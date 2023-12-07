Kerala-style spicy white bean stew. This South Indian bean & pumpkin seed stew is hearty & packed with flavorful spices in a thick rich sauceGluten-free, Nutfree soyfree option.
This isn’t your typical spicy white bean stew. It’s inspired by the delicious chicken chili roast or ghee roast recipes from the cuisine of the Indian state of Kerala. I make a simpler adapted sauce which still packs a deep and complex flavor punch and instead of vegan chicken or tofu, I add some white beans and pumpkin seeds!
I have a tempeh chili roast on the blog which is inspired by the chicken chili roast. I got that recipe from a friend of mine.
For this variation, I used beans and pumpkin seeds for texture. This stew is mind-blowing!
This stew is can get quite spicy hot, so just add black pepper, cayenne, and green chili to preference. Serve with Naan or rice, or dosa/ idli.
Why You’ll Love Spicy White Bean Stew
- hearty and flavorful with plenty of spice
- amazing texture from the beans and pumpkin seeds
- nut-free, gluten-free, and soy-free options
Kerala White Bean Stew
Ingredients
- 15 oz (425.24 g) can of white beans or cannellini beans or chickpeas, washed and drained, or 1.5 cups cooked
- 1/4 cup (16 g) shelled pumpkin seeds soaked for at least 15 minutes in warm water
For the spices:
- 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
- 2 teaspoons whole coriander seeds
- 6 black peppercorns
For the stew:
- 2 teaspoons oil
- 1 cup (160 g) chopped onion
- 1/4 cup (59.15 g) chopped shallots or use more onion
- 2 green chilies such as Serrano or Indian green chilies, sliced into 1 inch and then slit julienned or slit into 4
- 10 curry leaves , fresh or frozen or dried
- 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste or minced 1/2 inch ginger and 3 cloves garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
- 1/2 teaspoon cayenne use less for less heat
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce or use tamari for gluten-free
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup (118.29 ml) or more water
- 1 teaspoon lemon or lime juice
- 2 tablespoons non-dairy yogurt
- cilantro for garnish
Instructions
- Soak your pumpkin seeds if you haven’t already and set them aside. Drain the beans and set aside (you can also use 1.5 cups of cooked beans of choice).
- Dry toast the spices: Heat a small skillet over medium heat. Add the fennel seeds, coriander seeds, and black peppercorns and toast until the fennel seeds change color. Then add them to a spice grinder or coffee grinder and grind them until a coarse powder forms. And set aside.
Make the stew.
- Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, shallots, green chilies, curry leaves, and a good pinch of salt, and cook until the onion is golden.
- Add splashes of water in between to help the onion brown evenly. Once the onion is golden add the ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, cayenne, and soy sauce and mix in. Cook for a minute then add the drained beans, pumpkin seeds, ground spice mix from above, and salt and mix in.
- Add the water and lemon juice and cover the pan. Cook for 8-10 minutes. Then remove the lid and add the non-dairy yogurt and stir. Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add more water for more sauce if needed. Simmer for a minute and switch off the heat. Garnish with some cilantro and serve with flatbread, dosa, rice, idli, or artisan or sourdough bread.
Ingredients and Substitutions
- white beans – You can also use cannellini beans or chickpeas. Use canned or cooked beans, drained.
- pumpkin seeds – Soak these in warm water to soften them.
- spices – Toasted fennel, coriander seeds, and black peppercorns bring flavor and some heat to this stew. Later on, you’ll add turmeric and cayenne to layer on even more flavor and heat. You can reduce or omit the cayenne for less spicy.
- oil – To saute.
- onion and shallot – You can use all onions, if needed.
- green chilies – Layering on that heat with some chilies! Use less for less spicy or replace it with an equivalent amount of green bell pepper.
- curry leaves – This whole spice has a complex flavor with a little citrusy edge that’s amazing in this stew!
- ginger-garlic paste – Adds even more amazing flavor!
- soy sauce – Adds saltiness and umami. Use tamari for gluten-free or coconut aminos for soy-free.
- lemon or lime juice – Brings an acidic flavor that brings out the citrusy taste of the curry leaves.
- non-dairy yogurt – Adds a little creaminess and more tang.
- garnish – Sprinkle on fresh cilantro for color and freshness.
Tips
- While the pumpkin seeds soak, prep the rest of your ingredients, so you’ll be ready to cook when they’re done soaking.
- Stir the whole spices often while toasting, so they don’t burn.
- You can adjust the heat on this dish easily by reducing or omitting the black peppercorns, green chilies, and cayenne.
How to Make Kerala White Bean Stew
Soak your pumpkin seeds if you haven’t already and set them aside. Drain the beans and set aside (you can also use 1.5 cups of cooked beans of choice).
Dry toast the spices: Heat a small skillet over medium heat. Add the fennel seeds, coriander seeds, and black peppercorns and toast until the fennel seeds change color.
Then add them to a spice grinder or coffee grinder and grind them until a coarse powder forms. Set aside.
Now, it’s time to make the stew!
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, shallots, green chilies, curry leaves, and a good pinch of salt, and cook until the onion is golden.
Add splashes of water in between to help the onion brown evenly. Once the onion is golden add the ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, cayenne, and soy sauce and mix in.
Cook for a minute then add the drained beans, pumpkin seeds, ground spices, and salt and mix in.
Add the water and lemon juice and cover the pan. Cook for eight to 10 minutes. Then remove the lid and add the non-dairy yogurt and stir.
Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add more water for more sauce if needed. Simmer for a minute and switch off the heat.
Garnish with some cilantro and serve with flatbread, dosa, rice, idli, or just artisan or sourdough bread.
Frequently Asked Questions
To reduce the heat only use only 2 black peppercorns, omit the cayenne, reduce the green chili, or use (1/4 cup) green bell pepper instead.
For nut-free, make sure you use a nut-free non-dairy yogurt.
For gluten-free, use tamari in place of soy sauce.
For soy-free, choose a soy-free non-dairy yogurt and use a soy-free soy sauce alternative, like coconut aminos, or add in additional generous pinch of salt, or add in 1 teaspoon of balsamic vinegar instead.
Comments
Terri
Another hit!! I love bean dishes…and spice🔥🔥.
This was so comforting and I added all the spice!
It was simple enough dinner was on the table in 30 minutes. I just ate it with sourdough. So so flavorful!
Richa
Awesome!!
Patricia Earnshaw
All your recipes are fabulous. Can you tell me what you are serving with the kerala white bean stew?
Thanks
Patricia
Richa
You can serve with naan or rice. In the pics it’s savory semolina pancake, it’s recipe coming in 2 days
Willa
Question… Do you remove the curry leaves once the dish is complete. They seem a little tough.
Richa
I don’t. But you can remove them before serving. People who eat Indian food often are used to the whole spices and leaves in the dishes that they take out while eating, but some can be intrusive. So fish them out before serving.