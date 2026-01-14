Creamy harissa spiced bean puree topped with harissa roasted vegetables and a crunchy, baharat walnut crumble. Protein (24g) and Fiber (18g) rich easy meal that feels super fancy! Gluten free, Soy free, Option for nut free.

This harissa bean puree dish has an amazing texture and flavor! It’s creamy from the bean mixture, crispy from the veggies, with extra crunch from the walnuts and optional fresh vegetables.

It’s also full of protein and fiber. There are four sources of protein: white beans, chickpeas, nutritional yeast, and walnuts. And you get lots of fiber from the veggies, beans, and nuts.

If you’re not familiar with harissa, it’s a North African chili paste that a smoky-sweet-spicy flavor that’s delicious with beans and veggies. It can come in various heat levels, so choose based on your heat preference.

Baharat is a Middle Eastern spice blend with flavors from allspice, cardamom, cloves, cumin, and more! We are using that to season some crunchy walnuts. It’s delicious paired with the harissa bean puree in this dish!

You can pair these components in various ways. For a gluten-free meal, spread some harissa bean puree on a plate, top it with roasted veggies, walnut crumble, and fresh crunchy veggies. Or, you can make a wrap.

This recipe works any way you want, so definitely try it. You can use whatever vegetables you like and adjust the flavor to be more or less spicy. Harissa comes in various spice levels, from mild to hot. Use mild if you prefer, or go hotter if you like. Adjust the amount based on your taste, as well.

Why You’ll Love Harissa Roasted Vegetable Bowls

high protein, high fiber

creamy, savory harissa bean puree

tender-crisp harissa roasted vegetables

crunchy baharat walnut topping that can be made nut-free

versatile! Serve as bowls or wraps or any which way you like!

naturally gluten-free and soy-free recipe

For the Veggies ▢ 1 cup chopped carrots , 1/8" thick slices

, ▢ 1 1/2 cups peeled and cubed potatoes

▢ 15- ounce can chickpeas , or 1 1/2 cups cooked chickpeas

, ▢ 1 tablespoon harissa paste

▢ 3 teaspoons olive oil , divided

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1/2 teaspoon thyme, , dill, or other herbs of choice

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon paprika , or smoked paprika

, ▢ 1 head garlic For the Harissa Bean Puree ▢ 15 ounce can white beans , such as cannellini or great northern beans, or 1 1/2 cups cooked white beans of choice

, ▢ 2 tablespoons tahini

▢ 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

▢ 2 tablespoons harissa paste

▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt , or more, to taste

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

▢ 1 tablespoon lemon juice

▢ 2 tablespoons ice cold water , or more, if needed For the Walnut Crumble ▢ 1/3 cup raw walnuts

▢ 1 teaspoon lemon zest

▢ 1 teaspoon baharat, , ras el hanout, or za’atar

, ▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

▢ 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Roast the veggies. Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Peel and cube the potatoes, if you haven’t already. Chop the carrots and any other veggies you’d like to add. Place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Add the chickpeas, harissa paste, and 2 teaspoons of the oil . Toss well to coat. In a small bowl, mix black pepper, salt, herbs, and paprika . Sprinkle this mixture over the veggies and chickpeas, then toss again to coat.

Prepare the garlic for roasting by removing the extra outer peel but leaving the individual cloves intact. Slice about 5 mm off the non-root end, so all of the garlic cloves are exposed. Drizzle the remaining oil over the garlic, and place it in the center of the baking sheet. Cover the garlic with some foil or parchment. Bake the garlic and veggies for about 25 minutes. Check the potatoes for doneness. If they aren’t fork tender, bake for 5 minutes more. Remove from the oven, and let the garlic cool. Meanwhile, make the walnut crumble. Add walnuts, lemon zest, spices, salt, pepper flakes, and nutritional yeast to a food processor. Process into a coarse mixture. You can leave it as is, or toast it for a stronger, melded flavor. To toast, heat a small skillet over low heat, add a teaspoon of olive oil, stir in the walnut mixture, and toast 2 to 3 minutes until fragrant. Remove from heat and let sit for a few minutes in the pan to deepen the flavor. Make the harissa bean puree. In the same food processor, add the white beans, tahini, harissa, olive oil, lemon zest, salt, lemon juice, and cold water . Blend for about 30 seconds.

When the veggies are done, add the cooled roasted garlic from the baking sheet to the food processor by squeezing it out of the cloves. Blend again until smooth, adding more water as needed, to get a really smooth, creamy puree. Taste and adjust seasonings. Add more lemon juice, harissa, or water depending on your preference. For a thicker puree, blend less water; for a thinner, smoother puree, blend in more. Assemble and serve. Spread the harissa bean puree on a plate. Top with roasted veggies and chickpeas , sprinkle generously with the walnut crumble , and finish with fresh herbs such as parsley, cilantro, or basil. Add a drizzle of lemon juice.

You can also make this into wraps. Warm a pita , add the roasted veggies, a good scoop of harissa bean dip, some greens, walnut crumble, and a drizzle of lemon juice . You can add extra harissa on top, if you like more spice. You can also add fresh, crunchy elements, like chopped cucumber, onion, or lettuce.

Storage: Refrigerate the purée, roasted veggies and crumble separately for upto 3 days. Reheat the veggies and crumble on a skillet and serve. Video Notes This recipe is gluten-free and soy-free. To make it nut-free, replace the walnuts with a mix of pumpkin seeds and hemp seeds to make the topping crumble. Make sure you let the garlic cool for a few minutes before adding to the food processor. Make your own harissa: combine 1/2 roasted red pepper, 2 dried guiajillo chilies(soak in hot water for 15 mins, then remove stems), 1/2 teaspoon each or ground cumin, coriander, garlic powder , smoked paprika, 2 tsp lemon juice and olive oil, salt to taste, in a food processor an purée and use. Flavor variations. If you don’t want to use Harissa, you can use other chili paste such as sambal oelek, or use gochujang or other chili garlic sauce. Nutrition Calories: 555 kcal , Carbohydrates: 78 g , Protein: 24 g , Fat: 19 g , Saturated Fat: 2 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 8 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 7 g , Sodium: 692 mg , Potassium: 1431 mg , Fiber: 18 g , Sugar: 10 g , Vitamin A: 5671 IU , Vitamin C: 26 mg , Calcium: 190 mg , Iron: 8 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

roasted veggies – We are roasting carrots and potatoes with some chickpeas.

– We are roasting carrots and potatoes with some chickpeas. harissa paste – Choose mild, medium, or hot. We are using the harissa in the puree and in the roasted veggies.

– Choose mild, medium, or hot. We are using the harissa in the puree and in the roasted veggies. spices – We are seasoning the veggies with salt, pepper, thyme, and paprika. For the walnut crumble, you will need baharat, ras el hanout, or za’atar spice mix as well as salt, pepper flakes, and nutritional yeast.

– We are seasoning the veggies with salt, pepper, thyme, and paprika. For the walnut crumble, you will need baharat, ras el hanout, or za’atar spice mix as well as salt, pepper flakes, and nutritional yeast. garlic – A whole roasted head of garlic makes the harissa bean puree super flavorful!

– A whole roasted head of garlic makes the harissa bean puree super flavorful! white beans – Use cannellini, great northern, or white beans of choice for the puree.

– Use cannellini, great northern, or white beans of choice for the puree. tahini – Adds creaminess.

– Adds creaminess. olive oil – To roast the veggies and to make the bean puree even creamier.

– To roast the veggies and to make the bean puree even creamier. lemon– You will use both lemon juice and zest in the puree and some lemon zest to season the walnuts.

💡Tips Get the veggies, chickpeas, and garlic roasting in the oven while you make the walnut mixture and start the bean puree.

Make sure to let the garlic cool a few minutes before running the food processor.

How much water you will need for the puree depends on how thick you want it and on your food processor. Some need more liquid to get moving than others.

How to Make Harissa Roasted Veggie Bowls

Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Peel and cube the potatoes, if you haven’t already. Chop the carrots and any other veggies you’d like to add. Place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Add the chickpeas, harissa paste, and 2 teaspoons of the oil. Toss well to coat. In a small bowl, mix black pepper, salt, herbs, and paprika. Sprinkle this mixture over the veggies and chickpeas, then toss again to coat.

Prepare the garlic for roasting by removing the extra outer peel but leaving the individual cloves intact. Slice about 5 mm off the non-root end, so all of the garlic cloves are exposed. Drizzle the remaining oil over the garlic, and place it in the center of the baking sheet. Cover the garlic with some foil or parchment. Bake the garlic and veggies for about 25 minutes. Check the potatoes for doneness. If they aren’t fork tender, bake for 5 minutes more. Remove from the oven, and let the garlic cool.

Meanwhile, add the walnuts, lemon zest, spices, salt, pepper flakes, and nutritional yeast to a food processor. Process into a coarse mixture. You can leave it as is, or toast it for a stronger, melded flavor. To toast, heat a small skillet over low heat, add a teaspoon of olive oil, stir in the walnut mixture, and toast 2 to 3 minutes until fragrant. Remove from heat and let sit for a few minutes in the pan to deepen the flavor.

In the same food processor, add the white beans, tahini, harissa, olive oil, lemon zest, salt, lemon juice, and 2 tablespoons cold water. Blend for about 30 seconds.

When the veggies are done, add the cooled roasted garlic from the baking sheet to the food processor by squeezing it out of the cloves. Blend again until smooth, adding more water as needed, to get a really smooth, creamy puree. Taste and adjust seasonings. Add more lemon juice, harissa, or water depending on your preference. For a thicker puree, blend less water; for a thinner, smoother puree, blend in more.

Spread the harissa bean puree on a plate. Top with roasted veggies and chickpeas, sprinkle generously with the walnut crumble, and finish with fresh herbs such as parsley, cilantro, or basil.

Add a drizzle of lemon juice, if you like. You can also add fresh, crunchy elements, like chopped cucumber, onion, or lettuce.

What to Serve with This Dish

You can serve this as-is or piled into a wrap with greens and crunchy veggies.