Gluten-free: Use gluten free noodles and protein for gluten-free. Use tamari instead of soy sauce Coconut free, use cashew milk. You can make the cashew milk by blending 1/3 cup of cashews with 1 cup of water until creamy, and then use that instead. Use soycurls or other chicken subs: Use 8 oz seitan, or 3 oz soycurls soaked in hot broth and drained instead of tofu. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Butter Chicken Ramen Amount Per Serving Calories 280 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 596mg 26% Potassium 264mg 8% Carbohydrates 42g 14% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 12g 13% Protein 14g 28% Vitamin A 303IU 6% Vitamin C 4mg 5% Calcium 137mg 14% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

tofu – This is your protein. You can substitute other plant-based proteins, like chickpea tofu, soy curls, or other vegan chicken substitutes, if you prefer.

soy sauce and lime juice – These liquids help the spices stick to the tofu and bring salt and acidity to the flavor. use tamari for gluten-free

salt and spices – You’re spicing this tofu with garam masala, garlic powder, salt, and paprika or cayenne. These flavors make the tofu like a tikka.

veggies – Onion and mushroom bring the flavor and texture to this sauce, while bell peppers add some veggie crunch! Feel free to use other veggies instead of or in addition to these

ginger-garlic paste – Ginger and garlic are essential flavors in Indian butter sauce! You can use fresh ginger and garlic instead, if you don’t have the paste.

tomato paste – This is what gives the butter sauce its vibrant color. It also adds sweetness and umami flavors.

coconut milk – Adds creaminess. You can use homemade cashew milk instead by blending a third cup of cashews with a cup of water.

water or broth – This is the liquid for both your sauce and to cook the noodles.

maple syrup – Adds a little sweetness to offset the heat.

noodles – Use ramen or thin udon noodles to make this soup.

black pepper and cayenne – These bring some heat to the broth. You can omit the cayenne for less spicy.

garnishes – Chopped cilantro, red or green onion, lime wedges, and pepper flakes add even more flavor!

Tips

Make sure that you press your tofu for 10-15 minutes before. This will give the best texture. You can prep all the other ingredients while the tofu presses.

When you’re checking on the noodles, stop when they’re just al dente. They’ll keep cooking in the hot broth, and you don’t want them to turn mushy.

How to Make fusion Indian Butter Chicken Ramen

Press the tofu for 10 minutes while you prep the veggies and other ingredients, then add the tofu to a bowl. Add the lime juice and soy sauce and toss well.

Then, mix the dry spices in a small bowl and then sprinkle all over the tofu and set aside.

Heat up a wok over medium high heat, add two teaspoons of oil, and then add the tofu and cook until somewhat crisp on the edges. Transfer the tofu to a separate dish and set aside.

To the same wok, add the onion and mushroom and a good pinch of salt and cook for two to three minutes or until the mushrooms are somewhat cooked. You can reserve some of the mushrooms for garnish, if you want, or continue with the rest of the recipe.

Add the bell peppers, ginger-garlic paste and black pepper and mix really well for a few seconds, then mix in the tomato paste, spices, and coconut milk.

Stir the tomato paste into the coconut milk mixture so that there are no lumps, then add in the water, salt, and maple syrup.





Bring to a good, rolling boil, then add the ramen noodles or udon noodles and reduce the heat to medium. Continue to cook according to the time mentioned on your noodle package. Check a minute or so before the time limit to see whether the noodles are cooked.

Switch off the heat once the noodles are just a bit more cooked than al dente, because they will continue cooking in the hot broth.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add some more lime, salt, maple syrup, or heat if you like. I like to add some sliced green chili here as well.

Plate the ramen to serve. Transfer some of the noodles to a bowl, transfer some of the creamy broth and veggies on top of the noodles.

Top these noodles with a good portion of the crisped up tofu, then garnish with cilantro, thinly sliced green chilies, thinly sliced red onion or green onion, and lime wedges.

Frequently Asked Questions