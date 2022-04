Dinner does not get easier than this Instant Pot Vegan Coconut Chicken Curry with Soy Curls- a simple dump, set, and forget Instant Pot coconut curry the whole family will love. Dump and done, Nutfree, No sautéing or chopping needed! Serve over rice or with roti or Naan.

I love this vegan soy curl Curry. It’s the ultimate comfort food! It features chewy soy curls simmered in a perfectly balanced sweet and slightly spicy tomato coconut sauce. An easy Instant Pot recipe that is rich in plant-based protein, and fragrant thanks to the amazing spices .

This is another dump and done recipe! Just put all the ingredients in the instant pot and pressure cook! And done! Stove top saucepan option is in the recipe notes.

Soy curls are a great chicken/meat subs. They are made with whole non GMO soybeans. You can find them in some stores or online on amazon. They have a slightly stringy texture and if you cook them well, they pick up the flavor and the texture also is very pleasing. I love them in my butter chicken and spicy dragon chicken.

You can also use other dried bean chunks! Look for “Wadi” in Indian stores made of moong bean, black eyed peas and other lentils/beans. The wadi texture is different but they work equally well for this Instant pot soy curl curry recipe. You can also use seitan, tvp, soy chunks, beyond meat strips other chicken subs.

why you’ll love this vegan Coconut chicken curry!

it’s a dump and done recipe. Just put everything into the instant pot and done. No sautéing needed and almost no chopping!

it’s Glutenfree and Nutfree

Use chickpeas or other chicken subs to make it Soyfree

It takes just a few minutes to put together!

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Instant Pot Vegan Coconut Chicken Soy Curl Curry Dinner does not get easier than this Vegan Coconut Chicken Soycurl Curry - a simple dump, set and forget Instant Pot coconut curry the whole family will love! Dump and Done, No sautéing or chopping, Nut-free glutenfree Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 16 mins Total Time 21 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 250 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 4 ounces ( 113.4 g ) dry soy curls

15 ounce ( 425 ml ) can full-fat coconut milk or use any thick non-dairy milk such as oat milk or light cashew milk

1 cup ( 149 g ) chopped tomato or use canned diced tomato with the juices

1 tablespoon garam masala or use curry powder or 2 teaspoons Berbere

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

2 tablespoon ginger garlic paste, or mince half an inch of ginger and 4-5 cloves garlic really well

1/2 teaspoon cayenne or indian red chili powder omit to keep it low heat

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon dried onion flakes

1 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves, optional but adds amazing flavor, or use 1/4 tsp fenugreek seed powder To Add later 1 cup ( 240 ml ) non-dairy millk such as oat milk or light coconut milk

cilantro and lemon juice for garnish Instructions Lightly oil your inner pot of the Instant pot.

Then add all of the ingredients listed except for to add later, and mix really well. Add 3 tablespoons water if using fresh tomatoes.

Close the lid and pressure cook for 16 minutes. Let the pressure release naturally.

Open the lid. Taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Add in 3/4 to 1 cup of non-dairy milk because the sauce would have gotten absorbed by the soy curls. (For creamier, you can also add in 2-3 tablespoons non dairy yogurt). Press saute.

Let it come to a good boil. Then cancel saute. Garnish with cilantro and lemon juice. Adjust salt and heat with some salt and cayenne and more spices if you like and serve over rice or with flatbread , or naan Notes Coconut free : Use oat milk and then fold in 2-3 tablespoons of non dairy yogurt after opening the lid.

: Use oat milk and then fold in 2-3 tablespoons of non dairy yogurt after opening the lid. Soyfree : Use seitan, or 1 can drained chickpeas, or cubed tofu, or beyond meat strips. Pressure cook 9 mins with tofu or beyond meat.

: Use seitan, or 1 can drained chickpeas, or cubed tofu, or beyond meat strips. Pressure cook 9 mins with tofu or beyond meat. Saucepan: Add the tomatoes and spices to a saucepan over medium heat and cook for 6-8 mins or until tomatoes are jammy. Mash the larger pieces. Add the rest of the ingredients and the 1 cup non dairy milk, partially cover and cook for 20-25 mins. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Instant Pot Vegan Coconut Chicken Soy Curl Curry Amount Per Serving Calories 250 Calories from Fat 126 % Daily Value* Fat 14g 22% Saturated Fat 10g 63% Sodium 677mg 29% Potassium 397mg 11% Carbohydrates 17g 6% Fiber 7g 29% Sugar 6g 7% Protein 16g 32% Vitamin A 237IU 5% Vitamin C 14mg 17% Calcium 150mg 15% Iron 7mg 39% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

soy curls -rich in fiber and protein, soy curls are made of non-GMO soybeans. You will find them in your grocery store or on Amazon or buy directly from butler foods

full-fat coconut milk or use any thick non-dairy milk such as oat milk or light cashew milk

tomatoes: use chopped fresh tomato or canned diced tomato

spices: garam masala, coriander, cumin, turmeric, ginger-garlic paste , cayenne or Indian red chili powder, black pepper, onion flakes, and dried fenugreek leaves add amazing flavor

Tips:

omit the chili powder to keep it low heat

for an extra creamy curry, stir in some non dairy yogurt in the end

not a fan of soy curls? You can also use seitan, TVP, beyond meat strips, other chicken subs, chickpeas or tofu

Coconut free : Use oat milk and then fold in 2-3 tablespoons of non dairy yogurt after opening the lid.

: Use oat milk and then fold in 2-3 tablespoons of non dairy yogurt after opening the lid. Soyfree: Use seitan, or 1 can drained chickpeas, or cubed tofu, or beyond meat strips. Pressure cook 9 mins with tofu or beyond meat.

How to Make this Instant Pot Soy Curl Curry:

Lightly oil your inner pot of the InstantPot.(some pots can be over sensitive esp when using tomatoes, so oiling helps reduce the chances of scorching)





Then add all of the ingredients listed except for the ones listed under adding later and mix really well. Add 2-3 tablespoons water if using fresh tomatoes.

Close the lid and pressure cook for 16 minutes. Let the pressure release naturally.

Open the lid. Taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Add in 3/4 to 1 cup of non-dairy milk because the sauce will have gotten absorbed by the soy curls and then start saute.

Let it come to a good boil. Then cancel saute.

Serving:

Garnish with cilantro and lemon juice. Adjust salt and heat with some salt and cayenne and more spices if you like and serve over rice or with flatbread, or naan. You can use rice or rice noodles you have on hand. For a low carb option, serve this dish over cauliflower or broccoli rice.

Storage:

Store leftover soy curl curry in an airtight container for about 3 days in the refrigerator. If you plan to make the Instant Pot curry ahead, I recommend making the rice fresh the day you intend to eat the curry.