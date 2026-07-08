This crispy curry tofu sandwich has amazing, sweet-and-savory garam masala caramelized onions, curry leaf chilli oil glaze and a creamy yogurt sauce with swirls of chili oil. It’s sort of an Indian-inspired hot honey situation, and it’s so delicious!

This summer I am bringing you sandwiches inspired by popular Indian sandwiches. This one is a crispy spicy Chikin sandwich made vegan with crispy tofu that is coated in a curry leaf chili oil glaze, topped with garam masala caramelized onions (these are soooooo good) and paired with a herby cooling yogurt sauce. This sandwich packs so much flavor and texture.

Unlike the usual crispy chicken sandwiches that have a batter and are deep fried, we’re making a coating with cornstarch, white rice flour, and plenty of spices. The tofu gets tossed with oil, coated in the mixture, and then baked or air fried. The white rice flour and cornstarch make everything super crispy, and the tofu is ready in about 15 minutes.

While the tofu gets crispy, we caramelize onions with garlic, garam masala, and black pepper until everything turns golden brown. These sweet, umami-filled peppery onions take the sandwich to the next level.

Then, we make the curry leaf chili oil glaze. This is the biggest star of the sandwich. The glaze is sweet, spicy, zesty, and packed with curry leaf flavor. It makes the tofu juicier and pairs amazingly with the rest of the sandwich.

We also stir some of the glaze into a yogurt sauce made with fresh herbs, such as cilantro, mint, or parsley. Then everything gets layered into a sandwich, wrap, grain bowl, or salad bowl. Each component is ridiculously delicious on its own, and together they become four times more ridiculously delicious! You can use these components separately as well. That crispy tofu is an amazing addition to bowls, wraps or salads. The curry leaf chili oil glaze is fantastic to add to any creamy dip or yogurt, to drizzle over curries , or use as salad dressing! The yogurt sauce is a fantastic dip! These components, can also be paired to make a wrap or a bowl without the bread! Every bite is an explosion of textures and flavors.

It was a struggle to name the sandwich 🙂 if you have ideas for a better title do let me know!

Why You’ll Love Crispy Curry Tofu Sandwiches

Indian-inspired sandwich with tons of amazing flavors and incredible textures

garam masala caramelized onions add so much flavor and texture

versatile! Serve as a sandwich, wrap, salad, grain bowl, etc.

each component can be used separately!

easily made gluten-free, soy-free, and/or nut-free

Indian Crispy Curry Tofu Sandwich with Garam Masala Caramelized Onions 5 from 2 votes By: Vegan Richa Prep: 15 minutes mins Cook: 20 minutes mins Total: 35 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: lunch, Main, Sandwich Cuisine: Indian Fusion SaveSaved Pin Print This crispy curry tofu sandwich has amazing, sweet-and-savory garam masala caramelized onions, curry leaf chilli oil glaze and a creamy yogurt sauce with swirls of chili oil. It’s sort of an Indian-inspired hot honey situation, and it’s so delicious! Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Crispy Tofu ▢ 15 ounces extra firm or super firm tofu

▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste , optional Tofu Dry Coating ▢ 2 teaspoons Kashmiri chili powder

▢ 1 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 2 tablespoons cornstarch

▢ 1 tablespoon white rice flour For the Garam Masala Caramelized Onions ▢ 1 tablespoon oil

▢ 1 1/2 cups sliced red onion

▢ 2 cloves garlic , finely chopped or sliced

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/2 teaspoon sugar

▢ 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1/2 to 1 teaspoon garam masala For the Curry Leaf Chili Oil Glaze ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 2 tablespoons chopped fresh or frozen curry leaves , or more, to taste

, ▢ 2 teaspoons soy sauce , or tamari for gluten-free

, ▢ 1 tablespoon maple syrup

▢ 1/2 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder

▢ 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1/2 teaspoon pepper flakes

▢ 1/2 teaspoon vinegar , or lime juice For the Yogurt Sauce ▢ 1/2 cup non-dairy yogurt

▢ 1/2 cup chopped cilantro , or a mix of cilantro and mint or parsley and mint

, ▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt For Assembling the Sandwich ▢ chopped lettuce or cabbage

▢ sliced tomato

▢ 4 to 6 burger buns , or use sourdough bread or make wraps Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the crispy tofu. If you’re using extra-firm tofu , press it for 15 minutes. Super firm tofu does not need to be pressed. Either way, tear the tofu into bite-sized pieces. You can also cut it into chicken tender shapes, if you want. Add the tofu to a bowl with oil and ginger garlic paste . Toss well to coat.

In a small bowl, mix all of the tofu dry coating ingredients until combined. Sprinkle this all over the tofu, and toss well to coat. Toss for a few seconds, then let it sit a few seconds, then toss again. The tofu releases a bit of moisture which helps the coating stick better.

To air fry: Transfer the coated tofu to an air fryer, but do not add leftover dry mixture to the basket. Air fry at 370° F (188° C) for 10 to 12 minutes. It might need a few extra minutes, depending on your tofu’s texture and moisture content.

To bake: Arrange the tofu on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and bake at 425° F (218° C) for 15 to 18 minutes. Meanwhile, make the garam masala caramelized onions. Heat a large skillet over medium high heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the onions and a pinch of salt. Let the onions cook undisturbed for about 3 minutes. Stir and continue cooking, alternating between stirring and resting. After some of the onions start to pick up a little bit of color, mix in the salt, and sugar. This will help the onions caramelized faster. Now, let the mixture sit again, and at the 7- or 8-minute mark, add in the black pepper, garlic, and garam masala. Mix in another teaspoon of oil, if needed, or a splash of water if the pan is dry. This will help conduct the heat more. Continue cooking until the onions caramelize and turn golden brown. This process can take about 14 to 16 minutes total. Meanwhile, also make the curry leaf chili oil glaze. Heat the oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the curry leaves, then reduce heat to low. Once the curry leaves stop sizzling, mix in the soy sauce, maple syrup, Kashmiri chili powder, garlic powder, pepper flakes, and vinegar or lime juice, and bring to a boil. If the pan is too hot, add a teaspoon of water before adding the sauces. Increase the heat to medium, and cook 2 to 3 minutes until slightly thickened, then switch off the heat. Make the yogurt sauce. Mix the yogurt, chopped herbs, and salt together in a small bowl. Take 2 teaspoons of the curry leaf chilli oil glaze, and swirl it into the yogurt. Do not fully mix it in. You want swirls of the glaze in the yogurt sauce. Assemble the curry tofu sandwich. Toast your burger buns or sourdough. You can toast them in a toaster or on a skillet with a little oil. Spread the yogurt sauce on one side of the bun or bread, and top with some of the caramelized onions. Add the crispy tofu, and use a brush to generously coat the tofu with the curry leaf chili oil glaze. You want the tofu nicely drenched and juicy. Top with some lettuce, cabbage, and/or tomato. Spread more yogurt sauce on the top bun, close the sandwich, and enjoy. Video Notes To Make Larger Crispy Tofu Patties: Press the tofu, and slice it into 1/2” thick slices. Shape into chicken-tender style pieces, if you like. Add water to the dry coating mixture, 1 tablespoon at a time, until it becomes a thick batter. Coat the tofu slices in the batter, then bake for about 15 minutes or pan fry until crispy on all sides. Assemble the sandwich as you like. Grain Bowl or Salad Bowl Option: Use the curry leaf chili oil glaze and yogurt mixture as dressing. Add greens, herbs, quinoa or another grain, and the crispy tofu. Drizzle generously with the glaze and sauce and serve. you use gluten-free bread or wraps. It is nut-free with a nut-free non-dairy yogurt. For soy-free, use This curry tofu sandwich is gluten-free, ifyou use gluten-free bread or wraps. It is nut-free with a nut-free non-dairy yogurt. For soy-free, use chickpea flour tofu or pumpkin seed tofu, omit the soy sauce, and use a soy-free non-dairy yogurt. Nutrition Calories: 347 kcal , Carbohydrates: 45 g , Protein: 15 g , Fat: 12 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 4 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 6 g , Sodium: 730 mg , Potassium: 392 mg , Fiber: 4 g , Sugar: 12 g , Vitamin A: 1145 IU , Vitamin C: 306 mg , Calcium: 227 mg , Iron: 3 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients and substitutes

tofu – This is the “meat” for your sandwich. If you are using super firm tofu, no need to press. Use Chickpea tofu, pumpkin seed tofu, soycurls or tempeh a a a substitute.

– This is the “meat” for your sandwich. If you are using super firm tofu, no need to press. Use Chickpea tofu, pumpkin seed tofu, soycurls or tempeh a a a substitute. ginger garlic paste – Optional, but boosts the flavor of the tofu and helps the coating stick.

– Optional, but boosts the flavor of the tofu and helps the coating stick. ground spices – For the tofu coating, you need Kashmiri chili powder, black pepper, garlic powder, and salt. For the onions, you need salt, sugar, black pepper, and garam masala. We are using Kashmiri chili powder, garlic powder, and pepper flakes in the glaze, as well.

– For the tofu coating, you need Kashmiri chili powder, black pepper, garlic powder, and salt. For the onions, you need salt, sugar, black pepper, and garam masala. We are using Kashmiri chili powder, garlic powder, and pepper flakes in the glaze, as well. cornstarch and rice flour – Helps the spices stick to the tofu and helps the tofu get crispy. Use brown rice flour or fine semolina as a substitute for rice flour. Or use more cornstarch

– Helps the spices stick to the tofu and helps the tofu get crispy. Use brown rice flour or fine semolina as a substitute for rice flour. Or use more cornstarch oil – To caramelize the onions and make the glaze.

– To caramelize the onions and make the glaze. aromatics – Onions and garlic work together to give the caramelized onions so much flavor!

– Onions and garlic work together to give the caramelized onions so much flavor! curry leaves – Adds a amazing zesty flavor to the glaze. Use half teaspoon lime zest as a substitute.

– Adds a amazing zesty flavor to the glaze. Use half teaspoon lime zest as a substitute. sauces – Soy sauce, maple syrup, and vinegar or lime juice add moisture and flavor to the glaze. Use tamari for gluten-free, coconut aminos for soyfree

– Soy sauce, maple syrup, and vinegar or lime juice add moisture and flavor to the glaze. Use tamari for gluten-free, coconut aminos for soyfree non-dairy yogurt – Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.

– Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed. cilantro – For the yogurt sauce. You can use a mix of cilantro and mint or parsley and mint instead, if you prefer. It will be delicious any which way.

– For the yogurt sauce. You can use a mix of cilantro and mint or parsley and mint instead, if you prefer. It will be delicious any which way. toppings – Top your bread or buns with chopped lettuce or cabbage and some sliced tomato.

💡Tips After tossing the tofu in the dry mixture, let it sit for a minute or so. The tofu will release extra moisture, which helps the coating stick like a dream!

You need to stir the onions frequently, but do let them rest I the heat, too, so they can caramelize well.

Curry leaves and Kashmiri chili powder can be found online or at Indian grocery stores.

To Make Larger Crispy Tofu Patties: Press the tofu, and slice it into 1/2” thick slices. Shape into chicken-tender style pieces, if you like. Add water to the dry coating mixture, 1 tablespoon at a time, until it becomes a thick batter. Coat the tofu slices in the batter, then bake for about 15 minutes or pan fry until crispy on all sides. Assemble the sandwich as you like.

How to Make Curry Tofu Sandwiches

If you’re using extra-firm tofu, press it for 15 minutes. Super firm tofu does not need to be pressed. Either way, tear the tofu into bite-sized pieces. You can also cut it into chicken tender shapes, if you want. Add the tofu to a bowl with oil and ginger garlic paste. Toss well to coat.

In a small bowl, mix all of the tofu dry coating ingredients until combined. Sprinkle this all over the tofu, and toss well to coat. Toss for a few seconds, then let it sit a few seconds, then toss again. The tofu releases a bit of moisture which helps the coating stick better.

To air fry: Transfer the coated tofu to an air fryer, but do not add leftover dry mixture to the basket. Air fry at 370° F (188° C) for 10 minutes. It might need a few extra minutes, depending on your tofu’s texture and moisture content.

To bake: Arrange the tofu on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and bake at 425° F (218° C) for 15 -18 minutes.

Heat a large skillet over medium high heat, and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the onions and a pinch of salt. Let the onions cook undisturbed for about 3 minutes. Stir and continue cooking, alternating between stirring and resting.

After some of the onions start to pick up a little bit of color, mix in the salt, and sugar. This will help the onions caramelized faster. Now, let the mixture sit again, and at the 7- or 8-minute mark, add in the black pepper, garlic, and garam masala. Mix in another teaspoon of oil, if needed, or a splash of water if the pan is dry. This will help conduct the heat more. Continue cooking until the onions caramelize and turn golden brown. This process can take about 14 to 16 minutes total.

Heat the oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the curry leaves, then reduce heat to low. Once the curry leaves stop sizzling, mix in the soy sauce, maple syrup, Kashmiri chili powder, garlic powder, pepper flakes, and vinegar or lime juice, and bring to a boil. If the pan is too hot, add a teaspoon of water before adding the sauces.

Increase the heat to medium, and cook 2 to 3 minutes until slightly thickened, then switch off the heat.

Mix the yogurt, chopped herbs, and salt together in a small bowl. Take 2 teaspoons of the curry leaf chilli oil glaze, and swirl it into the yogurt. Do not fully mix it in. You want swirls of the glaze in the yogurt sauce.

Serving Suggestions

Toast your burger buns or sourdough. You can toast them in a toaster or on a skillet with a little oil. Spread the yogurt sauce on one side of the bun or bread, and top with some of the caramelized onions.

Add the crispy tofu, and use a brush to generously coat the tofu with the curry leaf chili oil glaze. You want the tofu nicely drenched and juicy.

Top with some lettuce, cabbage, and/or tomato. Spread more yogurt sauce on the top bun, close the sandwich, and enjoy.

Grain Bowl or Salad Bowl Option: Use the curry leaf chili oil glaze and yogurt mixture as dressing. Add greens, herbs, quinoa or another grain, and the crispy tofu. Drizzle generously with the glaze and yogurt sauce and serve.