Harissa cauliflower over creamy hummus and drizzled with sweet-and-savory tahini dressing is a show-stopping entree. You can adjust the heat to suit your tastes, so don’t worry if spicy food isn’t your thing.

You can also make wraps with this caramelized, delicious harissa cauliflower, tahini dressing, and some chopped, crunchy veggies. Add some hummus to the wrap, along with lettuce, cucumbers and onion.

You can either bake the cauliflower or cook it in a skillet. I cooked in a skillet for the video, because I shot this video in summer, and turning on the oven just makes the kitchen too hot. I have both methods listed in the recipe, so you can choose what works best for you.

I use spicy harissa paste, but you can use mild, if you find the heat too much. You can also use harissa spice blend, if you don’t have harissa paste. Just mix the harissa spice with a little bit of lemon juice and two tablespoons of chopped red pepper and use.

Why You’ll Love Harissa Cauliflower

spicy, flavorful, caramelized cauliflower with creamy hummus and tahini dressing

sweet tahini dressing contrasts with the spicy cauliflower flavor

30-minute meal

naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free

More Ways to Use Harissa

Print Recipe No ratings yet Harissa Cauliflower Harissa cauliflower over creamy hummus and drizzled with sweet-and-savory dill tahini dressing is a show-stopping entree. You can adjust the heat to suit your tastes, so don’t worry if spicy food isn’t your thing. Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 279 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Harissa Cauliflower 3 1/2 to 4 cups ( 350 g ) cauliflower, chopped into medium-sized pieces, about 1- to 1 1/2-inches For the Marinade 2 teaspoons oil

2 tablespoons harissa paste or harissa sauce

2 teaspoons sweet paprika

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt For the Tahini dill Dressing 3 tablespoons tahini

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon dried dill or 1 tablespoon fresh

pinch of salt and pepper

2 to 4 tablespoons hot water For Serving 1 cup ( 246 g ) hummus or more, to taste

3 tablespoons chopped pumpkin seeds or use other seeds or nuts, like hemp seeds, pecans, or pistachios

chopped cilantro, pepper flakes as needed Instructions Make the cauliflower. Chop the cauliflower, if you haven't already. Prep the rest of the ingredients.

To bake the cauliflower: In a large bowl, add all of the marinade ingredients and mix really well, then add in the cauliflower and toss well to coat. Then, spread the cauliflower on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 400° F (205° C) for 28 to 32 minutes, or until the cauliflower is done to preference. Remove the cauliflower and use.

To cook the cauliflower in a skillet: Add the cauliflower to a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Cook uncovered for 2 to 3 minutes, then add in 1/4 to 1/3 cup of water. Close the lid, let the cauliflower steam for 5 to 7 minutes, or until tender-crisp, then open the lid. In a small bowl, mix in all of the remaining marinade ingredients, and add them to the skillet. (You can also add everything to the skillet in the middle and mix it together right there instead of using a bowl). Then toss the cauliflower well to coat, and continue to cook, uncovered, for 2 to 3 minutes, so that the sauce thickens and the cauliflower starts to caramelize on the edges. Depending on your skillet and cauliflower floret size, you might have to cook a bit longer. Or, if it's already getting very tender, then switch off the heat. Make the tahini dressing. In a bowl, add the tahini, lemon juice, maple syrup, dill, salt, and pepper and mix. Add in 2 tablespoons of hot water, and mix in, and start whipping it. If it's too thick, then add another 1 to 2 tablespoons of hot water, and mix in. Then, continue to whip it, so that the tahini mixture gets light and fluffy. This will take a minute. The mixture will feel too thin in the beginning, and then it will start to get thick, and there will be resistance, keep whipping it, so that the mixture isn't too thick. The dressing will continue to thicken as it sits, so if you are making it ahead, you will have to add some hot water to thin it out before using. Assemble and serve. Spread 1/4 to 1/3 cup of hummus to a plate, then top it with the harissa cauliflower. Drizzle the tahini dressing generously over the top. Top it with some chopped pumpkin seeds or other seeds and nuts choice. You can also sprinkle in a little bit of crushed red pepper flakes for extra heat. Garnish with some cilantro or other fresh herbs, like parsley, and serve immediately.

To make it a wrap: Add the hummus to warmed pita bread or a warm tortilla, then top it with harissa cauliflower, some chopped cucumber, onion, and/or lettuce. Add a good helping of the tahini dressing and serve. Notes You can make this with spicy or mild harissa paste. To use powdered harissa spice blend, mix the harissa spice with a little bit of lemon juice and two tablespoons of chopped red pepper and use. This recipe is gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free, if you’re not making wraps. To make the wraps gluten-free, just choose gluten-free pita or gluten-free tortillas. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Harissa Cauliflower Amount Per Serving Calories 279 Calories from Fat 162 % Daily Value* Fat 18g 28% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 658mg 29% Potassium 598mg 17% Carbohydrates 23g 8% Fiber 7g 29% Sugar 6g 7% Protein 11g 22% Vitamin A 578IU 12% Vitamin C 46mg 56% Calcium 77mg 8% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

cauliflower – Chop into 1″ to 1 1/2″ pieces.

oil – To help the cauliflower get crispy and caramelized.

harissa paste – You can use mild or spicy harissa pasta. You can also use powdered harissa spice. Just mix the harissa spice with a little bit of lemon juice and two tablespoons of chopped red pepper and use.

ground spices – Paprika, thyme, garlic, and onion powders season the harissa cauliflower. The sweet tahini dressing gets an amazing flavor from a touch of dried dill!

tahini – This is the base for the creamy dressing.

lemon juice – For tang.

maple syrup – For sweetness.

hot water – To thin the dressing, as needed.

hummus – You’ll serve your harissa cauliflower over a bed of creamy hummus. Use your favorite store-bought or make from scratch.

Tips

Adjust the heat of this recipe by using mild or spicy harissa paste. You can add even more heat by garnishing with crushed red pepper, if you like!

When you’re making the tahini dressing, patience is a virtue! It takes a little while for it to whip up light and fluffy, so don’t give up.

How to Make Harissa Cauliflower

