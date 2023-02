Idli Sambhar Casserole is a simplified spin on traditional Idli Sambar – a layered casserole! With Sambar split pea stew and savory Semolina Rava idli layered and baked! Fewer pans and fewer steps. Gluten-free option

I am back at my favorite cooking challenge: turning traditional Indian food into easier casseroles. Some Indian dishes can take a lot of preparation work and cooking time. For Eg, making south Indian Idli (rice lentil cakes) is a 2-day process. Soak the rice and lentils, blend, ferment and then we use the batter to make steamed cakes -idli or crepes -dosa, or other sides.

When in a hurry I often make Rava idli that uses coarse semolina (cream of wheat). The Rava idli batter takes just 10 mins to prep, then 15 mins to steam. Idlis are often served with sambar ( split pea stew).

But Instead of making the idli and sambar separately, and using up multiple pans, I converted the two recipes into a layered casserole dish! The Sambar is baked right into the casserole dish. So only 1 baking dish to wash up later!

This sambar here is quite a bit thicker than the traditional version. That is necessary so that the idli batter on top doesn’t sink in. I also add quinoa to the sambar to up the protein and to keep the sambar thick.

Once the lentils are cooked, add the idli batter on top, bake again and serve it like a shepherd’s pie!

There are of course more steps in this recipe and spices(often repeated spices for both layers). These are necessary for the traditional flavor. But you can skip some steps for a quicker and still very delicious result!

why you’ll love this idli sambar casserole!

Fewer pans

Less steps

enjoy the authentic Southern Indian flavors in a casserole form!

It’s Soyfree and can be made Nutfree and gluten-free.

Idli Sambhar Casserole Idli Sambhar Casserole is a simplified spin on traditional Idli Sambar - a layered casserole! With Sambar split pea stew and savory Semolina Rava idli layered and baked! ! Fewer pans and fewer steps. Gluten-free option Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 1 hr Total Time 1 hr 15 mins Servings: 6 Calories: 225 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the sambar stew 1 tsp oil

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

6 curry leaves fresh or frozen or dried

2 Dried red chilies such a large cayenne or Indian

1/2 cup ( 70 g ) toor dal - split pigeon pea or use moong dal (petite yellow lentils) or masoor dal( split red lentils)

1/4 cup ( 42.5 g ) quinoa, optional

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 tomato chopped

1 cup chopped veggies such as carrots peppers green beans

2 tsp ground coriander, preferably dry toasted on a skillet until fragrant

3 tsp sambar masala see notes for substitute

1/4 tsp turmeric

1/4 tsp cayenne

1 tbsp tamarind chutney or tamarind pulp

2.5 cups ( 591.47 ml ) water

1/2 teaspoon salt For the rava idli 2 tsp oil

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon chopped ginger

1 green chili chopped

10 curry leaves , fresh, frozen or dried

3 tablespoons chopped raw cashews or peanuts

1/2 cup rava/sooji (coarse semolina)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 tsp baking soda

3 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1/3 cup ( 81.67 g ) non dairy yogurt

1 tsp lemon juice

1/2 cup ( 120 ml ) water Garnish lemon juice, cilantro for garnish Instructions Make the tempering for sambar . Heat the oil in a small skillet. Once hot add the mustard seeds and then wait for them to start popping or change color. Then add curry leaves and red chilies and mix well. Then switch off the heat.

Add this tempering to 9 x 9“ or a similar size baking dish. Then add the rest of the ingredients under Sambar and mix well and even them out.

Cover the baking dish with the parchment and put it in a preheated oven at 400°F / 205c for 35 to 45 minutes. The exact time depends on the lentils used.

In the meanwhile, make the Rava idli batter: (see notes to use store bought idli/dosa batter) Heat the same skillet over medium heat , add the oil. Once the oil is hot add the mustard seeds and cumin seeds, and wait for them to change colors significantly. Add the curry leaves, and cashews and mix well then add the ginger and green chili and continue to cook for a minute. Then add in the semolina and continue to roast For 3 to 4 minutes or until fluffy and toasty. Then take off heat.

Transfer this mixture to a bowl. Add cilantro, baking soda, salt and mix in. Then add in the yogurt, lemon juice and water and mix in. Let’s sit for 10 minutes. If the batter has thickened too much then you can add another few tablespoons of water until mixture is a spreadable consistency.

Take the baking dish out of the oven. Then spread this semolina mixture over the stew and even it out. Then cover with parchment (important) and put it back into the oven for 11 minutes. Check as a 10 minute mark if the center is cooked through then take the dish out of the oven. Drizzle some lemon juice and cilantro on top and serve. Notes Make the sambar in the saucepan: Prepare the tempering in the saucepan over medium heat , then add onion and cook until translucent. Then add the rest of the ingredients, partially cover and cook for 20- 45 mins(depending on the lentils used) . Then transfer to the baking dish. Top with the idli batter, cover with parchment and bake. Sambar masala substitute: use 2 tsp ground coriander, 1:/4 teaspoon cayenne and 1/4 teaspoon ground fenugreek or mustard Store bought it homemade idli dosa batter: Use 1 1/2 cup batter. Add 1/2 tsp baking powder, salt if needed and mix in. You can also add 1/4 cup finely chopped veggies or cilantro etc. Spread over sambar, cover with parchment and bake for 12-14 mins. Nut free omit the cashews

omit the cashews Gluten-free, use rice rava(coarse rice flour) or use a rice lentil idli batter. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Idli Sambhar Casserole Amount Per Serving Calories 225 Calories from Fat 54 % Daily Value* Fat 6g 9% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 487mg 21% Potassium 445mg 13% Carbohydrates 35g 12% Fiber 8g 33% Sugar 4g 4% Protein 10g 20% Vitamin A 2032IU 41% Vitamin C 85mg 103% Calcium 64mg 6% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

sambar tempering: Mustard seeds, curry leaves, chilies, such a large cayenne or Indian

the sambhar is made with toor dal(split pigeon pea) or use moong dal or use split red lentils and you can also add some quinoa (optional)

veggies: chopped onion, tomato and veggies of choice

ground spices: ground coriander, sambar masala, turmeric and cayenne

tamarind chutney or pulp lends the lentil stew its signature tanginess

For the second tempering (rava idli) we fry mustard seeds and cumin seeds in hot oil along with ginger, green chili and curry leaves

for the idli base, we add chopped cashews and rava/sooji aka coarse semolina,

yogurt and lemon juice are added to bring the rava idli batter together

baking soda is added for the rise

Tips:

if you cannot find fresh curry leaves you can use dried ones.

To make this nut free omit the cashews

to make this Glutenfree, use rice rava(coarse rice flour) or use a rice lentil idli batter.

How to make Idli Sambar Casserole:

Make the tempering for sambar. Heat the oil in a small skillet.

Once hot add the mustard seeds and then wait for them to start popping or change color. Then add curry leaves and red chilies and mix well. Then switch off the heat. The tempering is optional, but adds a lot of traditonal sambar flavor

Add this tempering to 9 x 9“ or a similar size baking dish. Then add the rest of the ingredients and mix well and even them out.

Cover the baking dish with the parchment and put it in a preheated oven at 400°F / 205c for 35 to 45 minutes. The exact time depends on the lentils used.

In the meanwhile, make the Rava idli batter:





Heat the same skillet over medium heat , add the oil. Once the oil is hot add the mustard seed, & cumin seeds, and made for them to change colors significantly.

Add the curry leaves, and cashews and mix well then add the Ginger and green chili and continue to cook for a minute.

Then add in the semolina and continue to roast For 3 to 4 minutes. Then take off the heat.

Transfer this mixture to a large bowl. Add cilantro, baking soda, salt and mix in.

Then add in the yogurt, lemon juice and water and mix in. Let’s sit for 10 minutes and if it has thickened too much then you can add another few tablespoons of water until mixture is a spreadable consistency.

Take the baking dish out of the oven.

Then spread this semolina mixture over just you and even it out.

Then cover with parchment(important) and put it back into the oven for 11 minutes. Check at the 10-minute mark if the semolina is cooked through then take the dish out of the oven. Drizzle some lemon juice on top and serve.

Alternatively, make the sambar in the saucepan:

Prepare the tempering in the saucepan over medium heat, then add onion and cook until translucent. Then add the rest of the ingredients, partially cover, and cook for 20- 45 mins(depending on the lentils used).

Then transfer to the baking dish. Top with the idli batter, cover with parchment, and bake for 11 mins.

Storage

Slice and cover the baking dish to store refrigerated for up 3 days