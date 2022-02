Lovers of lentil curries will be all over this recipe for Handi Lentils. Brown lentils in a rich and fragrant spiced onion bell pepper tomato yogurt sauce! Serve with rice or naan. Naturally Gluten free & Nut-free version included. No onion option.

Lovers of creamy and flavorful lentils – you HAVE to try this recipe for Handi Lentils! Handi dishes are super flavorful curries that are traditionally cooked in a clay pot (handi) over hours. This adds an earthy smoky flavor to the dish. Any pot works to cook and I use a saucepan to cook the lentils.

Handi dishes also have characteristic spice and sauce. Panch phoron (Indian Bengali 5 spice) or spices such as cumin, nigella and fenugreek seeds, are paired with garam masala or other spices in an onion bell pepper tomato sauce. You can make your own 5 spice mix and use whichever lentils you like to make this Handi Dal.

Handi cooking usually involves making a flavor packed spiced sauce base which is then mixed with various proteins like lentils, meat, chicken etc. Here, we use brown lentils which taste amazing with the sauce.

The spices used give it the characteristic Handi flavor. Bengali spice blend called panch phoron: a mix of mustard seeds, fennel seeds, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, and nigella seeds , which get toasted really well to add amazing flavor! Use whichever of these spices you have. See recipe notes for substitutes.

The tempered spices cook with caramelized onion, bell pepper, tomato and non dairy yogurt or cashew cream which adds creamy base that goes perfectly with the cooked lentils!

The longer you simmer the sauce, the stronger the flavor. As with all dishes that use whole spices, these handi lentils will taste phenomenal if given a couple of hours after cooking and it will taste even better the next day.



For options to make this without nuts, oil or onion, see recipe notes.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Handi Lentils Creamy Indian Lentils Handi Lentils. Brown lentils in a rich and fragrant spiced onion bell pepper tomato yogurt sauce! Serve with rice or naan. Naturally Gluten free - Nut-free version included. Oilfree and Onion-free options This dish will taste phenomenally after resting a couple of hours or next day. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 40 mins Total Time 55 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 171 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Lentils: 1/2 cup ( 100 g ) brown lentils dry uncooked , or use green or other lentils

2 cups ( 354.88 ml ) water

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 green chili chopped serrano or Indian Chile for hot, or use 1 tablespoon chopped mild green chili

1 cup root vegetables such as carrots, sweet potato, parsnip, or a mix of choice For the sauce: 1 teaspoon oil

1/2 teaspoon panch phoron , Indian bengali 5 spice, see notes to make your own

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika or cayenne or Indian red chili powder

a good pinch of cinnamon, clove powder, and black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped bell pepper chopped small

2 ounces ( 60 g ) or 1/4 cup of tomato puree

3 tablespoons yogurt or cashew cream or other non-dairy cream or use thick non dairy milk such as oat milk

Garnish with cilantro and some lemon juice and optionally drizzle some yogurt or non dairy cream. Serve with roti, Naan flatbread (regular or glutenfree) or rice. Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. Can be frozen for upto 2 months in an airtight container. Notes Make your own panch phoron: mix 1 teaspoon each of mustard seeds, fennel seeds, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, and nigella seeds and store. use 1/2 teaspoon of the mix . Use whichever spices you have. If you don’t have nigella seeds, use dried onion flakes. To make this nut-free, just omit the cashew cream and use nutfree non Dairy yogurt.

just omit the cashew cream and use nutfree non Dairy yogurt. To make this Oilfree: toast the whole spices on a dry skillet until cumin seeds change color, then immediately add 2-3 tablespoons of broth. Then add ground spices and bring to a boil, add onion and continue with the recipe.

toast the whole spices on a dry skillet until cumin seeds change color, then immediately add 2-3 tablespoons of broth. Then add ground spices and bring to a boil, add onion and continue with the recipe. To make this without Onion: substitute the onion with peeled and thinly sliced zucchini. recipe is garlic free. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Handi Lentils Creamy Indian Lentils Amount Per Serving Calories 171 Calories from Fat 18 % Daily Value* Fat 2g 3% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 372mg 16% Potassium 562mg 16% Carbohydrates 30g 10% Fiber 11g 46% Sugar 6g 7% Protein 9g 18% Vitamin A 3618IU 72% Vitamin C 59mg 72% Calcium 66mg 7% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

for this dish, I used brown lentils which are cooked with root veggies and green chili

as we cook the veggies in water, I recommend sturdy vegetables such as carrots, sweet potato or potatoes

whole spices are tempered in oil for that complex flavor: panch phoron, that’s Indian bengali 5 spice ( mustard seeds , cumin seeds, fennel seeds, fenugreek seeds and nigella seeds). Nigella seeds can be substituted with dried onion flakes.

ground spices: coriander, cumin, cardamom, smoked paprika to add some smokyness or use cayenne or Indian red chili powder. a good pinch of cinnamon, clove powder, and black pepper to round up the flavor

chopped onion are caramelized to create the base of the gravy

bell pepper are added for color and texture

a mix of tomato puree and yogurt or cashew cream created a gorgeous creamy and mild gravy

Tips:

This handi curry will taste phenomenal if given a couple of hours after cooking and it will taste even better the next day.

For the panch phoron, instead of nigella seeds, you can use dried onion flakes.

To make this nut-free, just omit the cashew cream and use nutfree non Dairy yogurt.

see recipe notes for Oilfree and onion-free

How to make Handi Lentils:

Wash the lentils and soak for 10 minutes then drain and add to a saucepan with the water, chilies, vegetables, and salt and cook over medium heat partially covered, until the lentils are cooked to preference.

Make the sauce: Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the panch phoron and cook until the cumin seeds smell fragrant or the mustard seeds start spattering.

Add in all the ground spices and fenugreek leaves and mix. Then add in the onion and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onion is translucent.

Then add the peppers and cook for a minute. Then add in the tomato puree and yogurt and mix in and bring to a good simmer.

Then add in your cooked lentils and 1/2 cup of water. Mix well and bring to a good boil. Taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Simmer for another minute then take off the heat. Garnish with cilantro and some lemon juice. Serve with roti, Naan, flatbread (regular or glutenfree) or rice.

Storage:

Stored in an airtight container, this curry should last for 3 days in the fridge.