This delicious Baked Kitchari Casserole is a simple 1 Pan nourishing meal! This easy Spiced Lentil Rice Casserole takes just minutes to prep. Just add everything to the pan, cover and bake! great for meal prep! Gluten-free Nutfree Soyfree. Just 7 main ingredients.

For a super simple weeknight dinner recipe that practically cooks itself in the oven, try my Baked Lentil Rice Casserole aka. Kitchari Casserole. You all loved the spiced Chickpea Rice casserole and you’ll love this 1 pot meal too.

Kitchari (which means “mishmash” in Hindi) is traditionally made using a combination of mung dal and basmati rice. This simple dish is traditionally overcooked – a bit like porridge. You can make it softer or cook less time to consistency preference. It’s rich in nutrients and a great savory meal to add to your list of “go to” foods for when you crave something healthy and yet satisfying. There are various ways to make khichdi. The simplest kitchari uses just the lentils and rice and a few light spices. That version is usually the go to for when you need a light meal or your stomach needs a rest. You can amp that up with spices, veggies, nuts and seeds to make it a satisfying 1 Pot meal. In this version, we put everything in the baking dish, add veggies, spices and flavors, then bake and done!

What makes this casserole dish so delicious are the spices. I like using a fragrant blend of coriander, cumin, cardamom, black pepper, cayenne, fenugreek leaves, paprika or Kashmiri chili powder, and garam masala or Berbere. SO good! You can change it up and use Berbere (it’s great with berbere!) or Cajun.

This Kitchari casserole is super wholesome and a soul-satisfying meal that is perfect for lunch or dinner – especially on a rainy day. You can make a simple version like this instant pot kitchari, or make this delicious baked casserole.

Ingredients:

basmati rice is what is traditionally used but you can make this with brown rice (see notes)

lentils – I use red lentils or a mix of split red lentils (masoor dal) and petite yellow lentils ( moong dal, see pics)

veggies – use whatever you like and have. I added frozen spinach, cauliflower, carrots, peas, green beans, corn, bell peppers, and zucchini.

fresh tomatoes are a great-add as they lend this some moisture and flavor

ground spices: coriander, cumin, cardamom, black pepper, cayenne, fenugreek leaves, paprika or kashmiri chili powder and garam masala or curry powder or Berbere.

whole spices: bay leaves

Tips:

you can either grind your own spices or use pre-ground spices for this dish.

for the spices, you can also use a mix of 1.5 teaspoons ground coriander, and 2 teaspoons curry powder or Berbere or madras curry powder or sambhar powder or chole masala!

How to make Baked Kitchari Casserole

Wash and drain your lentils and rice and set aside.

To a 9×11 inch or similar size baking dish, add the lentils and rice, the veggies, spinach, tomato, salt, spices, and water and mix well.





Then put it in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (205 degrees Celsius). Cover with parchment and bake for 40-45 minutes.

Check at the 40 minute mark to see if the lentils and rice and cooked through.

Remove the dish from the oven, fluff a bit, garnish with some cilantro and lemon juice and serve.

Storage

Refrigerate for upto 3 days.

What to serve with Baked Kitchari Casserole?

You can top the dish with some non-dairy yogurt or serve it with some raita and papadams, chutneys, or achar (Indian pickles) or as side with a curry.

Can I make this Indian rice casserole with brown rice?

You can also make this lentil rice casserole with brown rice, but you would need to use a hardy lentils. Use the whole lentils, whole mung beans or whole brown lentils instead of the split version. Soak the brown rice and lentils for 15 minutes in hot water. Drain and use. bake for about 1 hour and 10 minutes. Check if the brown rice is done. Else continue to bake for another 10-15 mins.