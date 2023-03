Easy Dump and Done Dhaba Style Rajma Recipe. An Indian Kidney Bean Curry cooked in a fragrant tomato yogurt sauce. Made in the instant pot, no extra steps, just add to pot and done. Serve with a dollop of vegan butter and a side of rice.

If you want to make a Punjabi fall in love with you, Make a ridiculously good Rajma(Kidney Bean Curry) ie this Dhaba Style Rajma!. The easiest and most hands-off way to whip a comforting bowl of rajma. We cook some kidney beans along with whole and ground spices then add some tomato puree and finish off with yogurt for some extra richness and creaminess. This is a dump and done recipe, ie no standing around for multiple steps! Just add to pot and pressure cook.

To get that extra creaminess, we mash the kidney beans along into the sauce. With the whole spices this Rajma tastes especially amazing a few hours after cooking as the whole spices bloom with time.



The cooked kidney beans absorb all of those much-loved spices and they are simply heartwarming served with a dollop of vegan butter!

Just as much as any bean, the red kidney bean is a great source of protein so this makes for a nutrient-dense option when you need a power-packed lunch or dinner. If you don’t have any red kidney beans on hand, feel free to use pinto or black beans.

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Dhaba Rajma Masala Indian Kidney Bean Curry Easy Dhaba Style Rajma Masala Recipe. Punjabi Kidney Bean Curry cooked in a fragrant tomato yogurt sauce. Dump annd done in instant pot, no extra steps, just add to pot and done. Serve with a dollop of vegan butter and a side of rice. Servings: 4 Calories: 98 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 cup ( 177 g ) dry dark red kidney beans soaked for 8 hours or overnight

1/2 cup ( 80 g ) chopped red onion

1/2 inch ginger minced

4 cloves garlic minced

1 hot green chili minced or omit to keep it low heat

2 black cardamoms slightly opened or you can use 1 black and 1 green cardamom,

3 whole cloves

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon kashmiri chili powder or use 3/4 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1-2 teaspoon garam masala or chole masala powder

2 cups ( 475 ml ) water To add later: 4 ounces ( 115 g ) tomato puree canned purée or use unseasoned tomato sauce/passata. see notes for using fresh tomato

1/4 cup ( 60 g ) non-dairy yogurt or blended silken tofu or thick cashew cream or coconut cream

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves (Kasoori methi)

cilantro for garnish Instructions Soak your beans if you haven't already and let them sit soaking for overnight or 8 hours then drain.

To the inner pot of the instant pot, add a few drops of oil and spread at the bottom to avoid the beans sticking or scorching at the bottom .

Then add the drained kidney beans, ginger, garlic, onion, chili, cardamom, cloves, cumin, spices, and 2 cups of water.

Mix well. Close the lid and pressure cook on bean mode for 55 minutes to 1 hour. If your beans are old, then pressure cook for 1 hour.

Let the pressure release naturally for 10 mins then quick release carefully. then open the lid.

Press saute and add the tomato puree, yogurt, 3/4 teaspoon salt and fenugreek leaves and mix well.

Mash some of the beans using your spatula by mashing them on the sides of the instant pot.

Continue to cook until it comes to a good boil. Taste and adjust carefully to add or adjust salt and flavor. Add more heat if needed and salt if needed.

Then switch of saute. Let it sit for another few minutes then garnish with cilantro and serve with rice or flatbread. A bit of vegan butter works amazingly with the rajma.

Store in a closed container in the refrigerator for upto 4 days. Freeze for upto 2 months. Reheat in a saucepan or microwave Notes Sauté the aromatics : sauté the onion ginger garlic, and chile for 4-5 mins in 2 teaspoons an oil along with the whole spices and a pinch of salt. Then switch of sautéing. Add the rest of the ingredients and proceed.

: sauté the onion ginger garlic, and chile for 4-5 mins in 2 teaspoons an oil along with the whole spices and a pinch of salt. Then switch of sautéing. Add the rest of the ingredients and proceed. Fresh tomatoes : If using fresh tomatoes, purée the tomatoes without any water in a blender then cook the purée over medium heat for 6-8 mins to thicken, then use.

: If using fresh tomatoes, purée the tomatoes without any water in a blender then cook the purée over medium heat for 6-8 mins to thicken, then use. To make in saucepan: Follow the steps in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add 1.5 cups more water, partially cover and cook for 65-75 minutes or until the beans are tender. Then mash some beans and proceed to add the tomato purée yogurt etc

Follow the steps in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add 1.5 cups more water, partially cover and cook for 65-75 minutes or until the beans are tender. Then mash some beans and proceed to add the tomato purée yogurt etc Oilfree: omit the oil and vegan butter

Double it: Time remains the same

Canned beans: Use 2 cans, drain, add to pot with spices snd 1 cup water(instead of 2 cups), pressure cook 5 mins, quick release and proceed

Oilfree: omit the oil and vegan butter

Double it: Time remains the same

Canned beans: Use 2 cans, drain, add to pot with spices snd 1 cup water(instead of 2 cups), pressure cook 5 mins, quick release and proceed

No Onion garlic: use zucchini instead of onion, add 1/2 teaspoon more fenugreek leaves and a generous pinch asafetida if you have some. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Dhaba Rajma Masala Indian Kidney Bean Curry Amount Per Serving Calories 98 Calories from Fat 9 % Daily Value* Fat 1g 2% Saturated Fat 0.1g 1% Sodium 647mg 28% Potassium 369mg 11% Carbohydrates 19g 6% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 4g 4% Protein 6g 12% Vitamin A 302IU 6% Vitamin C 9mg 11% Calcium 58mg 6% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

Dark red kidney beans soaked for 8 hours or overnight

chopped red onion, ginger, and garlic are super important here along with hot green chili

whole spices: black cardamom pods, whole cloves

ground spices: cumin, Kashmiri chili powder, paprika and coriander, garam masala or chole masala powder

tomato puree (canned purée) or use unseasoned tomato sauce lends fruitiness to the gravy

non-dairy yogurt makes this dish rich and creamy and mildens the heat of the chili. Use cashew cream or coconut cream or vegan cream cheese as a sub

salt and fenugreek leaves round out the salty and fragrant butter flavor profiles

Tips:

Instead of yogurt, you can use blended silken tofu or thick cashew cream

If you are using fresh tomatoes, purée the tomatoes without any water in a blender then cook the purée over medium heat for 6-8 mins to thick then use.

see recipe notes for oil free, no onion garlic and stovetop options

How to make this Dhaba Style Rajma Recipe

Soak your beans if you haven’t already and let them sit soaking for overnight or 8 hours then drain. To the inner pot of the instant pot, add a few drops of oil and spread at the bottom yo reduce chances of sticking

Then add the drained kidney beans, ginger, garlic, onion, chili, cardamom, cloves, cumin, spices, and 2 cups of water.

Mix well. Close the lid and pressure cook on bean mode for 55 minutes to 1 hour. If your beans are old, then pressure cook for 1 hour.





Let the pressure release naturally for 10 mins then carefully quick release and open the lid.

Press saute and add the tomato puree, yogurt, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and fenugreek leaves and mix well.

Mash some of the beans using your spatula by mashing them on the sides of the instant pot.

Continue to cook until it comes to a good boil. Taste and adjust carefully to adjust salt and flavor. Add more heat if needed and salt if needed.

Then switch off saute. Let it sit for another few minutes then serve with rice or flatbread. Garnish with cilantro.

Alternatively, sauté the onion ginger garlic and chile for 4-5 mins in 2 teaspoon of oil along with the whole spices and a pinch of salt as the first step. Then switch off sauté. Add the rest of the ingredients and proceed to pressure cook

To make in saucepan: Follow the steps in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add 1.5 cups more water, partially cover and cook for 65-75 minutes or until the beans are tender. Then mash some beans and proceed to add the tomato purée yogurt etc



Storage

Store in a closed container in the refrigerator for upto 4 days. Freeze for upto 2 months.

Reheat in a saucepan or microwave.