Vegan Banana Oatmeal Bars topped with Caramelized Bananas and cinnamon crumb! They need just 1 Pan, are Glutenfree, refined sugar free, refined oil free! These Banana Bread oat bars come together quickly and are perfect on the go snack or breakfast!

These Banana Oatmeal Bars are the next best thing next to banana bread! I have a thing for roasting bananas. I discovered this technique when I made banana bread baked oatmeal and have started doing it for most of my banana flavored baked good recipes. Their natural sweetness intensifies and their flavor gets so much more vibrant!

What else is to love about Banana Oatmeal Bars? Well, they are made with oats and almond flour so gluten-free and there is no refined sugar added to the batter but we do add a splash of maple syrup some coconut sugar on top for that caramelized brown sugar cinnamon crumb topping that makes these so unique.

These bars are super moist and packed with flavor and exciting textures from add-ins like nuts, dates and seeds. Cinnamon and vanilla adds a pinch of cozy.

The bars can be obviously be served warm or cold – they will always be delish. I personally love them as a sweet breakfast treat or afternoon treat. Get your casserole dish and let’s make some oatmeal bars!

These banana bread oatmeal bars are moist and you’ll find that they crumble a bit more while they are still warm so let them cool down a bit.

If you want these to be sturdier for a portable treat, you can use all-purpose flour instead of almond flour if ok with gluten. Or line the pan with parchment.

Vegan Banana Bread Oatmeal Bars with Cinnamon Crumb Vegan Banana Oatmeal Bars topped with Caramelized Bananas and cinnamon crumb! They need just 1 Pan, are Glutenfree, refined sugar free, refined oil free! These Banana bread oat bars come together quickly and are perfect on the go snack or breakfast! Soyfree recipe, Nutfree option Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 45 mins Total Time 1 hr Servings: 9 Calories: 209 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 ( 236 g ) very ripe bananas

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) maple syrup use 3 tablespoons for less sweet

2 tablespoons almond butter

1 cup ( 250 ml ) non-dairy milk such as almond, oat or light coconut

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups ( 160 g ) old fashioned oats

¼ cup ( 30 g ) almond flour or a gf blend, or use all purpose flour if ok with gluten

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ cup ( 40 g ) chopped nuts almonds, walnuts, pecans or other

2 tablespoons shredded coconut optional

2 teaspoons chia seeds

3-4 dates chopped For the topping 1 tablespoon coconut sugar or brown sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 ripe banana sliced 2 mm thick slices Instructions Grease 9x9 inch brownie pan or lasagna pan. Mash the bananas and maple syrup really well and spread evenly in the pan.

Preheat the oven to 350 deg Fahrenheit (180 Celsius). Add baking dish in oven to bake for 12 minutes or until the banana mixture is simmering really well. This helps to caramelize the banana and brings out even more sweetness from the bananas.

Remove the dish from the oven then add almond butter and mix it in. Then add non dairy milk and vanilla and mix really well.

Then add in the oats, almond flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt,chopped nuts, chia seeds and dates. Mix well. (Alternatively, mix all the dry ingredients in another bowl and then add to the pan). Mix so that all the oats are moistened evenly then even it out with spatula.

For the topping , mix coconut sugar and cinnamon in a bowl. Slice the banana and place banana slices on top of the oat mixture. Sprinkle cinnamon sugar all over.

Put the dish back to bake for 35-45 minutes or until the top is set and the bananas are starting to caramelize.

Remove dish from oven. Let it cool for 20 to 25 minutes. Then slice and remove the bars from dish.

Store bars in the fridge for up to 5 days. Notes Tips: These bars are very moist and obviously crumble even more when warm but they are incredibly delicious and moist If you want them to be sturdier, use all-purpose flour instead of almond flour or use a mix of 2 tablespoons tapioca starch and 2 tbsp gf flour. Or mix the batter in a separate bowl, lime baking dish with parchment, pour mixture and then bake. Nutfree : omit the nuts. Use 1 tbsp applesauce and 1 tbsp oil as a sub for the almond butter, or just 1 tbsp applesauce to keep it Oilfree. You can add in chopped seeds like sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds if you like as a sub for the nuts

: omit the nuts. Use 1 tbsp applesauce and 1 tbsp oil as a sub for the almond butter, or just 1 tbsp applesauce to keep it Oilfree. You can add in chopped seeds like sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds if you like as a sub for the nuts Oatmeal substitute: Don’t like oats? Use flattened rice flakes or a mix of rice flakes and quinoa flakes or rice flakes and wheat flakes (if ok with gluten) Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Banana Bread Oatmeal Bars with Cinnamon Crumb Amount Per Serving Calories 209 Calories from Fat 81 % Daily Value* Fat 9g 14% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 107mg 5% Potassium 295mg 8% Carbohydrates 30g 10% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 11g 12% Protein 5g 10% Vitamin A 19IU 0% Vitamin C 2mg 2% Calcium 105mg 11% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

bananas, you want them really ripe for this recipe, we’ll mash some of them and roast them for maximum flavor, the rest go on top

baking powder for a slight rise

these are made with a blend of gluten-free oats and almond flour but you can use any flour if gluten is no concern of your

the natural sweetness of the bananas is enhanced with some maple syrup

almond butter for moisture , use cashew butter for variation or omit for Nutfree

non-dairy milk helps bring the mix together

for some crunch, chew and texture, I added a mix of chia seeds, dates, chopped nuts, and shredded coconut

the top of the bars is caramelized with a mix of cinnamon and coconut sugar

Tips:

Add in any nuts or dried fruit you like to these

These bars will still be crumbly when warm so for clean slices, I recommend letting them cool down.

Nutfree : omit the nuts. Use 1 tbsp applesauce and 1 tbsp oil as a sub for the almond butter. You can add in chopped seeds like sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds if you like

Why will you love these Banana Bread Oat bars

These bars are moist and delicious just like banana bread but pack a ton of nutrient punch. Oats, nuts, seeds and no flour or refined sugar!

These banana oatmeal bars are refined oil free

they need just 1 pan

They can be made allergy friendly by omitting the nuts

They are Glutenfree. Use certified gf oats if needed. Don’t like oats? Use flattened rice flakes or a mix of rice flakes and quinoa flakes.

How to make Gluten-free Banana Oatmeal Bars

Grease 9×9 inch brownie pan or lasagna pan. Mash the bananas and maple syrup.

Preheat the oven to 350 Fahrenheit (180 Celsius). Add baking dish in oven to bake for 12 minutes or until banana mixture is simmering really well. This helps to caramelize the banana really well and brings out even more sweetness from the bananas.

Remove the dish from the oven.

Then add almond butter and mix it in.

Then add milk and vanilla if using and mix that really well.

Then add in the oats, almond flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, chopped nuts, chia seeds, and dates. Mix well. (You can mix just the dry ingredients in a bowl first then mix into the banana mixture.)

Mix so that all the oats are moistened then even it out with a spatula.

For the topping, mix coconut sugar and cinnamon in a bowl. Slice the banana and place banana slices on top of the oat mixture. Sprinkle cinnamon sugar all over.

Put the dish back to bake for 35-45 minutes or until the top is set and the bananas are starting to caramelize.

Remove dish from oven. Let it cool for 20 to 25 minutes. Then slice and remove the bars from dish.

Storage:

Store these banana oatmeal bars in the fridge for up to 5 days.