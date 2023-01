Saag Cornbread Casserole – a fragrant Indian mustard greens stew baked in the oven and topped with a cornbread topping. So flavorful and comforting. Baked Sarson da saag Makki roti casserole. Nutfree Soyfree recipe. Oil-free and gluten-free versions are included.

I am back with another Indian-inspired casserole dish! To help you try Indian flavors and foods in a a simpler format. Saag Cornbread Casserole – flavorful, super nourishing and oh-so satisfying.

Saag is a dish from the northern part of India that uses greens. It can use different types of greens that are locally available. The most common version uses either all mustard greens or a mix of mustard greens and spinach or bathua (a type of amaranth) leaves. It is often slow cooked for a while then mashed and cooked again to make a spiced mashed greens stew that is served topped with vegan butter, Indian pickle and with flatbread.

Saag is usually served with a maize flour/fine cornmeal based flatbread (called Makki ki roti).

Makki/makai ki roti (corn flatbread) is somewhat similar to Mexican corn tortillas but uses maize flour that hadn’t been nixtamalized. Hence it has a different flavor and texture from corn tortillas. The process for making both the roti and saag can take quite some time, so I converted this delicious Punjabi comfort food staple into a simple casserole dish that you can make in a baking dish!

The greens used in this casserole are chopped up and placed at the bottom of the casserole dish alongside the tempered spices and flavors of Saag. I add some quinoa to increase the protein content of this vegan casserole dish. You can use split red lentils instead or some potatoes.

While our saag casserole bakes, we make a cornbread-type topping using Indian spices and cornmeal instead of making corn flatbread on the side.

Then we layer that cornbread mixture over the pre-cooked greens, cover it with parchment paper and bake the whole assembled casserole again until the cornbread sets.

I love to serve this as is or with some vegan butter on top. It’s hearty, delicious and checks all the Makki ki roti and sarson da saag flavor and the ease of a casserole.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Saag Cornbread Casserole Saag Cornbread Casserole - a fragrant Indian mustard greens stew baked in the oven and topped with a cornbread topping. So flavorful and comforting. Casserole version of sarson da saag, Makki ki roti. Oil-free and gluten-free versions are included. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 1 hr 5 mins Total Time 1 hr 20 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 310 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 teaspoons oil

1/4 teaspoon cayenne or 1/2 teaspoon paprika - for less heat

1/4 teaspoon turmeric

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves (Kasoori methi)

1/2 - 1 teaspoon garam masala

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste or use 1-inch of ginger and 3-4 garlic cloves minced

1/2 cup ( 80 g ) chopped onion

1 green chili finely chopped

1 ( 16 oz ) bunch of mustard greens chopped and discard the hardest stems at the bottom. the softer stems are edible

1/4 cup ( 45 g ) quinoa or use split red lentils(masoor dal)

1.5 cups ( 350 ml ) water or stock For the cornbread topping: 3/4 cup ( 95 g ) all-purpose flour , see notes for gluten-free

1/2 cup ( 80 g ) fine or medium-sized cornmeal

1/3 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon Ajwain or carom seeds or use cumin seeds

1 cup ( 250 ml ) water (or unsweetened non dairy milk)

1 tablespoon oil For the tempering: 2 teaspoons oil

1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 dried red chilies cayenne or Indian for hot, California red for mild. Or use 1/4 tsp pepper flakes

2 garlic cloves finely minced For garnish/topping: Sliced green chilies

Sliced onions

Vegan butter to serve

Cilantro, lemon juice Instructions Chop the mustard greens if you haven’t already. Use the entire leaf because the stems are quite tender. Sometimes I cut out a little bit of the bottom stem because they might be a little dirty or thick but the rest of the stem is all edible. Finely chop the entire leaf and stem.

You can also add other greens and use half the mustard green and half other(amaranth (bathua) or chard). I usually avoid using spinach when making Mustard greens saag as it overpowers the mustard green flavor. Spinach works well on its own though and you vs. use spinach or spinach plus other greens as well.

Saag : In a 9x9-inch baking dish add 2 teaspoons of oil and the spices and mix well. Add the ginger garlic paste and onion and mix again. Then add the mustard greens, quinoa, and water and mix well to coat all the mustard greens. Press the greens down to submerge them in the water.

Preheat the oven to 400ºF (205ºC). Cover the baking dish with parchment and bake in the preheated oven for 35-45 minutes.

In the meantime, prepare the cornbread topping . In a large bowl add the all-purpose flour, cornmeal, salt, baking soda, and carom seeds and mix really well.

Add one tablespoon of oil and 3/4 cup of water and mix well. Set aside.

Once the greens are wilted and the quinoa is cooked, remove the baking dish from the oven.

Make the tempering by heating up the oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the cumin seeds and cook until the cumin seeds change color significantly. Then reduce the heat to medium-low. Add the red chilies and the minced garlic and mix well for a few seconds. Switch off the heat and mix again for a few seconds so that the garlic is cooked.

If the cornbread mixture is too thick then add some water, one tablespoon at a time until you achieve a thinner and easier-to-spread batter. If the saag greens have dried out too much, gently pour 1/4 cup water or non dairy milk in the baking dish and mix in.

Take the baking dish out of the oven, mash the greens a bit. Add the tempering to the greens in the baking dish. And gently mix in but not entirely mixed.

Layer : Then Spread the cornbread mixture over the cooked greens and top it with sliced jalapenos/ green chilies and sliced onion. Cover again with parchment and bake for 15-17 minutes or until the cornbread is cooked through.

Remove the baking dish from the oven, let it cool for a few minutes, and squeeze a little bit of lemon juice on top. Garnish with pepper flakes and cilantro. Slice and serve topped with a vegan butter on each of the cornbread portions.

Nutrition Nutrition Facts Saag Cornbread Casserole Amount Per Serving Calories 310 Calories from Fat 90 % Daily Value* Fat 10g 15% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 605mg 26% Potassium 534mg 15% Carbohydrates 47g 16% Fiber 6g 25% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 9g 18% Vitamin A 1545IU 31% Vitamin C 65mg 79% Calcium 122mg 12% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

for the saag stew, I used a large bunch of mustard greens, but you can use a mix of spinach and mustard greens

ground spices: cayenne, turmeric, fenugreek leaves, garam masala and cumin

ginger garlic paste, onion and chili – the Indian trifecta

quinoa adds protein

For the cornbread topping, we mix all-purpose flour with cornmeal

baking powder helps the cornbread mixture rise in the oven

for seasoning the cornbread, we add Ajwain or carom seeds or cumin seeds

For the tempering, we fry cumin seeds, chilies, and garlic in oil

For garnish/topping, I like cilantro, chilies, onions, and vegan butter (to serve)

Tips:

You can also use other greens instead of mustard greens or only use half the mustard green and replace the other half with chard or amaranth leaves . Spinach has a pretty strong flavor, so I usually avoid using spinach when making mustard greens saag. Some chard and amaranth leaves will work great.

Quinoa sub: substitute the quinoa with 1/4 cup of red lentils.

If the greens have dried out too much, before spreading the cornbread batter mix 1/4 cup of water in the greens. And then top it with the cornbread batter.

To make the cornbread batter even moist, use unsweetened non-dairy milk or coconut milk instead of water.

To make this recipe oil-free , omit the oil in the casserole dish. Omit the oil from the cornbread as well. To omit the oil in the tempering, dry roast the cumin seeds, then add 2-3 tablespoons of broth. Add the garlic and red chilies and saute.

The cornbread layer might dry out a little bit if you are not using oil. So brush it with aquafaba (canned chickpea liquid) or non-dairy milk after baking, to moisten it.

, omit the oil in the casserole dish. Omit the oil from the cornbread as well. To omit the oil in the tempering, dry roast the cumin seeds, then add 2-3 tablespoons of broth. Add the garlic and red chilies and saute. The cornbread layer might dry out a little bit if you are not using oil. So brush it with aquafaba (canned chickpea liquid) or non-dairy milk after baking, to moisten it. To make this recipe gluten-free, use a 3/4 cup gluten-free flour blend of choice. I like to use 1/2 cup almond flour, 1/4 cup oat flour, 1/4 cup potato starch, and mix and use. Use 3/4 cup of this flour mixture and add more if needed.

How to make Saag Cornbread Casserole:

Chop the mustard greens if you haven’t already. You can use the entire leaf because the stems are quite tender. Sometimes I cut out a little bit of the bottom stem because they might be a little dirty or thick but the rest of the stem is all edible.

Finely chop the entire leaf and stem.

In a 9×9-inch baking dish add 2 teaspoons of oil and the spices and mix well. Add the ginger garlic paste and onion and mix again.





Then add the mustard greens, quinoa, and water and mix well to coat all the mustard greens. Press the greens down to submerge them in the water.

Preheat the oven to 400ºF (205ºC). Cover the baking dish with parchment and bake in the preheated oven for 35-45 minutes.

In the meantime, prepare the cornbread topping. In a large bowl add the all-purpose flour, cornmeal, salt, baking soda, and carom seeds and mix really well.

Add one tablespoon of oil and 3/4 cup of water and mix well. Set aside.

Once the greens are wilted and the quinoa is cooked, remove the baking dish from the oven.

Make the tempering by heating up the oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the cumin seeds and cook until the cumin seeds change color significantly. Then reduce the heat to medium-low.

Add the red chilies and the minced garlic and mix well for a few seconds. Switch off the heat and mix again for a few seconds so that the garlic is cooked.

Add the tempering to the greens in the baking dish. And gently mix in but not too much.

Top the greens with the cornbread mixture. If the cornbread mixture is too thick then add some water, one tablespoon at a time until you achieve a thinner and easier-to-spread batter.

Then spread the cornbread mixture over the greens and (optional) top it with sliced jalapenos/ green chilies and sliced onion. Cover again with parchment and bake for 15-17 minutes or until the cornbread is cooked through.

Remove the baking dish from the oven, let it cool for a few minutes, and squeeze a little bit of lemon juice on top.

Garnish with pepper flakes and cilantro and serve topped with a vegan butter on each of the cornbread portions.

Storage

Store the casserole dish covered in the fridge for upto 3 days. Or store individual portions in a closed container refrigerated for upto 3 days.