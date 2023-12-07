Kerala-style spicy white bean stew. This South Indian bean & pumpkin seed stew is hearty & packed with flavorful spices in a thick rich sauceGluten-free, Nutfree soyfree option.

This isn’t your typical spicy white bean stew. It’s inspired by the delicious chicken chili roast or ghee roast recipes from the cuisine of the Indian state of Kerala. I make a simpler adapted sauce which still packs a deep and complex flavor punch and instead of vegan chicken or tofu, I add some white beans and pumpkin seeds!

I have a tempeh chili roast on the blog which is inspired by the chicken chili roast. I got that recipe from a friend of mine.

For this variation, I used beans and pumpkin seeds for texture. This stew is mind-blowing!

This stew is can get quite spicy hot, so just add black pepper, cayenne, and green chili to preference. Serve with Naan or rice, or dosa/ idli.

Why You’ll Love Spicy White Bean Stew

hearty and flavorful with plenty of spice

amazing texture from the beans and pumpkin seeds

nut-free, gluten-free, and soy-free options

Print Recipe 5 from 6 votes Kerala White Bean Stew Kerala-style spicy white bean stew. This South Indian bean & pumpkin seed chili roast is hearty & packed with flavorful spices in a thick rich sauce Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Total Time 40 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 239 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 15 oz ( 425.24 g ) can of white beans or cannellini beans or chickpeas, washed and drained, or 1.5 cups cooked

1/4 cup ( 16 g ) shelled pumpkin seeds soaked for at least 15 minutes in warm water For the spices: 1 teaspoon fennel seeds

2 teaspoons whole coriander seeds

6 black peppercorns For the stew: 2 teaspoons oil

1 cup ( 160 g ) chopped onion

1/4 cup ( 59.15 g ) chopped shallots or use more onion

2 green chilies such as Serrano or Indian green chilies, sliced into 1 inch and then slit julienned or slit into 4

10 curry leaves , fresh or frozen or dried

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste or minced 1/2 inch ginger and 3 cloves garlic

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon cayenne use less for less heat

1 tablespoon soy sauce or use tamari for gluten-free

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup ( 118.29 ml ) or more water

1 teaspoon lemon or lime juice

2 tablespoons non-dairy yogurt

cilantro for garnish Instructions Soak your pumpkin seeds if you haven’t already and set them aside. Drain the beans and set aside (you can also use 1.5 cups of cooked beans of choice).

Dry toast the spices: Heat a small skillet over medium heat. Add the fennel seeds, coriander seeds, and black peppercorns and toast until the fennel seeds change color. Then add them to a spice grinder or coffee grinder and grind them until a coarse powder forms. And set aside. Make the stew. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, shallots, green chilies, curry leaves, and a good pinch of salt, and cook until the onion is golden.

Add splashes of water in between to help the onion brown evenly. Once the onion is golden add the ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, cayenne, and soy sauce and mix in. Cook for a minute then add the drained beans, pumpkin seeds, ground spice mix from above, and salt and mix in.

Add the water and lemon juice and cover the pan. Cook for 8-10 minutes. Then remove the lid and add the non-dairy yogurt and stir. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add more water for more sauce if needed. Simmer for a minute and switch off the heat. Garnish with some cilantro and serve with flatbread, dosa, rice, idli, or artisan or sourdough bread. Notes To reduce the heat only use only 2 black peppercorns, omit the cayenne, reduce the green chili, or use (1/4 cup) green bell pepper instead. Protein subs: You can also add tofu or vegan chicken. Crisp up 14 ounces of tofu in a skillet and then add it to the sauce. Or use some vegan chicken substitute. Crisp it up in a separate skillet before adding it to the sauce and then simmer for a few minutes. Nut-free, make sure to use a nut-free non-dairy yogurt. Gluten-free, use tamari in place of soy sauce. Soy-free, choose a soy-free non-dairy yogurt and use a soy-free soy sauce alternative, like coconut aminos, or add in additional generous pinch of salt, or add in 1 teaspoon of balsamic vinegar instead. No onion garlic: use zucchini or summer squash instead of onion. Omit the garlic. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Kerala White Bean Stew Amount Per Serving Calories 239 Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 524mg 23% Potassium 786mg 22% Carbohydrates 37g 12% Fiber 10g 42% Sugar 5g 6% Protein 13g 26% Vitamin A 202IU 4% Vitamin C 59mg 72% Calcium 149mg 15% Iron 5mg 28% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

white beans – You can also use cannellini beans or chickpeas. Use canned or cooked beans, drained.

pumpkin seeds – Soak these in warm water to soften them.

spices – Toasted fennel, coriander seeds, and black peppercorns bring flavor and some heat to this stew. Later on, you’ll add turmeric and cayenne to layer on even more flavor and heat. You can reduce or omit the cayenne for less spicy.

oil – To saute.

onion and shallot – You can use all onions, if needed.

green chilies – Layering on that heat with some chilies! Use less for less spicy or replace it with an equivalent amount of green bell pepper.

curry leaves – This whole spice has a complex flavor with a little citrusy edge that’s amazing in this stew!

ginger-garlic paste – Adds even more amazing flavor!

soy sauce – Adds saltiness and umami. Use tamari for gluten-free or coconut aminos for soy-free.

lemon or lime juice – Brings an acidic flavor that brings out the citrusy taste of the curry leaves.

non-dairy yogurt – Adds a little creaminess and more tang.

garnish – Sprinkle on fresh cilantro for color and freshness.

Tips

While the pumpkin seeds soak, prep the rest of your ingredients, so you’ll be ready to cook when they’re done soaking.

Stir the whole spices often while toasting, so they don’t burn.

You can adjust the heat on this dish easily by reducing or omitting the black peppercorns, green chilies, and cayenne.

How to Make Kerala White Bean Stew

Soak your pumpkin seeds if you haven’t already and set them aside. Drain the beans and set aside (you can also use 1.5 cups of cooked beans of choice).

Dry toast the spices: Heat a small skillet over medium heat. Add the fennel seeds, coriander seeds, and black peppercorns and toast until the fennel seeds change color.

Then add them to a spice grinder or coffee grinder and grind them until a coarse powder forms. Set aside.

Now, it’s time to make the stew!





Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, shallots, green chilies, curry leaves, and a good pinch of salt, and cook until the onion is golden.

Add splashes of water in between to help the onion brown evenly. Once the onion is golden add the ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, cayenne, and soy sauce and mix in.

Cook for a minute then add the drained beans, pumpkin seeds, ground spices, and salt and mix in.

Add the water and lemon juice and cover the pan. Cook for eight to 10 minutes. Then remove the lid and add the non-dairy yogurt and stir.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add more water for more sauce if needed. Simmer for a minute and switch off the heat.

Garnish with some cilantro and serve with flatbread, dosa, rice, idli, or just artisan or sourdough bread.

