Jump to RecipeRate Recipe

This post contains affiliate links. Please see our disclosure policy.

Lemon white bean soup is a creamy, vibrant one pot meal that’s perfect for busy weeknights. It’s hearty, filling, and uses simple, budget-friendly ingredients. (gluten-free with soy-free and nut-free options)

lemon white bean soup in the pan with garnishes
Hungry for more?
My quick start guide has tips and secrets with easy recipes that you will LOVE!
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.


Table of Contents

It’s soup season, and I am loving all the creamy, hearty, and budget-friendly soups — and this lemony white bean soup fits exactly into that category. It’s packed with tons of veggies, beans, and protein. 

The best part about this lemon white bean soup is that it’s flexible to your flavor profile. You can easily adjust the flavors and ingredients based on what you have on hand. It’s vibrant, lemony, and perfect for the whole family!

lemon white bean soup in a bowl with garlic bread

The soup gets its protein from beans, cashews or tofu, nutritional yeast, and the veggies. You also blend up some of the beans into a puree to create that creamy texture along with either cashews or tofu. You can even omit the cashews and tofu, if you need to, and use just the beans for the creamy base.

This creamy lemon white bean soup is wholesome, flexible, and easy to make. The perfect go-to for cozy soup season!!

spoon taking a bite of lemon white bean soup

Why You’ll Love Lemon White Bean Soup

  • creamy, vibrant soup with tons of veggies and protein
  • versatile recipe! Adjust seasoning and proteins to your taste.
  • 40-minute, 1-pot meal
  • naturally gluten-free with easy soy-free and nut-free options
lemon white bean soup in a bowl with garlic bread

More 1-Pot Soups

Lemon White Bean Soup

5 from 3 votes
By: Vegan Richa
Prep: 20 minutes
Cook: 20 minutes
Total: 40 minutes
Servings: 4
Course: Appetizer, Main, Soup
Cuisine: Mediterranean
lemon white bean soup in the pan with garnishes
Pin Print
Lemon white bean soup is a creamy, vibrant one pot meal that’s perfect for busy weeknights. It’s hearty, filling, and uses simple, budget-friendly ingredients. (gluten-free with soy-free and nut-free options)
Save this recipe!
Get this sent to your inbox, plus get new recipes from us every week!
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Ingredients 
 

For the Creamy Bean Puree

  • ⅓ to ½ cup cooked white beans, or use canned
  • ¼ cup cashews, or use cup silken tofu
  • 2 teaspoons white miso
  • 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest, or zest of ½ a lemon
  • ½ cup vegetable stock, or more, as needed

For the Lemon White Bean Soup

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 2 teaspoons tomato paste
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • ½ teaspoon dill, or 1 tablespoon fresh dill
  • ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
  • ¼ to ½ teaspoon black pepper, to taste
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper flakes
  • ¾ cup chopped carrots, chopped small
  • ½ cup chopped celery, chopped small
  • ¾ cup chopped red bell pepper, chopped small
  • 1 cup cooked white beans, or drained canned beans
  • ¾ to 1 cup roasted corn, [use frozen or corn on the cob, see recipe for roasting instructions]
  • ¾ cup chopped broccoli, chopped small
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • cups vegetable stock

For Garnish

  • chopped fresh herbs
  • olive oil
  • red pepper flakes
  • vegan pesto, or vegan cheddar cheese

Instructions 

Make the purée.

  • Add the white beans, cashews or tofu, miso, lemon juice, lemon zest, nutritional yeast, and stock to a blender. Blend until smooth. If you are using cashews, blend for about a minute, let that mixture sit for five minutes, then blend again until completely smooth. Set aside.

Roast the corn. (optional)

  • For corn on the cob, roast it directly on a grill or gas stove until the kernels are mostly blackened. Then remove the kernels, and set them aside. If you are using frozen corn, roast it in a skillet with 1 teaspoon oil for 4 to 5 minutes until golden. You can also skip roasting if you prefer, but it adds a lovely smoky flavor.

Make the lemon white bean soup.

  • Chop all of the veggies, if you haven’t already into similar size pieces. Heat a large saucepan over medium heat, and add the olive oil. Once the oil is hot, add the garlic and sauté for about 10 seconds, then add the onion and a good dash of salt, and cook until the onion turns translucent. Add in the tomato paste, herbs, and spices, and a splash of the stock. Mix everything well, and cook for about 30 seconds so the tomato paste can roast a little bit. Add the carrots and celery with another dash of salt. Mix, cover, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Add the bell pepper, mix, cover, and cook for another 3 to 4 minutes, until all the veggies start to soften. Add the roasted corn, white beans, broccoli, salt, and the bean purée. Use the stock to rinse out your blender and add that to the pot, as well. Mix everything together, partially cover, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the soup is thick and creamy.
  • Taste and adjust the flavor. Add more salt or lemon juice, if needed. If the soup thickens too much, add a splash of stock to loosen it. It will continue to thicken as it sits, so adjust accordingly. Serve topped with fresh herbs, pepper flakes, and vegan cheese or vegan pesto and some toasted multigrain bread or garlic bread for a fabulously delicious, hearty meal.

Video

Notes

Lemon white bean soup is naturally gluten-free. For nut-free, use tofu or hemp seeds instead of cashews in the purée. To make it soy-free, use cashews or hemp seeds instead of tofu, and replace the white miso with chickpea miso. Use soy-free and/or nut-free pesto or vegan cheddar for topping, if needed. To make this nut-free and soy-free, you can also use only beans in the purée and add 2 teaspoons flour for thickening.
If you don’t have nutritional yeast, omit it and add a few tablespoons of vegan cheese shreds for extra cheesiness.
Don’t worry about the garlic burning because we are adding it first. When you add the onion, it will slow the garlic cooking, and it adds this nice, toasty garlic flavor to the soup.

Nutrition

Calories: 229kcal, Carbohydrates: 34g, Protein: 12g, Fat: 7g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g, Monounsaturated Fat: 4g, Sodium: 475mg, Potassium: 841mg, Fiber: 9g, Sugar: 6g, Vitamin A: 5301IU, Vitamin C: 60mg, Calcium: 112mg, Iron: 4mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!
lemon white bean soup ingredients before prepping

Ingredients

  • white beans – Use canned or cooked cannellini, navy or northern beans. Beans are cooked in the soup and are also used to make a creamy puree that makes the soup thick and creamy!
  • cashews or tofu – Optional, for the puree and to add more protein. Choose tofu for nut-free or cashews for soy-free. If you need both nut-free and soy-free, omit them and add a little flour to the puree to thicken the soup.
  • miso – Adds umami to the soup. Use chickpea miso for soy-free.
  • nutritional yeast – Adds a cheesy flavor. If you don’t have any, use a little vegan cheese instead.
  • lemon – We are using both the lemon juice and zest for maximum, vibrant, lemony flavor!
  • olive oil – To sauté the veggies. Broth for oil-free.
  • aromatics – Garlic and onion add so much umami and flavor!
  • tomato paste – Adds even more umami.
  • herbs and spices – We are using oregano, dill, smoked paprika, black pepper, and crushed red pepper flakes in this soup.
  • veggies – Carrots, celery, bell pepper, corn, and broccoli add texture, flavor, and nutrition. You can roast the corn for a nice, smoky, flavor.
  • stock – For the soup base.
  • garnish – Garnish your lemon white bean soup with chopped fresh herbs of choice, a drizzle of olive oil, a sprinkle of pepper flakes, and some vegan pesto or vegan cheddar cheese. Choose nut-free and/or soy-free pesto or cheese, if needed.

💡Tips

  • Don’t worry about the garlic burning because we are adding it first. When you add the onion, it will slow the garlic cooking, and it adds this nice, toasty garlic flavor to the soup.
  • The soup will thicken more as it sits, so you might want to thin it a little more before serving.

How to Make Lemon White Bean Soup

Add the white beans, cashews or tofu, miso, lemon juice, lemon zest, nutritional yeast, and stock to a blender. Blend until smooth. If you are using cashews, blend for about a minute, let that mixture sit for five minutes, then blend again until completely smooth. Set aside.

adding lemon zest to the blender
creamy bean puree after blending

For corn on the cob, roast it directly on a grill or gas stove until the kernels are mostly blackened. Then remove the kernels, and set them aside. If you are using frozen corn, roast it in a skillet with 1 teaspoon oil for 4 to 5 minutes until golden. You can also skip roasting if you prefer, but it adds a lovely smoky flavor.

roasting the corn

Chop all of the veggies, if you haven’t already. Heat a large saucepan over medium heat, and add the olive oil. Once the oil is hot, add the garlic and sauté for about 10 seconds, then add the onion and a good dash of salt, and cook until the onion turns translucent.

lemon white bean soup ingredients after prepping
adding aromatics to the pan

Add in the tomato paste, herbs, and spices, and a splash of the stock. Mix everything well, and cook for about 30 seconds so the tomato paste can roast a little bit.

adding tomato paste to the aromatics
adding herbs to the aromatics

Add the carrots and celery with another dash of salt. Mix, cover, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Add the bell pepper, mix, cover, and cook for another 3 to 4 minutes, until all the veggies start to soften.

adding the carrots and celery
adding the bell pepper

Add the roasted corn, white beans, broccoli, salt, and the bean purée.

adding the corn and broccoli
adding the white beans

Use the stock to rinse out your blender and add that to the pot, as well. Mix everything together, partially cover, and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the soup is thick and creamy.

adding the creamy puree
lemon white bean soup in the pan before cooking

Taste and adjust the flavor. Add more salt or lemon juice, if needed. If the soup thickens too much, add a splash of stock to loosen it. It will continue to thicken as it sits, so adjust accordingly. Serve topped with fresh herbs, pepper flakes, and vegan cheese or vegan pesto and some toasted multigrain bread or garlic bread for a fabulously delicious, hearty meal.

lemon white bean soup in the pan with garnishes
spoon taking a bite of lemon white bean soup

What to Serve with Lemon White Bean Soup

Serve topped with fresh herbs, pepper flakes, and vegan cheese or vegan pesto and some toasted multigrain bread or garlic bread for a fabulously delicious, hearty meal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this recipe allergy friendly?

Lemon white bean soup is naturally gluten-free.

For nut-free, use tofu or hemp seeds instead of cashews in the purée.

To make it soy-free, use cashews or hemp seeds instead of tofu, and replace the white miso with chickpea miso. Use soy-free and/or nut-free pesto or vegan cheddar for topping, if needed.

To make this both nut-free and soy-free, you can also use only beans in the purée, and add 2 teaspoons flour for thickening.

About Richa

Hi, I'm Richa! I create flavorful plant based recipes that are inspired by my Indian upbringing, including many gluten-free, soy-free, and oil-free options.

Read More

You May Also Like

5 from 3 votes

Leave a comment

If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online and I love hearing from you all!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recipe Rating




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

10 Comments

  1. Dylan Gregorius says:

    5 stars
    this was a great soup! Very hearty!

    Reply
    1. Vegan Richa Support says:

      Yay! Thanks for taking the time to comment.

      Reply
  2. Clare says:

    I would sub out the broccoli for zucchini.
    Otherwise it sounds tasty.

    Reply
    1. Vegan Richa Support says:

      It is tasty!

      Reply
  3. Maneesha says:

    5 stars
    Such a lovely healthy and hearty soup, Richa! Great idea to pair it with vegan pesto! I also added a dash of Balsamic vinegar at the end of cooking. Such a delicious recipe! Thank you, Richa!

    Reply
    1. Vegan Richa Support says:

      Yay!! Thanks for sharing.

      Reply
  4. Christine Everhart says:

    I wanted to make, it looks delicious. Just waaaay too many ingredients, too much chopping, and what the heck is white miso? 20 minutes to prepare? I don’t think so.

    Reply
    1. Vegan Richa Support says:

      White miso is a fermented soy bean paste, you can omit it. You can use a food processor to chop all the veggies.

      Reply
  5. Deborah says:

    5 stars
    This looks delicious! What can I sub for nutritional yeast or miso? I am allergic to them and other fermented foods. Can I just leave them out?

    Reply
    1. Vegan Richa Support says:

      You can omit, the recipe will still work.

      Reply