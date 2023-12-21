Creamy delicata squash casserole with white beans and a crunchy breadcrumb topping is fall and winter comfort food at its finest. It makes a great holiday entree, too!

Impress everyone with super easy fall winter casserole. I had some delicata squash that I wanted to use up, but I didn’t want to just make roasted delicata squash as a side dish. Instead, I layered it with white beans in a creamy sauce, and then topped it with the delicata squash and a mix of crunchy breadcrumbs and creamy vegan cheese.

All these layers bake together, the sauce thickens, the squash roasts in the oven while the topping gets nice and crispy. This dish is just packed with texture and flavor from the crisp cheesy topping, nicely roasted delicata squash and the creamy white beans at the bottom.

You can change up the flavors as you like, and you can use other beans or lentils or even cooked pasta in the sauce instead of white beans.

Delicata squash casserole is a great side or even main dish for your holiday meal. It looks gorgeous, it smells amazing and the topping stays crisp for a long while. You can also use other winter squash, like acorn or butternut squash, in this casserole dish, if you can’t find delicata squash.

Why You’ll Love Delicata Squash Casserole

flavorful, creamy casserole with tender squash and cheesy, crunchy breadcrumb topping

no need to roast the squash separately!

soy-free with simple nut-free and gluten-free options

flexible recipe! Use other beans or squashes, if you prefer.

Print Recipe No ratings yet Delicata Squash Casserole Creamy delicata squash casserole with white beans and a crunchy breadcrumb topping is fall and winter comfort food at its finest. It makes a great holiday entree, too! Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 40 minutes mins Total Time 1 hour hr Servings: 4 Calories: 341 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the creamy herbed White Beans 2 teaspoons oil

1/4 cup ( 40 g ) chopped onion

1 clove garlic minced

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) cashew milk or coconut milk, oat milk, or other thick non-dairy milk

1 teaspoon Italian herb blend

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

2 to 3 tablespoons vegan parmesan

1/2 cup ( 78 g ) frozen spinach thawed

15- ounce ( 425.24 g ) can of white beans or butter beans, great northern beans, other beans of choice For the Delicata Squash 1 delicata squash (7 to 8”), sliced in half, seeds removed, and then sliced again into 1/4” half-moon slices For the Breadcrumb Topping 1/2 cup ( 30 g ) panko breadcrumbs or other dried breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons almond flour

1/4 cup ( 28 g ) vegan mozzarella shreds

1/4 cup ( 25 g ) vegan parmesan

1 clove garlic minced

1/4 teaspoon pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon oregano Instructions Preheat the oven to 410° F (210° C). Make the saucy white beans In a skillet, heat the oil over medium heat, add the onion, garlic, and a pinch of salt. Cook until the onion is translucent. 3-4 mins. Add the flour, mix, and cook for about half a minute. Add the spices, herbs, and 1/2 cup of the non-dairy milk. Mix well to break up any lumps. Once all of the flour is mixed into the milk, then add the rest of the non-dairy milk and mix again.

Bring to a boil, then add in the vegan parmesan, spinach, and white beans. Turn off the heat. Carefully taste and adjust salt and flavor to taste. Add more herbs, if you like, or a dash of lemon for tang.

Spread the bean mixture onto the bottom of an 9 x 11” or similar-sized casserole dish. (You want the dish to be large enough that you can spread out all of the squash in no more than 2 layers. More layers will cause the squash to take too long to roast.) Even out the bean mixture with a spatula. Layer the delicata squash. Slice the delicata squash into 1/4” half-moon shapes and spread them over the bean mixture in a slightly overlapped fashion. Prepare the breadcrumb mixture. Mix all the topping ingredients in a small bowl, then sprinkle the mixture over the delicata squash. Drizzle 1 to 2 teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil on top. Bake and serve. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. After 15 minutes, check to make sure that the topping isn’t getting too browned. If it is, then cover with parchment paper and continue baking.

Check again at the 25-minute mark for doneness of the squash. If needed, continue baking for another 5 to 10 minutes, until the squash is tender enough that a toothpick inserts easily.

Remove from the oven, then let the dish sit for a few minutes before serving. Serve topped with fresh basil or other herbs of choice with some toasted sourdough. Notes Nut-free, use a nut-free non-dairy milk and omit the almond flour in the breadcrumb topping. Use more of the breadcrumbs instead. Gluten-free : use gluten-free breadcrumbs and a gluten-free flour blend instead of the all-purpose flour for the roux. This recipe is naturally soy free, as long as you choose soy-free vegan milk and cheese. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Delicata Squash Casserole Amount Per Serving Calories 341 Calories from Fat 81 % Daily Value* Fat 9g 14% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 640mg 28% Potassium 1118mg 32% Carbohydrates 52g 17% Fiber 11g 46% Sugar 4g 4% Protein 15g 30% Vitamin A 3886IU 78% Vitamin C 16mg 19% Calcium 206mg 21% Iron 6mg 33% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

oil – To saute and to top the casserole so it gets nice and crispy.

aromatics – Onion and garlic give the white bean sauce such an amazing flavor!

flour – To thicken to sauce. Gluten-free flour is fine, if needed.

cashew milk – The liquid in the white bean sauce. You can use other thick, non-dairy milk, like coconut or oat milk, if you prefer.

herbs and spices – Salt, pepper, Italians herbs, garlic powder, and onion powder season the white beans. In the breadcrumb topping, you’ll be adding salt, red pepper flakes, and oregano.

frozen spinach – This goes in with the beans for a pop of green.

white beans – Use your favorite kind of cooked, white beans or other beans of choice, like lentils.

delicata squash – You can use other winter squash, like acorn squash, if you prefer. Either way, quarter it, scoop out the seeds, and slice into 1/4″-thick half moons.

breadcrumbs – Use panko or other dried breadcrumbs. Gluten-free is fine, if needed.

almond flour – Adds bulk and protein to the topping. Omit for nut-free and use more breadcrumbs instead.

vegan cheese – Vegan mozzarella and parmesan make the topping so creamy! Choose soy-free and/or nut-free cheese, if needed.

garlic – Fresh garlic adds umami to the topping.

Tips

When you’re making the roux and white sauce, make sure to stir frequently and use your spoon to scrap the bottom of the pan to prevent sticking.

Make sure that your casserole dish is large enough to spread out the squash in one to two layers. Any more than that, and it be squash will take much longer to cook!

How to Make Delicata Squash Casserole

Preheat the oven to 410° F (210° C).

Then, make the creamy white beans.

In a skillet, heat the oil over medium heat, add the onion, garlic, and a pinch of salt. Cook until the onion is translucent. 3-4 mins. Add the flour, mix, and cook for about half a minute. Add the spices, herbs, and 1/2 cup of the non-dairy milk. Mix well to break up any lumps. We Mix in some of the milk first, so the mixture doesn’t get too lumpy. Once all of the flour is mixed into the milk, then add the rest of the non-dairy milk and mix again.

Bring to a boil, then add in the vegan parmesan, spinach, and white beans. Turn off the heat. Carefully taste and adjust salt and flavor to taste. Add more herbs, if you like, or a dash of lemon for tang.

Spread the bean mixture onto the bottom of an 9 x 11” or similar-sized casserole dish. You want the dish to be large enough that you can spread out all of the squash in no more than 2 layers. More layers will cause the squash to take too long to roast. Even out the bean mixture with a spatula.





Slice the delicata squash into 1/4” half-moon shapes and spread them over the bean mixture in a slightly overlapped fashion. You don’t want the squash to be more than 2 layers thick, or it will take much longer to bake.

Prepare the breadcrumb mixture by mixing all the topping ingredients in a small bowl, then sprinkle the mixture over the delicata squash. Drizzle 1 to 2 teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil on top.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. After 15 minutes, check to make sure that the topping isn’t getting too browned. If it is, cover with parchment paper and continue baking.

Check again at the 25-minute mark for doneness of the squash. If needed, continue baking for another 5 to 10 minutes, until the squash is tender enough that a toothpick inserts easily.

Remove from the oven, then let the dish sit for a few minutes before serving. Serve topped with fresh basil or other herbs of choice.

