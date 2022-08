The best recipe for Jeera Aloo – These Cumin spiced potatoes are one of my favourite side dishes and the best way to add a touch of India to your meals! Serve as a side or add to bowls or breakfast, or serve as chaat snack. Gluten-free. Nutfree Soyfree

Try it as a side dish for your next Indian feast,as a healthy and comforting lunch or as an addition to your favorite bowl or as a snack topped with onion, cucumber, tomato and lemon juice or cilantro chutney!

Jeera is the Hindi word for cumin and cumin is indeed the star of the show here. We add 1 1/2 teaspoons of whole cumin seeds alongside some ginger, coriander, pepper, chili, and garam masala.

As you might suspect by now, these potatoes are not just extremely delicious but also pretty spicy. However, you are in full control of the heat level and can reduce the level of spiciness by halfing the amount of the cayenne, black pepper and green chili.

Why you’ll love these Cumin potatoes!

they are super easy

they are super delicious

they are super quick if you have pre-boiled potatoes

they go well with a lot of different cuisines

They are allergy friendly

1 teaspoon oil

1 ½ teaspoons cumin seeds

1 hot green chili finely chopped or thinly sliced

1 teaspoon minced ginger

½ teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon ground coriander

½ to 1 teaspoon garam masala

¼ to ½ teaspoon cayenne or use paprika for less heat

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

Generous pinch of hing asafetida , optional, or use 1 clove of garlic and add with ginger

½ teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves , omit if you don’t have them

2 teaspoons lemon juice

¼ cup chopped cilantro Instructions Boil, peel and cube your potatoes, if you haven’t already and set aside. see notes

Head a skillet over medium heat, add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the cumin seeds and toast until they have significantly changed color and are very fragrant. Then add the green chilies and mix in, then add the ginger and mix in.

Then after a few seconds add all the ground spices and salt and mix in. Add the cubed potatoes and toss well to coat. Add the lemon juice and fenugreek leaves and mix in well and cover the pan with a lid and let it cook for 1-2 minutes to let the spices infuse and coat the potatoes.

Uncover, add cilantro, mix well and take off heat.

Ingredients:

potatoes: I like Yukon gold potatoes. We want them boiled, peeled and cubed. You can also use red skinned potatoes, or russet potatoes. baby potatoes are great as well

to get the flavors going, we fry whole cumin seeds in oil

green chili and fresh ginger are added to the tempering to finish the tempering

ground spices: I like a mix of turmeric, coriander, garam masala, cayenne or use less paprika for less heat and black pepper

potatoes need salt – don’t skimp

for that authentic flavor I add a generous pinch of hing (asafetida) , it is optional

dried fenugreek leaves lend a nutty flavor to the potatoes

the brightness from fresh lemon juice really brings the flavors in the dish together.

finish the dish with some chopped cilantro

Tips:

Potatoes that work well for this jeera aloo recipe are Yukon gold, red-skinned potatoes, baby potatoes, and russet potatoes

How to make Jeera Aloo

Boil, peel and cube your potatoes, if you haven’t already and set aside.





Heat a skillet over medium heat, add the oil. Once the oil is hot add the cumin seeds and toast until they have significantly changed color and are very fragrant , then add the green chilies and mix in, then add the ginger and mix in.

Then after a few seconds add all the ground spices and salt and mix in. Add the cubed potatoes and toss well to coat.

Toss really well, then add the lemon juice and dried fenugreek, mix in well and cover the pan with a lid and let it cook for 1-2 minutes to let the spices infuse the potatoes.

Uncover, add cilantro, mix well and take off heat.

Serve as is or as your breakfast potatoes or as your side with Indian food or add to wraps or anything.

Storage

You can refrigerate any leftover potatoes for upto 3 days and add them to breakfast wraps or make delicious sandwiches with leftover jeera aloo or make a quick chaat snack, too with onion tomato cucumber and cilantro chutney or lemon juice