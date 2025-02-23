Butter bean parmigiana is a cozy, 1-pan bean parmesan stew dinner with layers of amazing flavor and textures! No extra bowls needed! Layer cheesy tofu spinach mixture with pasta sauce, butter beans and vegan Parmesan and bake! Serve with garlic bread or pasta! gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free options

This recipe for butterbean parmesan is inspired by my tofu parmesan bake. The tofu parm is a quick, dump-and-done recipe where you just layer slices of tofu with pasta sauce and an easy, flavorful spinach-cheese mixture. Repeat the layers, and you get this ridiculously delicious tofu parmesan. Think a spinach cheese lasagna, but with tofu slices in between. It’s hearty and delicious, uses everyday, simple ingredients, and it always turns out amazing. And I used those flavors and idea to make this bean parmigiana / lasagna bake!

For this bean parmigiana, I made a spinach-cheese mixture using crumbled tofu for a hearty, spinach-ricotta-like texture, vegan cheese flavors and fresh basil. Then, I layered that mixture with butter beans, pasta sauce, and vegan parmesan and pepper flakes. It just turned out so amazing!



And the best part is everything is mixed and layered in just 1 pan. No extra bowls needed. These beans are absolutely delicious. They are kind of like this stewy beans with Italian and parmigiana flavor profile from the layers of vegan ricotta-ish tofu mixture and parmesan. You can top them with some breadcrumbs for a more parmigiana style. Enjoy this hearty and flavorful butterbean parmesan with a good bakery bread, garlic bread or sourdough. Or serve over pasta!

Why You’ll Love Beans Parmigiana

super easy 1-pan dinner ready in about half an hour

hearty, cozy comfort food dish with Italian flavors

versatile! Serve with sourdough, multigrain bread, garlic bread or over pasta of choice.

easy to make gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free

Butter bean Parmigiana (Bean Tofu Spinach Parmesan bake)

Butter bean parmigiana is a cozy, 1-pan bean parmesan stew dinner with layers of amazing flavor and textures! No extra bowls needed! Layer cheesy tofu spinach mixture with pasta sauce, butter beans and vegan Parmesan and bake! Serve with garlic bread or pasta! gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free options

Ingredients

For the Spinach Ricotta Mixture
▢ 4 ounces frozen spinach , thawed and lightly squeezed

, ▢ 5 ounces firm tofu

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

▢ 1 teaspoon onion powder

▢ 1 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1/4 cup or more vegan mozzarella

▢ 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast For the Pasta Sauce ▢ 8 to 10 ounces pasta sauce , or marinara

, ▢ 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar For the Butter Beans ▢ 15- ounce can butter beans , or white beans, drained and rinsed, or use 1 1/2 cups cooked white beans For Topping ▢ vegan parmesan, fresh basil, red pepper flakes, optional panko breadcrumbs or fresh breadcrumbs

▢ olive oil , for drizzling Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Preheat your oven to 400°F (205°C). Make the spinach tofu ricotta mixture. In a bowl or in your 7×8” baking dish, combine the all of the spinach ricotta ingredients. Mix well, then taste and adjust the salt and flavors, if needed. You can add more cheese or salt to taste. I usually add a little vegan mozzarella and parmesan. (Add the mixed tofu ricotta mixture to the baking dish if you used a bowl) Assemble the casserole. butter beans and then the pasta sauce , and drizzle on the balsamic vinegar . Sprinkle with vegan parmesan, ( or my liquid mozzarella ) , fresh basil, and red pepper flakes along with the breadcrumbs , if using. Drizzle a little olive oil over the top. Even out the top. Top that with theand then the, and drizzle on the. Sprinkle with, if using. Drizzle a little olive oil over the top.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the sauce is bubbling nicely. Remove the pan from the oven, and top with fresh basil or other herbs of choice. Serve warm with sourdough, multigrain bread, garlic bread, over or pasta.

Store: store in the fridge for upto 3 days. Freeze for months. Reheat in a skillet or microwave or oven.

Notes

Bean sub: You can substitute the butter beans with other white beans or chickpeas.

To make this nut-free, use nut-free vegan cheeses.

For a soy-free version, replace the tofu with chickpea tofu and make sure that your other cheese are soy-free.

For gluten-free, just omit the breadcrumbs.

make on stovetop: Heat a skillet over low heat. Add the layers, top with vegan cheese and pepper flakes, then increase heat to medium low, cover with a lid and simmer for 10-12 mins. Then serve.

Nutrition

Calories: 240 kcal , Carbohydrates: 35 g , Protein: 17 g , Fat: 5 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 1 g , Sodium: 596 mg , Potassium: 804 mg , Fiber: 12 g , Sugar: 3 g , Vitamin A: 4782 IU , Vitamin C: 8 mg , Calcium: 180 mg , Iron: 6 mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

💡 Tips Save a dish and mix up the vegan ricotta right in your baking dish.

The breadcrumbs are optional but they do add a nice texture to the finished dish.

