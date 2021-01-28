Vegan French Onion Skillet Lasagna – that’s sweet and savory caramelized onion, spinach, and vegan bechamel cooked on the stove alongside lasagna sheet pasta! No baking required! An easy One skillet dinner your family will love!

Dinner tonight! This Vegan French Onion Skillet Lasagna is going to be a new fave for you!

I’m obsessed with one-pan meals like this French Onion Skillet Lasagna for their easy preparation and clean up. They make the perfect weeknight meal as this easy vegan pasta recipe is family-friendly, uses just 1 skillet, and is ready to eat in about 45 minutes!

Reasons to love this vegan skillet lasagna:

This meal is quicker than making a regular lasagna as we do not bake it but cook it in a skillet on the stovetop. No oven required and way fewer dishes to clean than with a traditional lasagna. Plus no layering needed which also cuts down on prep time. That pasta just goes in with all the other ingredients.

It is still going to be a little labor of love. Think of french onion soup! You have to take the time to caramelize the onions properly – it takes about 25 minutes to get them where they should be. It’s a rewarding little dinner project and best to do when you feel like spending some quality time in the kitchen.

Creamy cheesy vegan white sauce and lots of caramelized onions, mushrooms and some spinach cooked on the stovetop alongside lasagna pasta sheets.

Give.me.the.whole.pan. Right?

Ingredients for French Onion Skillet Lasagna

lasagna noodles – obviously. You can use gluten-free.

for the onions, we slowly sautee white onions in vegan butter along with salt, garlic, thyme and pepper until perfectly brown. A splash of wine or vinegar helps the caramelization process.

some mushrooms and spinach – because any white lasagna just calls for those additions

For our vegan bechamel sauce we are blending cashew nuts with broth and lemon juice. I add some nutritional yeast and miso paste to make it cheesy.

Tips & Substitutions:

This recipe is perfect for using up those broken lasagna sheets you always get at the bottom of the pack. You can also use other flat pasta of choice

And yes, you can make this entire thing ahead of time and reheat. Or just make the onion mix and the bechamel as part of the prep. That’s a great idea if you really want to have this on a weeknight.

While caramelizing the onions, spread the onions out evenly over the pan and let cook slowly, stirring occasionally.

Depending on how strong your stovetop burner is you may need to reduce the heat to medium or medium low to prevent the onions from burning or drying out.

How to Make French Onion Skillet Lasagna:

Heat a skillet over medium heat then add butter with onions and cook for about 7-8 mins, or until onions start to look translucent

Add in the garlic, thyme, salt, and pepper and continue to cook until onions turn a golden color.

Add the balsamic vinegar or red wine and mix well, continue to cook until onions begin to caramelize. Remove ¾ of this mixture and save to use as garnish later.

Add in the mushrooms and mix well, continue to cook for 1-2 minutes

Meanwhile make your white sauce – blend all ingredients together until smooth

Add the white sauce to the onion skillet and mix

Add in the broken pieces of lasagna sheets and 2 cups of broth, press down the sheets so they are completely submerged under the broth completely

Cover the skillet and cook for 12-15 minutes or until lasagna sheets are cooked – make sure to check for doneness and make sure to stir so the mixture doesn’t burn on the bottom. Reduce the heat if the mixture starts to stick to the bottom and makes sure to keep stirring



Once the lasagna sheets are cooked, mix in the spinach and stir. Remove from heat and cover, let sit for 3-4 minutes to allow spinach to wilt

Top this with the reserved caramelized onion mixture, some red pepper flakes (optional) and serve warm. Serve with garlic bread or any side dish of choice

Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. It will thicken so add jn some broth while reheating.

You can make the caramelized onion and the blended sauce ahead of time to make this a shorter cook time dinner!