This post contains affiliate links. Please see our disclosure policy.

Summer is here that means cookouts, picnics and grilling. I have you covered with amazing bbq and grilling ideas, Grillable burgers, summer salads, sides!(corn fritters, tortilla roll ups), drinks(blizzard!), no bake desserts and more for your cookout or your July 4th party. These are a few of mine and your favorites. Look up many more options here!

What are you making this summer?!

🍔 Burgers

Grillable Veggie Burger – Black Bean Sunflower Seed Burger View Recipe

Lentil Walnut Burgers View Recipe

Spicy Crispy Breaded Tofu Strips View Recipe

Pulled Jackfruit Sandwiches – Vegan Pulled “Pork” View Recipe

🥗 Salads and Sides

BBQ Chickpea and Potato Salad View Recipe

Basil Jalapeno Corn Fritters Gluten free View Recipe

Vegan Tortilla Roll Ups Recipe with Dairy free cream cheese View Recipe

Blackened Tofu Tacos with Caramelized BBQ Onion View Recipe

Summer Pasta Salad with Grilled Vegetables View Recipe

Bbq Cauliflower Wings View Recipe

🥤 Drinks

Vegan Cookie Dough Blizzard Milkshake. Glutenfree Recipe View Recipe

Strawberry Lemonade Slushie View Recipe

Vegan Mango Lassi Glutenfree Recipe View Recipe

🍰 Desserts

Vegan Lemon Bars GF View Recipe

Salted Date Caramel, Chocolate Pie with Almond Coconut Crust. Vegan Glutenfree No Bake View Recipe

Vegan Blueberry Cobbler No Oil View Recipe