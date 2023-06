Ghugni – tender brown chickpeas(desi Chana) in a flavorful onion curry topped with crunchy onion and fresh cilantro – is a delicious meal served with flatbread, roti, or crackers.

Ghugni is a flavorful Indian bean curry. Variations of ghugni are made in the Indian states of Bihar, Odissa, Uttar Pradesh, bengal. The most popular version uses dried white peas. This ghugni uses brown chickpeas(kala chana or desi Chana) and is inspired from the Uttar Pradesh version.

You cook the brown chickpeas (aka kala chana) in the Instant Pot or other pressure cooker, then simmer them in a deeply-seasoned sauce. The brown chickpeas are toothsome compared to creamy white chickpeas and they pair well with the delicious onion sauce. This is a dryish dish served as a snack or part of meal, served with onion, cilantro, cumin, and plenty of fresh lime juice!

1 Year ago my Instant Pot cookbook released after 4 years of work! 150 Recipes, 400 pages, lots of pictures, Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree options for all! Get your copy if you haven’t yet! A big Thank you to everyone who got my books!

Why You’ll Love Ghugni

tender brown chickpeas in an addictive, easy-to-make curry sauce

protein-and fiber-packed

naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free

versatile – use other chickpeas or beans, if you prefer!

More Chickpea Curries

Recipe Card

Print Recipe No ratings yet Kala Chana Ghugni (Brown Chickpea Curry) Ghugni – tender brown chickpeas in a flavorful curry topped with crunchy onion and fresh cilantro – is a delicious meal served with flatbread, roti, or crackers. Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins Soaking Time 1 hour hr Total Time 2 hours hrs 25 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 200 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 cup ( 176 g ) brown chickpeas, kala chana, or desi chana, soaked overnight or at least for 1 hour For the sauce: 1 teaspoon oil

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 bay leaves

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon cayenne or Indian red chili powder

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup ( 160 g ) thinly sliced red onion

1 hot green chili such as Serrano, chopped

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste or 2 cloves garlic minced and 1/2 inch ginger minced

1/2 teaspoon salt For garnish: 1/4 cup ( 40 g ) chopped onion

1/4 cup ( 4 g ) chopped cilantro

1/2 teaspoon toasted ground cumin

2-3 teaspoons lime juice or as needed Equipment Instant Pot or other pressure cooker Instructions Soak the brown chickpeas if you haven’t already then drain. Add them to an Instant Pot or a pressure cooker and add 2 cups of water. Close the lid and pressure cook for 1 hour (on bean mode) or pressure cook for 45 minutes in a regular stovetop pressure cooker over medium heat.

Once the pressure cooking is done, release the pressure naturally for 10 minutes then quick release. Open the lid and check if the chickpeas are cooked. Drain and reserve the water. Set the drained chickpeas aside.

Make the sauce by heating the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot add the cumin seeds and mix in. cook until the cumin seeds change color and darken significantly. Then add the bay leaves, all the ground spices, sliced onion, and a good pinch of salt and mix in. Cook the onion for 6 to 8 minutes until golden, add splashes of water in between if the onion is drying out too much.

Once the onion is cooked, add the ginger-garlic paste and green chili and mix in. Cook for another minute then add the salt, cooked brown chickpeas, and 1/4 to 1/2 cup of the reserved water and mix in. Cover and cook for 6-8 minutes, open the lid and mix well again. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Switch off the heat.

To serve transfer the cooked chickpeas to a serving bowl and garnish with chopped cilantro and red onion. Sprinkle the toasted ground cumin and add some lime juice as needed and serve. Notes You can serve ghugni with flatbread, roti or crackers, or even rice. To make this recipe with white chickpeas, simply pressure-cook them for 15 minutes. You can also use other chickpeas or beans for this recipe. You can even use dried white peas (vatana), pressure cook 12-15 mins based on texture preference. This recipe is gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free as written. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Kala Chana Ghugni (Brown Chickpea Curry) Amount Per Serving Calories 200 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 0.1g 1% Sodium 351mg 15% Potassium 484mg 14% Carbohydrates 33g 11% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 8g 16% Vitamin A 354IU 7% Vitamin C 10mg 12% Calcium 117mg 12% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

brown chickpeas – Also called kala chana or desi Chana Make sure to soak them overnight. You can also use white chickpeas, other beans, or dried white peas to make this recipe.

oil – To toast the cumin seeds and to saute.

spices – Cumin seeds, bay leaves, turmeric, cayenne or Indian red chili powder, cumin, coriander, and black pepper add so much flavor to brown chickpeas!

aromatics – Onion, green chili, and ginger-garlic paste add even more layers of amazing flavor.

garnishes – Crunchy fresh onion, zesty cilantro, aromatic toasted cumin, and plenty of lime juice add a fresh flavor profile that makes this simple bean curry so addictive!

Tips

Definitely soak the beans. Soaking significantly shortens the cooking time.

Make sure that the cumin seeds have darkened quite a bit in color when you’re toasting them. That is how you’ll know that they have that really good, roasted flavor.

How to Make Kala Chana Ghugni

Soak the brown chickpeas if you haven’t already then drain. Add them to an Instant Pot or a pressure cooker and add two cups of water. Close the lid and pressure cook for one hour (on bean mode) or pressure cook for 45 minutes in a regular stovetop pressure cooker over medium heat.

Once the pressure cooker is done, release the pressure naturally for 10 minutes then quick release. Open the lid and check if the chickpeas are cooked. Drain and reserve the cooking water. Set the drained chickpeas aside.

Make the sauce by heating the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot add the cumin seeds and mix in. Cook until the cumin seeds change color and darken significantly.

Then add the bay leaves, all the ground spices, sliced onion, and a good pinch of salt and mix in. Cook the onion for six to eight minutes until golden, add splashes of water in between if the onion is drying out too much.





Once the onion is cooked, add the ginger-garlic paste and green chili and mix in. Cook for another minute then add the salt, cooked brown chickpeas, and 1/4 to 1/2 cup of the reserved water and mix in.

Cover and cook for six to eight minutes and mix again. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Switch off the heat.

To serve transfer the cooked chickpeas to a serving bowl and garnish with chopped cilantro and red onion. Sprinkle the toasted ground cumin and add some lime juice as needed and serve.

Frequently Asked Questions