French Onion Skillet Lasagna

By

Vegan French Onion Skillet Lasagna – that’s sweet and savory caramelized onion, spinach, and vegan bechamel cooked on the stove alongside lasagna sheet pasta! No baking required! An easy One skillet dinner your family will love!

a skillet with vegan French onion skillet lasagna topped with caramelized onions

Dinner tonight! This Vegan French Onion Skillet Lasagna is going to be a new fave for you!

I’m obsessed with one-pan meals like this French Onion Skillet Lasagna for their easy preparation and clean up. They make the perfect weeknight meal as this easy vegan pasta recipe is family-friendly, uses just 1 skillet, and is ready to eat in about 45 minutes!

a bowl of vegan skillet lasagna with a golden fork

Reasons to love this vegan skillet lasagna:

This meal is quicker than making a regular lasagna as we do not bake it but cook it in a skillet on the stovetop. No oven required and way fewer dishes to clean than with a traditional lasagna. Plus no layering needed which also cuts down on prep time. That pasta just goes in with all the other ingredients.

It is still going to be a little labor of love. Think of french onion soup! You have to take the time to caramelize the onions properly – it takes about 25 minutes to get them where they should be. It’s a rewarding little dinner project and best to do when you feel like spending some quality time in the kitchen.

More vegan pasta recipes:

overhead shot of ingredients needed for making skillet lasagna
Creamy cheesy vegan white sauce and lots of caramelized onions, mushrooms and some spinach cooked on the stovetop alongside lasagna pasta sheets.

Give.me.the.whole.pan. Right?

5 from 9 votes

French Onion Skillet Lasagna

Vegan French Onion Skillet Lasagna – that’s sweet and savory caramelized onion, spinach, and vegan bechamel cooked on the stove alongside lasagna sheet pasta! No baking required! An easy one-skillet dinner your family will love!
Prep Time5 mins
Cook Time45 mins
Total Time50 mins
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: American
Keyword: French onion skillet, skillet lasagna, vegan lasagna
Servings: 4
Calories: 308kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

Caramelized French Onions

  • 1 yellow onion thinly sliced
  • 2 Tbsp vegan butter
  • 2 cloves garlic minced
  • ½ tsp dried thyme
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • tsp black pepper
  • 1 ½ Tbsp balsamic vinegar or 2-3 Tbsp red wine
  • ½ - 1 cup (144 g) mushrooms Thinly sliced

White Sauce

  • ½ cup raw cashews soaked for at least 20 mins in hot water, see notes for Nutfree option
  • 1 cup (236.59 ml) broth
  • 2 tsp lemon juice
  • 2 Tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 1 tsp italian seasoning - I use a mix of oregano thyme, sage and rosemary
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 1 tsp miso
  • tsp black pepper

For the lasagna

  • 5 lasagna pasta sheets broken into pieces, or use 4-5 oz any other flat pasta shape
  • 1-2 cups spinach firmly packed
  • 2 cups (473.18 ml) broth or water
  • Red pepper flakes optional for serving

Instructions

  • Heat a skillet over medium heat then add butter with onions and cook for about 8 mins, or until onions start to look translucent
  • Add in the garlic, thyme, salt and pepper and continue to cook until onions turn a golden color
  • Add the balsamic vinegar or red wine and mix well, continue to cook until onions begin to caramelize. Remove ¾ of this mixture and save to use as garnish later
  • Add in the mushrooms and mix well, continue to cook for 1-2 minutes
  • Meanwhile make your white sauce - blend all ingredients together until smooth. Add the white sauce to the onion skillet and mix
  • Add in the broken pieces of lasagna sheets and 2 cups of broth, press down the sheets so they are completely submerged under the broth completely
  • Cover the skillet and cook for 12-15 minutes or until lasagna sheets are cooked - make sure to check for doneness and make sure to stir once in between so mixture doesn’t burn on the bottom. Reduce the heat if the mixture starts to stick to the bottom.
  • Once the lasagna sheets are cooked, taste and adjust salt and flavor, mix in the spinach and stir. Remove from heat and cover, let sit for 3 minutes to allow spinach to wilt
  • Top this with the reserved caramelized onion mixture, some red pepper flakes (optional)  and serve warm. Serve with garlic bread or any side dish of choice

Notes

  • To make the pasta nut-free, you can use my nut-free Alfredo. or use silken tofu like my Spinach Artichoke Pasta Bake
  • to make the soyfree, use chickpea miso
  • To make this Glutenfree, use Glutenfree lasagna or pasta 

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
French Onion Skillet Lasagna
Amount Per Serving
Calories 308 Calories from Fat 117
% Daily Value*
Fat 13g20%
Saturated Fat 3g19%
Trans Fat 1g
Sodium 561mg24%
Potassium 485mg14%
Carbohydrates 39g13%
Fiber 4g17%
Sugar 5g6%
Protein 11g22%
Vitamin A 987IU20%
Vitamin C 6mg7%
Calcium 50mg5%
Iron 3mg17%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

Ingredients for French Onion Skillet Lasagna

  • lasagna noodles – obviously. You can use gluten-free.
  • for the onions, we slowly sautee white onions in vegan butter along with salt, garlic, thyme and pepper until perfectly brown. A splash of wine or vinegar helps the caramelization process.
  • some mushrooms and spinach – because any white lasagna just calls for those additions
  • For our vegan bechamel sauce we are blending cashew nuts with broth and  lemon juice. I add some nutritional yeast and miso paste to make it cheesy.

 

a white bowl with one skillet French Onion Lasagna with spinach and vegan bechamel

 

Tips & Substitutions:

  • This recipe is perfect for using up those broken lasagna sheets you always get at the bottom of the pack. You can also use other flat pasta of choice
  • And yes, you can make this entire thing ahead of time and reheat. Or just make the onion mix and the bechamel as part of the prep. That’s a great idea if you really want to have this on a weeknight.
  • While caramelizing the onions, spread the onions out evenly over the pan and let cook slowly, stirring occasionally.
  • Depending on how strong your stovetop burner is you may need to reduce the heat to medium or medium low to prevent the onions from burning or drying out.

How to Make French Onion Skillet Lasagna:

onion slices in a black skillet

Heat a skillet over medium heat then add butter with onions and cook for about 7-8 mins, or until onions start to look translucent

slightly golden sauteed onion sliced in a skillet

Add in the garlic, thyme, salt, and pepper and continue to cook until onions turn a golden color.

garlic being added to caramelized onion slices in a skillet

Add the balsamic vinegar or red wine and mix well, continue to cook until onions begin to caramelize. Remove ¾ of this mixture and save to use as garnish later.

caramelized browned onion in a black skillet

perfectly caramelized onion in a skillet

mushrooms being added to caramelized onions in a skillet

Add in the mushrooms and mix well, continue to cook for 1-2 minutes

mushrooms and caramelized onion in a black skillet

Meanwhile make your white sauce – blend all ingredients together until smooth
Add the white sauce to the onion skillet and mix

lasagna noodles being added to a skillet to make skillet lasagna

Add in the broken pieces of lasagna sheets and 2 cups of broth, press down the sheets so they are completely submerged under the broth completely

vegan bechamel sauce being added to lasagna noodles and caramelized onion is a pan

Cover the skillet and cook for 12-15 minutes or until lasagna sheets are cooked – make sure to check for doneness and make sure to stir so the mixture doesn’t burn on the bottom. Reduce the heat if the mixture starts to stick to the bottom and makes sure to keep stirring

overhead shot of a skillet with lasagna pasta cooking in vegan bechamel
Once the lasagna sheets are cooked, mix in the spinach and stir. Remove from heat and cover, let sit for 3-4 minutes to allow spinach to wilt

Top this with the reserved caramelized onion mixture, some red pepper flakes (optional)  and serve warm. Serve with garlic bread or any side dish of choice

a black skillet with vegan French Onion Skillet

Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. It will thicken so add jn some broth while reheating.
You can make the caramelized onion and the blended sauce ahead of time to make this a shorter cook time dinner!

 

 

 



Comments

  2. 5 stars
    The flavors were so good! The only trouble I had was that the broth for the noodles did not increase
    when I went from 4 servings to 8 servings. There will definitely be another opportunity to correct that tho!

  3. 5 stars
    Made this tonight with gluten free noodles. We loved it! I had portobello mushrooms, scrapped off the gills and sliced very thin. Did add a little garlic powder at the end cause we love garlic.
    Thank you,
    Trina

  4. 5 stars
    This was sooo good and not hard to make. Common ingredients, no need for a special trip to the store My husband made me promise to put it on the “make again” list.

  5. 5 stars
    This was soooo good! My husband loved it, too! I was looking forward to having leftovers tomorrow for lunch, but we ate the whole thing for dinner tonight:>)

  7. 5 stars
    You have read my mind! I have recently been craving French onion soup. I think that your recipe will go beyond satisfying that craving. I can’t wait to make it. Unfortunately, at the moment, I am recovering and I can’t taste or smell anything!

  8. 5 stars
    This was amazing! I have a tough time finding recipes that use cashews as a ‘cream’ sauce that I enjoy. This is the first recipe that got the flavours right!
    Even my meat/dairy eating boyfriend enjoyed it!

