Creamy, mushroom-packed bean stroganoff is a 30-minute, one pot meal that is packed with flavor! White beans go amazingly in the easy sauce and it makes for a hearty weeknight dinner with some sourdough or bakery bread or over pasta or mashed potatoes.

This is a super quick one pot meal with the very flavorful stroganoff sauce with mushrooms and then I add beans for the protein. It’s just a super flexible and super delicious recipe. You can change out some ingredients, if you don’t have everything on hand, and it will still turn out amazing.

This bean stroganoff is a vegan version of beef stroganoff, a French dish made popular in Russia, that uses beef in a creamy mushroom-mustard sauce. Here, I’m replacing the beef with white beans to create a satisfying vegan version.

You can serve bean stroganoff with bread for dipping — like toasted sourdough, flatbread, or garlic bread — or dish it up over noodles.

Try this stroganoff with amazing flavor and packed with mushrooms for umami and white beans for protein! All the amazing flavor and ready in 30 minutes using just 1 pan! To make my noodle version which is also 1 pan, see here.

Why You’ll Love Bean Stroganoff

creamy, flavorful sauce with tender beans and toothsome mushrooms

so many ways to serve: with bread, over pasta, or with your sides of choice

easy, one-pot, 30-minute meal

nut-free with gluten-free and soy-free options

Recipe Card

Print Recipe 5 from 8 votes White Bean Stroganoff Creamy, mushroom-packed bean stroganoff is a 30-minute, one pot meal that is packed with flavor! White beans go amazingly in the easy sauce and it makes for a hearty weeknight dinner with some sourdough or bakery bread or over pasta or mashed potatoes! Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 231 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 teaspoon oil or use 2-3 tbsp broth to sauté

1/2 cup ( 80 g ) chopped onion

4 cloves garlic minced

10 ounces ( 283.5 g ) thinly sliced mushrooms such as portobello, white, cremini, or other mushrooms

1 tablespoon soy sauce use tamari for gluten-free

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1/2 to 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard , depending on how much of the mustard flavor you want in the sauce

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon salt less or more as needed

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/3 cup vegan sour cream or vegan yogurt or a thick non-dairy cream

2 tablespoons vegan parmesan

1/2 to 1 cup ( 118.29 ml ) water or vegetable broth

15 ounce ( 425.24 g ) can white beans or 1 1/2 cups of cooked white beans, such as great northern beans, cannellini beans, or other white beans of choice or use chickpeas or lentils For Garnish more vegan parmesan, pepper flakes

chopped fresh herbs such as parsley, basil, or dill Instructions Heat a large skillet over medium heat, add the oil, and then add the onion and garlic and a good pinch of salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until the onion is translucent and starting to turn golden. Add splashes of water to help the onion cook evenly. 4 to 5 minutes.

Add in the mushrooms and another good pinch of salt, and cook for a minute. Then, mix in the soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, and Dijon mustard. Mix really well, and continue to cook until the mushrooms are al dente, another 5 to 7 minutes. If the pan is drying out too much, you can cover the pan to retain moisture and to help the mushrooms cook faster.

Now, mix in all of the herbs and salt. Mix in the non-dairy yogurt/sour cream and vegan Parmesan.

Add in 1/2 cup of the water or broth and all of the beans, tossing well, then cover and cook for 6 to 8 minutes.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add more of the water or broth, if you want the beans to be saucier, or cook for a few minutes longer without the lid, if you want the sauce to thicken a lot. The sauce thickens as it cools, so you want to adjust accordingly.

Switch off the heat, garnish with some vegan Parmesan , pepper flakes, and herbs of choice. Serve with fresh bread , toasted bread, or garlic bread or other sides of choice. You can also serve this over pasta or baked potato or mashed potatoes.

Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. Reheat on the stove or microwave. Add non dairy milk if the sauce has thickened too much. Notes This recipe is nut-free if you use a nut-free vegan yogurt. It is gluten-free, if you use tamari instead of soy sauce. To make it soy-free, use soy-free yogurt and vegan Parmesan and omit the soy sauce and add in 2 to 3 tablespoons of white wine instead. Nutrition Nutrition Facts White Bean Stroganoff Amount Per Serving Calories 231 Calories from Fat 54 % Daily Value* Fat 6g 9% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 588mg 26% Potassium 771mg 22% Carbohydrates 35g 12% Fiber 6g 25% Sugar 4g 4% Protein 12g 24% Vitamin A 7IU 0% Vitamin C 4mg 5% Calcium 99mg 10% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

oil – To sauté.

aromatics – Onion and garlic give the sauce base an amazing flavor!

mushrooms – A signature stroganoff ingredient. Use portobello, white, cremini, or other mushrooms.

soy sauce – For umami and saltiness. Use tamari for gluten-free.

balsamic vinegar – Adds acid and just a tiny touch of sweetness.

Dijon mustard – Another main ingredient in stroganoff.

salt, pepper, and thyme – For flavor.

vegan sour cream and vegan parmesan – For creaminess. You’ll also use extra vegan parmesan for garnish. You can use vegan yogurt or other thick, non-dairy cream in place of the sour cream, if you like.

water or vegetable broth – To thin out the sauce.

white beans – This is your meat substitute. You can use great northern, cannellini, or other white beans of choice.

garnishes – In addition to the extra vegan parmesan, garnish with pepper flakes and chopped fresh herbs of choice.

Tips

Start with the lower amount of water or stock, and add more at the end, depending on how thick you want your sauce.

Depending on your pan and stove, the mushrooms can dry out some while cooking. If so, just cover the pan so they retain moisture while browning.

