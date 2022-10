Perfectly spiced with a homemade mild curry powder, this Malaysian tofu coconut curry with crisp tofu is a quick, easy, and deliciously flavorful vegan comfort food meal made in one pan. Serve with rice.

You will love this Easy Malaysian-inspired Tofu and Veggie Curry. This quick vegan curry is a comforting southeast Asian curry that is also super easily adaptable to your own taste and the ingredients you have on hand.

Add any seasoning you like, veggies, or change up the protein. Many countries and regions in Southeast Asia have their own versions of curry.

Malaysian cuisine has been influenced by the cuisines of Indonesia, India, Thailand, and other countries making it especially flavorful. The curries, roti canai, rendang, Masi lemak(coconut rice), murtabak, Laksa soup! As always with Asian cooking, recipes vary a bit based on the family influence, the restaurants, and so on. So tweak this and make it truly yours.

To make this Soyfree, use chickpea tofu or seitan or a vegan chicken substitute. substitute the soy sauce with coconut aminos.

To make it coconut free, use other thick non dairy milk or choice.

What makes this curry so special are the crispy tofu cubes. We season and fry the tofu before we add them to the curry. This gives them a wonderfully crisp outside.

menu you’ll love this Tofu coconut curry

it used just 1 pan

Use up all leftover veggies in the curry

it uses everyday ingredients

it is super quick and satisfying

It is nutfree and has gluten-free option

it also can be made without tofu

More tofu curries:

Malai Tofu Curry; Vegan Malai Paneer

Baked Tofu Curry (Easy Tofu Makhani)

Madras Curry Tofu Casserole

Vegan Tofu Katsu Curry

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Malaysian Tofu Curry Perfectly spiced with a homemade mild curry blend this Malaysian tofu coconut curry with crisp tofu is a quick, easy, and deliciously flavorful vegan comfort food meal made in one pan. Serve with rice. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 25 mins Total Time 40 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 235 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the tofu: 14 ounce firm or extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15 minutes and cubed or sliced as you like

1 teaspoon oil

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon curry powder For the curry: 2 teaspoons oil

1/4 cup chopped onion

2 cloves garlic minced

1 tablespoon curry powder , see notes for making your own quick curry powder

1 tablespoon all purpose flour , use 2 tsp gluten-free flour blend or rice flour or cornstarch to make it Glutenfree

3/4 teaspoon salt or to preference

1 teaspoon soy sauce or use tamari for Glutenfree

1 teaspoon tomato paste or use ketchup

1/2 teaspoon of sugar or maple syrup

15 ounce can of coconut milk

2 cups of veggies such as zucchini, carrots, pepper, peas.

cilantro and lime juice for garnish Instructions Crisp up your tofu : To a large bowl, add your pressed and cubed tofu then add in the soy sauce, garlic powder, black pepper, and curry powder and toss well to coat.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil then add in your tofu cubes and cook until golden on some of the edges. Transfer the tofu to a bowl.

Make the curry : add in another teaspoon of oil, the onion and garlic, and a pinch of salt and cook until the onion is golden.

Then add in your curry powder and mix in and cook the spice for half a minute. Then add in the flour and mix in for a few seconds,

Add in salt, soy sauce, tomato paste, and mix in. If using longer cooking vegetables like carrots, add them now and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Add in the rest of the vegetables, salt, sugar, coconut milk then mix in. Cover and cook for 9-12 minutes or until the vegetables are cooked to preference.

Add the peas in the last 2 minutes of cooking. Taste and adjust salt and flavor then fold in half of your tofu.

Garnish with lime juice and pour over rice. Add in more crispy tofu while serving in each bowl. Notes To make your own curry powder, mix 2 teaspoons of ground coriander, 1 teaspoon ground cumin, 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric, 1/8 teaspoon of cardamom, 1/8 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/8 teaspoon of mustard, and 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper. Soyfree, use chickpea tofu or seitan or a vegan chicken substitute instead of tofu. substitute the soy sauce with coconut aminos. Coconut free, use other thick non dairy milk or choice. Oilfree: use water/broth to sauté the curry. Bake the marinated tofu for 20 mins. Then combine half with the curry No Onion Garlic: Use zucchini or fennel instead of onion. Omit the garlic. Add 1/4 teaspoon ground mustard or dried fenugreek leaves Nutrition Nutrition Facts Malaysian Tofu Curry Amount Per Serving Calories 235 Calories from Fat 135 % Daily Value* Fat 15g 23% Saturated Fat 8g 50% Sodium 682mg 30% Potassium 240mg 7% Carbohydrates 13g 4% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 11g 22% Vitamin A 151IU 3% Vitamin C 13mg 16% Calcium 152mg 15% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

I recommend firm or extra firm tofu for this recipe. As we panfry the tofu, we need something sturdy

the tofu is seasoned with a blend of garlic powder, black pepper, curry powder and soy sauce

we get the flavors going by sauteeing onions and garlic

the curry sauce is seasoned with curry powder – you can use store-bought but homemade is best

coconut milk is the base of our sauce

some flour is used to thicken the gravy

we use soy sauce for seasoning the curry. You can also use tamari for Glutenfree

tomato paste or ketchup boost the umami

sugar or maple syrup is added for balancing the savory with a bit of sweetness

veggies: add your favorite veggies like zucchini, carrots, pepper, or peas to bulk this curry up

for garnishing, sprinkle with some cilantro or lime juice

Tips:

make sure to press the tofu before you marinate and panfry the tofu

depending on which veggies you want to add, you want to adjust the time when to add them. The same goes for fresh spinach and frozen peas.

How to make Malaysian Tofu Curry

Crisp up your tofu: To a large bowl, add your pressed and cubed tofu then add in the soy sauce, garlic powder, black pepper, and curry powder and toss well to coat.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil then add in your tofu slices and cook until golden on some of the edges. Transfer the tofu to a bowl.





Make the curry: add in a teaspoon of oil, the onion and garlic, and a pinch of salt and cook until the onion is golden.

Then add in your curry powder and mix in and cook the spice for half a minute. Then add in the flour and mix in for a few seconds.

Add in salt, soy sauce, and tomato paste, and mix in. If using longer-cooking vegetables like carrots, add them now and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Add in the rest of the vegetables, salt, sugar, coconut milk then mix in. Cover and cook for 9-12 minutes or until the vegetables are cooked to preference.

You can add the peas in the last 2 minutes of cooking.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor then fold in half of your tofu. Garnish with lime juice and pour over rice. Add in more crispy tofu while serving in each bowl.

Storage:

Refrigerate in a closed container for upto 3 days.