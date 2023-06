Non-sticky Granola bars! My niece told me she couldn’t eat most granola bars as they were too sticky, I made her these almond flour, seed, oat bars! They need just 1 Bowl and everyday ingredients. Glutenfree.

My niece just got her braces and expanders, and she cannot eat sticky granola bars. So she she’s been asking me to make some non-sticky versions that she can easily eat. So I made her two versions: a sweet one and a savory granola bar(think Doritos snack bars! Coming soon)

I use almond flour as the base of the granola bars and some maple syrup. The almond flour keeps the granola bars non sticky and somewhat like crisp shortbread. It also makes them a very filling granola bar that’s perfect for breakfast.

There are the usual ingredients, like oats, nuts and seeds, and some chocolate chips, because you just need chocolate chips in a sweet granola bar!

You can change up the nuts and seeds and add some dried cranberries instead of the chocolate chips, if you like. Just be mindful that the dried fruit can get a bit sticky.

Why You’ll Love Crunchy Granola Bars

sweet and crunchy with plenty of chocolate!

non-sticky, so perfect for snacking on the road or eating with braces

customizable

naturally gluten-free

oil-free and coconut-free options

Did I mention chocolate?

Print Recipe No ratings yet Crunchy Granola Bars Non Sticky Crunchy granola bars are a perfect, healthy breakfast or snack! 1 Bowl. They’re packed with protein, almond flour and oats and even plenty of chocolate! These granola bars are non-sticky and non-chewy! so they’ll also work if you have braces and were missing your sweet granola bars. Glutenfree Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 22 minutes mins Total Time 32 minutes mins Servings: 12 Calories: 148 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Dry Ingredients 1 cup ( 236.59 g ) almond flour

3 tablespoons tapioca starch

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons shredded coconut , optional

1/3 cup ( 27 g ) old fashioned oats

1/4 cup ( 36 g ) chopped nuts and seeds, I use a mix of chopped pistachios, chia seeds and hemp seeds.

1/4 teaspoon baking soda Wet Ingredients 1 1/2 tablespoons melted coconut oil I use refined coconut oil for a less coconutty flavor

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract or more, to taste

4 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon applesauce

3 tablespoons chocolate chips For Topping 3 tablespoon chocolate chips optional Instructions In a bowl, add all the dry ingredients. That’s almond flour, tapioca starch, salt, coconut, oats, nuts and seeds, and baking soda. Mix really well. Press and mix to break up any lumps of almond flour.

Add in the melted coconut oil, maple syrup, applesauce, and vanilla. Mix and press again to make a homogeneous mixture.

Add in the chocolate chips and mix, then line an 8×8-inch brownie pan or baking dish, and press this mixture into the pan. Even it out with a spatula.

Bake at 330° F (165° C) for 20 to 28 minutes. The baking time depends on your oven and baking dish and how crispy you want your granola bars to be.

At 22 minutes, bars will be kind of like a soft cookie. For really crispy bars, you can either bake them all the way to 32 or more minutes or you can take the bars out after 25 minutes, let them cool for a bit, slice them up into the bars, and then put them back in on a baking sheet to bake for 10 -15 minutes so that they get more crispy. The longer baking time keeps them more shelf stable.

Once the bars are done baking, remove them from the oven, and let them cool for 5 minutes,

Make the optional melted chocolate topping by melting the chocolate chips on a double boiler or in the microwave and then just drizzling that all over the bars. Put the bars in the fridge, so that the chocolate can set. Then, separate them out and let them cool completely and store. If you're storing for longer, you want to refrigerate them to last for to 3 weeks. Notes Nuts: The base of the bars is almond flour, so it’s really hard to omit almonds from here. But you can eliminate the other nuts from the chopped nuts and seeds and use more seeds instead of pistachios. Oil-free, omit the coconut oil and add more maple syrup. You’ll need about a tablespoon more of maple syrup. Oat-free, just omit the oats. You’ll need a few tsp less maple syrup Coconut-free, omit the shredded coconut and use a different oil in place of the coconut oil. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Crunchy Granola Bars Non Sticky Amount Per Serving Calories 148 Calories from Fat 81 % Daily Value* Fat 9g 14% Saturated Fat 3g 19% Sodium 51mg 2% Potassium 32mg 1% Carbohydrates 13g 4% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 7g 8% Protein 4g 8% Vitamin A 26IU 1% Vitamin C 0.1mg 0% Calcium 37mg 4% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

almond flour – This is the key to make these crunchy granola bars non-sticky.

tapioca starch – Helps bind the dough.

salt and baking soda – Conditions the dough for the best texture.

coconut – For flavor and texture. You can omit, if you like.

old-fashioned oats – These are also called rolled oats. Don’t use steel cut or quick oats. You can omit, if needed.

nuts and seeds – Adds protein and crunch! Use your favorite mix. I like pistachios, chia seeds, and hemp seeds.

coconut oil – Adds moisture. You can use other oils, if you prefer, or replace with maple syrup for oil-free.

vanilla extract – For flavor.

maple syrup and applesauce – Adds unrefined sweetness and more moisture to the dough.

chocolate chips – Because chocolate!

Tips

When mixing the dough, make sure that you press out any lumps. Almond flour loves to clump together, and you want an even mixture.

You can bake and then slice or bake these in two rounds, slicing after the first round of baking. That is the method that will yield the most shelf-stable and crunchy granola bars.

