This epic roasted garlic chili coconut tofu sandwich stars this toasty, flavor-packed chili-garlic-coconut chutney(Indian Vada Pav Chutney) that coats the tofu paired with this creamy, herbed yogurt sauce and tangy pickled cabbage. 18g Protein 7g fiber!

I am so excited to bring you another sandwich in my series of reimagining sandwiches inspired by popular Indian street food! This one is spicy, nutty, coconutty, sweet, crunchy, creamy, and tangy all at once. It’s such an incredible combination of flavors and textures.

Don’t miss all the summer sandwiches in the series! These are some of my best sandwiches, Big flavor, and nutrient dense! Watch me make them on my YouTube channel! 🌶️

These stacked, make ahead friendly sandwiches and the Indian jalapeño popper toasts (15g protein per toast!) and my Indian crispy Chikin tofu sandwich, all pack incredible flavor and also Protein and fiber!

We’re going to make this chili garlic coconut chutney, which is a dry condiment (lasun chutney) often found in vada pav, a popular Indian sandwich. Vada pav usually has that chutney and a green chutney, and then there is this fried fritter of potatoes that’s tucked into bread. It’s so delicious.

I’m taking that amazing chutney and adding it on top of some tofu slices and baking them, then using them to fill up the coconut tofu sandwich. We’re piling them high in the sandwich along with a creamy, cooling, herby yogurt sauce as well as some tangy pickled cabbage. You can also use other pickled vegetables in this sandwich and add some roasted veggies, as well. This is a very flexible sandwich.

The main flavor component of this coconut tofu sandwich is that chili garlic chutney, so don’t skimp on it. Definitely make that chutney, and don’t skimp on the garlic or the chili when you do. They give it an amazing flavor.

You want to use super firm tofu for the best results, but extra firm tofu works, as well. I like to slice it thin, almost like deli slices, because the more surface area, the more flavor you get from all of that chutney.

The chili garlic chutney has loads of garlic that gets toasted, then process it up with toasted sesame seeds, peanuts, toasted coconut, and a good amount of Kashmiri chili powder. I use Kashmiri chili powder a lot in my Indian recipes. If you don’t have it, you definitely need to get some. It has a very distinctive flavor and isn’t overly hot, so you can use it in non-Indian recipes, as well, in place of paprika. It adds beautiful color and amazing flavor. You can find Kashmiri chili powder online or at Indian grocery stores.

We make the yogurt sauce with yogurt, herbs, lime juice, and a little maple syrup to balance the savoriness. The pickled cabbage is simply cabbage pickled with vinegar, salt, sugar, and pepper flakes. You can use the same ingredients to pickle other vegetables, like cucumber, radishes, or onions, as well.

This sandwich has amazing flavors and textures in every bite!!!

Why You’ll Love this Coconut Tofu Sandwich

toothsome tofu smothered in toasty, flavor-packed chili garlic coconut chutney

creamy, herbed non-dairy yogurt sauce

crunchy, tangy pickled cabbage contrasts all of those rich, deep flavors

easily made gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free

Toasted Garlic Chili Coconut Tofu Sandwich (Vada Pav chutney Tofu) No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 20 minutes mins Cook: 15 minutes mins Total: 35 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: lunch, Main, Sandwich Cuisine: Indian Fusion SaveSaved Pin Print This epic roasted garlic chili coconut tofu sandwich stars this toasty, flavor-packed chili-garlic-coconut chutney(Indian Vada Pav Chutney) that coats the tofu paired with this creamy, herbed yogurt sauce and tangy pickled cabbage. 18g Protein 7g fiber! Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Tofu ▢ 15 ounces super firm or extra firm tofu For the Chili Garlic Chutney ▢ ½ teaspoon oil

▢ 15 cloves garlic , peeled

, ▢ 1 tablespoon sesame seeds

▢ 1 to 2 tablespoons peanuts , or use more sesame seeds for nut-free

, ▢ ⅓ cup dried shredded coconut

▢ 1½ tablespoons Kashmiri chili powder or more, to taste

▢ ½ teaspoon salt For the Chili Garlic Coconut Tofu Coating ▢ 3 to 4 tablespoons chili garlic chutney , from above

, ▢ 1 tablespoon maple syrup

▢ 1 tablespoon rice vinegar

▢ 1 tablespoon soy sauce

▢ 2 teaspoon ground coriander

▢ 1 tablespoon lime juice

▢ 1 tablespoon oil

▢ more water , as needed For the Yogurt Sauce ▢ ½ cup non-dairy yogurt

▢ 1 to 2 tablespoons lime juice

▢ ½ teaspoon salt

▢ ¼ teaspoon ground cumin , optional

, ▢ 1 teaspoon maple syrup

▢ ½ cup finely chopped cilantro

▢ 1 to 2 tablespoons finely chopped mint , curry leaves, or other herbs For the Pickled Cabbage ▢ 1½ cups finely shredded cabbage

▢ 1 jalapeño , thinly sliced

, ▢ ¼ cup white vinegar

▢ ½ teaspoon salt

▢ 1 teaspoon sugar

▢ ½ teaspoon pepper flakes For the Sandwiches ▢ 8 slices of bread Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Prep the tofu. If using extra firm tofu, press it first. Open the package, drain the tofu, wrap it in a kitchen towel, and place a heavy weight on top for at least 15 minutes, or use a tofu press. If using super firm tofu, you can skip this step. Once pressed, slice the tofu into very thin slices, about 2 millimeters thick, and set aside. Meanwhile, make the chutney. Heat a small skillet over medium heat and add the oil . Add the garlic and cook until it is golden around most of the edges. Remove the garlic from the skillet and set aside. You want to cook the garlic first so doesn’t give the chutney a sharp, raw flavor.

Add the sesame seeds to the skillet and toast until the sesame seeds begin changing color. Remove and set aside. Add the shredded coconut and peanuts and toast until the coconut becomes evenly golden, then remove from the skillet as well. Let everything cool for 10 to 15 minutes.

Once they are cool, add the garlic, sesame seeds, peanuts, coconut, Kashmiri chili powder, and salt to a food processor. Process until the mixture becomes a coarse meal that is slightly sticky. If it becomes way too sticky, add a little oat flour to absorb that extra moisture, and process again. Taste and adjust the flavor with more Kashmiri chili powder or salt, if needed. Set aside. This makes plenty of chutney to make a double helping of tofu, if you'd like. Make the tofu (3 options). Option 1: If you’re in a hurry and don’t want to spend time coating each slice of tofu and baking it, you can pan fry or bake the tofu with no coating until it turns somewhat golden and slightly crisp. Then, layer the tofu with spoonfuls of the chutney directly onto the sandwich.

Option 2: Transfer 3 to 4 tablespoons of the chutney to a bowl. Add the maple syrup, rice vinegar, soy sauce, ground coriander, lime juice, oil, and enough water to make a spreadable mixture. Mix well. Spread this mixture onto one or both sides of the tofu slices . Arrange the tofu on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 375° F (190° C) for 10 to 15 minutes. Flip, then bake for 10 or 15 more minutes. You don't want to bake it too long, because the coconut can get too dark. The chutney should dry out slightly and the tofu should become lightly crisp around the edges.

Option 3: Prepare the tofu, like in option 2, and air fry at 325° F (163° C) for 5 to 7 minutes. Don't air fry it too long or the chutney can become overly toasted. While the tofu is baking, make the yogurt sauce and pickle the cabbage. Add all of the yogurt sauce ingredients to a bowl and mix well. Taste and adjust the flavor, then set that aside.

For the pickled cabbage, finely shred the cabbage. You can use a knife, mandoline, or vegetable peeler to make very fine shreds. Add the cabbage to a bowl along with the jalapeño, vinegar, salt, sugar, and pepper flakes. Mix well, and set that aside to pickle for 10 to 15 minutes. Now you're ready to assemble the sandwich. Lightly toast the bread slices. Spread some yogurt sauce on one slice. Top with several slices of the chili garlic coconut tofu, then top with some pickled cabbage. Sprinkle on some of the remaining chutney. Top with the second slice of bread. Slice and enjoy. Video Notes You can wrap the sandwich in parchment paper, sandwich paper, or a sandwich bag to help hold everything together. It also travels really well in lunch boxes. One thing I really like to do is brush the edges of the bread with a little oil and press them into sesame seeds before assembling the sandwich to make a quick sesame seed bread. It adds extra crunch and another layer of flavor to the coconut tofu sandwich. This recipe can be gluten-free, if you use gluten-free bread. It can be nut-free, if you use sesame seeds instead of peanuts and nut-free non-dairy yogurt. For a soy-free version, use chickpea flour tofu or pumpkin seed tofu and soy-free non-dairy yogurt. Nutrition Calories: 408 kcal , Carbohydrates: 48 g , Protein: 18 g , Fat: 17 g , Saturated Fat: 6 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 4 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 5 g , Trans Fat: 0.03 g , Sodium: 1418 mg , Potassium: 531 mg , Fiber: 7 g , Sugar: 13 g , Vitamin A: 1202 IU , Vitamin C: 21 mg , Calcium: 224 mg , Iron: 5 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

tofu – Use extra firm or super firm tofu. If you use super firm tofu, you don’t have to press!

– Use extra firm or super firm tofu. If you use super firm tofu, you don’t have to press! garlic – A ton of whole garlic cloves gives the chutney such an incredible flavor!

– A ton of whole garlic cloves gives the chutney such an incredible flavor! sesame seeds and peanuts – Add toasty flavor and crunch to the chutney. For nut-free, use all sesame seeds.

– Add toasty flavor and crunch to the chutney. For nut-free, use all sesame seeds. coconut – Dried, shredded coconut gives this coconut tofu sandwich its signature flavor.

– Dried, shredded coconut gives this coconut tofu sandwich its signature flavor. ground spices – For the chutney, you just need some Kashmiri chili powder. To coat the tofu, we are using a little ground coriander. You can optionally add some cumin to the yogurt sauce, if you like. And we are adding some heat to the pickled cabbage with some pepper flakes.

– For the chutney, you just need some Kashmiri chili powder. To coat the tofu, we are using a little ground coriander. You can optionally add some cumin to the yogurt sauce, if you like. And we are adding some heat to the pickled cabbage with some pepper flakes. sauces – We are adding flavor and thinning out the chutney a little bit with some maple syrup, rice vinegar, soy sauce, and lime juice. You also need lime juice and a touch of maple syrup for the yogurt sauce. For the pickled cabbage, white vinegar gives it that pickley tang.

– We are adding flavor and thinning out the chutney a little bit with some maple syrup, rice vinegar, soy sauce, and lime juice. You also need lime juice and a touch of maple syrup for the yogurt sauce. For the pickled cabbage, white vinegar gives it that pickley tang. non-dairy yogurt – For the yogurt sauce. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.

– For the yogurt sauce. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed. fresh herbs – Cilantro and some mint, curry leaves, or other herbs give the yogurt sauce so much flavor!

– Cilantro and some mint, curry leaves, or other herbs give the yogurt sauce so much flavor! cabbage – Shred it thin with a knife, mandoline, or a vegetable peeler.

– Shred it thin with a knife, mandoline, or a vegetable peeler. jalapeño – Adds more heat to the pickled cabbage.

💡Tips Toasting the whole cloves of garlic preserves that great garlic flavor but removes that sharp edge, making it perfectly balanced in the chutney. Don’t skip this step!

Keep a close eye on the sesame seeds and stir often, so they don’t burn.

Don’t overbake the tofu, because the coconut in the chutney can start to burn

This is a fully loaded sandwich! Wrap the coconut tofu sandwich in parchment or put it into a sandwich bag to help it stay together.

How to Make Coconut Tofu Sandwiches

If using extra firm tofu, press it first. Open the package, drain the tofu, wrap it in a kitchen towel, and place a heavy weight on top for at least 15 minutes, or use a tofu press. If using super firm tofu, you can skip this step. Once pressed, slice the tofu into very thin slices, about 2 millimeters thick, and set aside.

Heat a small skillet over medium heat and add the oil. Add the garlic and cook until it is golden around most of the edges. Remove the garlic from the skillet and set aside.

Add the sesame seeds to the skillet and toast until the sesame seeds begin changing color. Remove and set aside.

Add the shredded coconut and peanuts and toast until it becomes evenly golden, then remove from the skillet as well. Let everything cool for 10 to 15 minutes.

Once they are cool, add the garlic, sesame seeds, peanuts, coconut, Kashmiri chili powder, and salt to a food processor. Process until the mixture becomes a coarse meal that is slightly sticky. If it becomes way too sticky, add a little oat flour to absorb that extra moisture, and process again. Taste and adjust the flavor with more Kashmiri chili powder or salt, if needed. Set aside. This makes plenty of chutney to make a double helping of tofu, if you’d like.

Transfer 3 to 4 tablespoons of the chutney to a bowl. Add the maple syrup, rice vinegar, soy sauce, ground coriander, lime juice, oil, and enough water to make a spreadable mixture. Mix well.

Spread this mixture onto one or both sides of the tofu slices. Arrange the tofu on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 375° F (190° C) for 10 to 15 minutes. You don’t want to bake it too long, because the coconut can get too dark. The chutney should dry out slightly and the tofu should become lightly crisp around the edges.

While the tofu is baking, make the yogurt sauce and pickle the cabbage.

Add all of the yogurt sauce ingredients to a bowl and mix well. Taste and adjust the flavor, then set that aside.

For the pickled cabbage, finely shred the cabbage. You can use a knife, mandoline, or vegetable peeler to make very fine shreds. Add the cabbage to a bowl along with the jalapeño, vinegar, salt, sugar, and pepper flakes. Mix well, and set that aside to pickle for 10 to 15 minutes.

Now you’re ready to assemble the sandwich.

Lightly toast the bread slices. Spread some yogurt sauce on one slice. Top with several slices of the chili garlic coconut tofu.

Then, top with some pickled cabbage. Sprinkle on some of the remaining garlic chili chutney. Top with the second slice of bread. Slice and enjoy.

You can wrap the sandwich in parchment paper, sandwich paper, or a sandwich bag to help hold everything together. It also travels really well in lunch boxes.

What to Serve with garlic Coconut Tofu Sandwiches

This is a delicious summer lunch on its own, but you can also serve with side dishes like my sour cream and onion potato salad, grilled vegetable pasta salad, or summer spinach salad.