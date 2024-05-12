These easy-to-make Lemon Coconut Energy Bites are the perfect pre or post-workout snack but also make for a great foodie gift. Nut-free option included. 1 Bowl 6 ingredient no food processor!

There is something about the flavor combination lemon-coconut that just takes me to a happy, sunshiney place! These delectable lemon coconut bites are a perfect summer snack! And the best part? They are super easy! While many energy bites require us to grind toasted nuts, or use food processor etc we skip all that by using nut flours that already come ground finely. In our case almond flour and coconut flour. Just add everything to a bowl, mix and shape!

I love how the almond flour gives these an almost marzipan-like texture. Lemon juice and zest are added for that fresh zing while maple syrup lends these the perfect sweetness.

Why this recipe works!

Just 6 ingredients and 1 bowl

No food processor or blender needed

zesty springy amazing flavor

versatile. Change flavors to preference!

no refined sugar or refined oil.

Recipe Card

Lemon Coconut Energy Bites These easy-to-make Lemon Coconut Energy Bites are the perfect pre or post workout snack but also make for a great foodie gift for the holidays. 1 bowl 6 ingredient grain-free snack balls Prep Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 15 minutes mins Servings: 12 Calories: 78 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the snack bites: 1 cup ( 112 g ) blanched almond flour

¼ cup ( 30 g ) coconut flour

zest of one lemon

a good pinch of salt

½ teaspoon vanilla extract or vanilla bean powder

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon lemon juice or as needed For coating shredded dried coconut(small shreds) raw or toasted Instructions In a bowl add the almond flour, coconut flour, and salt and mix really well. Press and mix until the almond flour lumps are broken down.

Then add in the lemon zest, maple syrup, vanilla, and lemon juice, and mix really well. Press the mix until all of the almond flour is moistened, if it’s not moist enough then add some lemon juice, one teaspoon at a time.( or add maple syrup)

You want the dough to get somewhat crumbly so that you can easily form into a ball but not sticky, so add lemon juice only if it isn’t already in that state.

Taste and adjust the flavor. If it needs more sweet add some powdered sugar to taste and mix in. Then using your hands, roll the mixture into small balls. Add shredded coconut to shallow bowl. (I like to toast it on a skillet over medium low until golden and then use).

Then roll them in the coconut. Set aside and serve. Store refrigerated for upto 5 days. Notes Store the energy bites in the fridge in a ziplock bag or a covered container for up to 5 days or freeze for up to one month.

To make these lemon poppy seed bites; add 2 to 3 teaspoons of poppy seeds into the mixture. You can also add chia seeds instead, to make lemon chia seeds energy bites.

To make this recipe nut-free use a mix of oat flour and coconut flour to make the base of the snack bites. You can also blend some sunflower seeds or pumpkin seeds or hemp seeds into a coarse meal and use that as well. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Lemon Coconut Energy Bites Amount Per Serving Calories 78 Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 6mg 0% Potassium 13mg 0% Carbohydrates 7g 2% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 4g 4% Protein 3g 6% Vitamin A 0.1IU 0% Vitamin C 0.5mg 1% Calcium 25mg 3% Iron 0.4mg 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Did you make this recipe? Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha

How to make Lemon Coconut Energy Bites

Ingredients:

Tips:

Store the energy bites in the fridge in a ziplock bag or a covered container for up to 4 days or freeze for up to one month.

To make these lemon poppy seed bites; add 2 to 3 teaspoons of poppy seeds into the mixture.

You can also add chia seeds instead, to make lemon chia seeds energy bites.

In a bowl add the almond flour, coconut flour, and salt and mix really well. Press and mix until the almond flour lumps are broken down.

Then add in the lemon zest, maple syrup, vanilla, and lemon juice, and mix really well. Press the mix until all of the almond flour is moistened, if it’s not moist enough then add some lemon juice, one teaspoon at a time or maple syrup.

You want the dough to get somewhat crumbly so that you can easily form it into a ball but not sticky, so add lemon juice only if it isn’t already in that state.

Taste and adjust the flavor.

If it needs more sugar add some powdered sugar to taste and mix in. Then using your hands, roll the mixture into small balls. Add shredded coconut to a shallow dish. then roll them in the shallow dish. Set aside and serve. Keep refrigerated for upto 5 days.

Can you freeze energy bites?

Yes, just transfer the energy bites to an airtight freezer bag. Press as much air out of the bag as possible, and seal it closed. Label and freeze: They should keep in the freezer for around six months.

Can I make this Nut-free?

For nut-free. use oat flour and coconut flour combination or pulse some hemp seeds or pumpkin seeds to make a coarse meal and use that in combination with the coconut flour or both coconut flour and oat flour