Crispy tofu and tender vegetables in sweet-and-spicy gochujang sauce make this tofu stir fry a go-to weeknight meal. With just a few ingredients, you can have this dish on the table in less than 20 minutes!

This is a super quick, few-ingredient gochujang tofu stir fry that doesn’t skimp on flavor! You guys keep asking me for super quick stir fries or meals with fewer ingredients, so here is an almost five-ingredient, 15 to 20 minute stir fry that you can serve over rice or quinoa.

This recipe is incredibly versatile. You can mix and match the veggies that you use as well as the sauces!

For the vegetables in this tofu stir fry recipe, choose your favorites like broccoli, green beans, snow peas, carrots, peppers. You can use fresh vegetables or save prep time by using frozen.

If gochujang isn’t your sauce of choice, this recipe works well with other sauces, like hoisin, sambal oelek, teriyaki, or sweet and sour.

Why You’ll Love this Gochujang Tofu Stir Fry

Just a handful of ingredients

Packed with veggies and flavor

Versatile — choose your favorite veggies and sauce!

Ready in 20 minutes

Recipe Card

Print Recipe No ratings yet Gochujang Tofu Stir Fry Crispy tofu and tender vegetables in sweet-and-spicy gochujang sauce make this tofu stir fry a go-to weeknight meal. With just a few ingredients, you can have this dish on the table in less than 20 minutes! Prep Time 5 mins Cook Time 15 mins Total Time 20 mins Servings: 3 Calories: 184 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 teaspoon oil

7 ounces ( 198.45 g ) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15 minutes, then sliced or cubed

2 cloves garlic minced or use 1 tablespoon garlic paste or 1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste. I like to use a ginger garlic paste.

3 tablespoons soy sauce or use tamari for gluten free

2 tablespoons gochujang use less for less heat

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 1/2 cups ( 273 g ) of stir fry vegetables like broccoli, green beans, snow peas, carrots, peppers, etc. I use frozen ones because it reduces the time spent chopping.

1/2 cup ( 118.29 ml ) water plus 1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch For Garnish: sesame seeds, green onions, or toasted nuts of choice Instructions Press and cube the tofu if you haven't already. Heat a skillet over medium high heat and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the tofu and cook until it gets golden on some edges. Keep stirring occasionally and flip some of the pieces around. This will take anywhere from 4-6 minutes. Then, add in the minced garlic or the ginger-garlic paste and mix in.

Add in all of the sauces, then add in the stir fry vegetables and a generous pinch of salt. Cook, stirring, for 2-3 minutes depending on the vegetables you're using and how crunchy you want to keep them. Whisk together the corn starch and water, and then add it to the skillet gradually. Bring the sauce to a boil, taste, adjust salt and flavor.

Check to see if the vegetables are done to preference, otherwise you can keep simmering them for another few minutes. Once the sauce is thickened to preference, switch off the heat. Garnish with sesame seeds and green onion and serve over rice or quinoa. Notes

To make this soy-free, use This is a gluten-free(ensure gluten-free gochujang) and nut-free recipe.To make this, use chickpea tofu and use my sweet and sour sauce instead of the sauces here. Variations :

Use vegan hoisin sauce instead of the gochujang or a combination of gochujang and hoisin or a combination of sambal oelek and hoisin. Or you can use a combination of sambal oelek and rice vinegar. If you do this, use sesame oil to fry the tofu. Add in some spices, like black pepper or a Cajun blend. Yes! Cajun seasoning works really well with soy sauce and stir fry. You can also use teriyaki sauce to make this tofu stir fry. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Gochujang Tofu Stir Fry Amount Per Serving Calories 184 Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 627mg 27% Potassium 370mg 11% Carbohydrates 27g 9% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 5g 6% Protein 12g 24% Vitamin A 6028IU 121% Vitamin C 15mg 18% Calcium 130mg 13% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

tofu – Crisp, pan-fried tofu brings the protein and makes this tofu stir fry super satisfying. Use my chickpea flour tofu for a soy-free option.

garlic – You can use fresh garlic or garlic paste. For the best flavor, use ginger-garlic paste!

sauces – This tofu stir fry recipe is centered around gochujang sauce mixed with soy sauce, but you can use other sauces instead, if you prefer. Teriyaki, sweet and sour, or sambal oelek are delicious options!

maple syrup – Adds a little bit of sweet to offset the spicy in the gochujang.

stir fry vegetables – Use your favorites! You can use fresh vegetables or save time with a frozen stir fry vegetable mix.

cornstarch – This helps the stir fry sauce thicken and cling to the tofu and vegetables. You can use potato starch or arrowroot instead.

Tips

This is a gluten-free(use gf gochujang) and nut-free recipe. To make this soy-free, use chickpea tofu and use my sweet and sour sauce instead of the sauces here.

Press the tofu while you prep the other ingredients. Pressing will give you the best texture!

When cooking the tofu, give it the extra few minutes to get golden on the edges. This will give it that restaurant-style texture you want!

How to Make Gochujang Tofu Stir Fry

Press and cube or slice your tofu while you prep the rest of the ingredients.

Heat a skillet over medium high heat and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the tofu and cook until it gets golden on some edges.

Keep stirring occasionally and flip some of the pieces around. This will take anywhere from four to six minutes.

Then, add in the minced garlic or the ginger-garlic paste and mix in.





Add in all of the sauces. Then add in the stir fry vegetables and a good pinch of salt. Cook, stirring, for two to three more minutes depending on the vegetables you’re using and how crunchy you want to keep them.

Whisk together the corn starch and water, and then add it to the skillet gradually. Bring the sauce to a boil, taste, and adjust the salt and flavor.

Check to see if the vegetables are done to your liking, otherwise you can keep simmering them for another few minutes. Once the sauce is thickened to your preference, switch off the heat and serve.

Garnish with sesame seeds and green onion and serve over rice or quinoa.

Frequently Asked Questions