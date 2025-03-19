A cozy, creamy bowl of lentil and spinach soup is a comforting and easy meal that has an amazing flavor! It’s a one-pot meal that’s ready in just over half an hour. Gluten-free soy-free nut-free

This is a warming and delicious soup with easy, everyday ingredients. It comes together in one pan really quickly, and it has just a few ingredients. It uses paprika, balsamic, and black pepper to get some flavor, along with aromatics, like garlic, onion, and ginger. So, even if you don’t have an extensive pantry of spices, you can make this delicious soup!

This Lentil spinach soup is super versatile. You can adjust the texture to your preference, making it creamier or leaving it with more lentil texture. Whether you prefer a blended creamy soup or a more textured version, it will be delicious either way!

You can also use different lentils in this soup, as well. If you don’t have split red lentils, you can use whole lentils. The cooking time will change — you’ll need at least 20 minutes more to cook those lentils — but it will still turn out amazing.

This soup is a delicious meal topped with cilantro or herbs, green onion, and a little sambal oelek or hot sauce if you want more heat. I also love topping it with my crispy lentils or smoky tofu crumbles for even more flavor, texture, and extra protein!

Why You’ll Love Lentil and Spinach Soup

simple, 1-pot meal packed with lentils, veggies, and FLAVOR

versatile – use different lentils, more veggies, and different toppings to make it your own!

creaminess is adjustable to preference

naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free

For the Soup ▢ 2 teaspoons oil , or use 2 tablespoons stock for sautéing

, ▢ 1 cup chopped red or white onion

▢ 3 cloves garlic , minced

, ▢ 1/2 inch ginger , minced

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt , divided

, ▢ 1/2 cup chopped carrots , or more, if you like

, ▢ 1/4 cup chopped celery , or more, if you like

, ▢ 1 teaspoon paprika

▢ 1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

▢ ¼ teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1/2 cup chopped tomatoes

▢ 1/2 cup split red lentils , washed and drained

, ▢ 3 cups water or stock , or use bouillon mixed into water

, ▢ 2 ounces fresh or frozen spinach

▢ lemon juice , to taste

, ▢ 3 tablespoons non-dairy yogurt , or non-dairy cream, optional For Garnish ▢ pepper flakes, cilantro or green onion

▢ sambal oelek or hot sauce or chili oil or Asian chili sauce , optional

, ▢ croutons, , crispy lentils, or smoky tofu crumbles Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Wash and drain the lentils if you haven’t yet. Chop up the veggies. Chop them any way if you plan to purée the soup( uneven chunks will work fine as they are going to get puréed), chop them evenly and small , if the soup won’t be puréed

Heat a saucepan or deep skillet over medium heat and add the oil . Once the oil is hot, add the onion and a good pinch of salt . Cook for about 3 minutes, until the onion starts to turn translucent. Mix the ginger and garlic , and cook for about a minute.

Add the carrots and celery along with another pinch of salt . You can add more vegetables at this point, as well, if you like. Mix well, cover with a lid, and cook for about 2 minutes. (Cooking the carrots and celery first ensures they soften properly, especially if they are chopped into larger pieces. If using whole lentils instead of split red lentils, you can skip this step and add them when you add the lentils, since those have a longer cooking time.)

Open the lid, and add the paprika, balsamic vinegar, and black pepper . Mix well, then add the tomatoes, water, washed lentils, and remaining salt . Mix well, then cover and cook for about 10 minutes. Open the lid, stir well, and continue cooking for another 3 to 4 minutes. Check if the lentils are done to your preference. If they need more time, continue cooking until they are tender.

If the soup has thickened too much, adjust the consistency by adding more water or stock . You can now either puree some or all of the soup, or mash some of the lentils with a spatula, so the soup becomes creamy but still has a little bit of texture. If pureeing, switch off the heat, let the soup cool slightly, then blend in batches before putting it back into the pan. Or use an immersion blender to blend.

spinach and some lemon juice, and adjust the consistency again, if needed, with more stock. If you want the soup creamier, stir in the optional non-dairy yogurt. Cover and let the spinach cook for another 1 to 2 minutes. Taste and adjust the salt, spice, or herbs as needed. Serve the soup in bowls and top with pepper flakes, cilantro or green onion, and sambal oelek or hot sauce. You can also top it with , smoky tofu crumbles, croutons, or toasted bread.

Ingredients and Substitutions

oil – To sauté. Or use a few tablespoons stock for oilfree

– To sauté. Or use a few tablespoons stock for oilfree aromatics – Red or white onion, garlic, and ginger give this soup such a rich flavor!

– Red or white onion, garlic, and ginger give this soup such a rich flavor! veggies – In addition to spinach, this soup has carrots, celery, and tomatoes. You can use the amounts of carrots and celery listed or use a bit more, or add other veggies, if you like a really veggie-packed soup.

– In addition to spinach, this soup has carrots, celery, and tomatoes. You can use the amounts of carrots and celery listed or use a bit more, or add other veggies, if you like a really veggie-packed soup. spices – Paprika and black pepper add even more flavor!

– Paprika and black pepper add even more flavor! balsamic vinegar – Adds a little sweetness and tang.

– Adds a little sweetness and tang. red lentils – You can use other lentils of choice. If you use whole lentils, add more 20 minutes or so to the cooking time, so they can cook completely.

– You can use other lentils of choice. If you use whole lentils, add more 20 minutes or so to the cooking time, so they can cook completely. water or stock – To hydrate the lentils. Use stock, if you prefer a deeper flavor.

– To hydrate the lentils. Use stock, if you prefer a deeper flavor. lemon juice – Adds a fresh flavor.

– Adds a fresh flavor. non-dairy yogurt (optional) – Adds creaminess, if needed. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.

💡 Tips Don’t skip washing the lentils! Lentils can sometimes have some grit and small debris in them, and you don’t want that in your soup.

The thickness of this soup is very adjustable! Add more water/stock for thinner or cook a little longer for thicker. You can also choose to either mash with a spatula or puree for a smoother, creamier result.

How to Make Lentil Spinach Soup

Heat a saucepan or deep skillet over medium heat and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the onion and a good pinch of salt. Cook for about 3 minutes, until the onion starts to turn translucent. Mix the ginger and garlic, and cook for about a minute.

Add the carrots and celery along with another pinch of salt. You can add more vegetables at this point, as well, if you like. Mix well, cover with a lid, and cook for about 2 minutes. Cooking the carrots and celery first ensures they soften properly, especially if they are chopped into larger pieces. If using whole lentils instead of split red lentils, you can skip this step and add them when you add the lentils, since those have a longer cooking time.

Open the lid, and add the paprika, balsamic vinegar, and black pepper.

Mix well, then add the tomatoes, water, washed lentils, and remaining salt. Mix well, then cover and cook for about 10 minutes. Open the lid, stir well, and continue cooking for another 3 to 4 minutes. Check if the lentils are done to your preference. If they need more time, continue cooking until they are tender.

If the soup has thickened too much, adjust the consistency by adding more water or stock. You can now either puree some of the soup or mash some of the lentils using a spatula, so the soup becomes creamy but still has a little bit of texture. If pureeing, switch off the heat, let the soup cool slightly, then blend in batches before putting it back into the pan. Or use an immersion blender to blend.

Now, fold in the spinach and some lemon juice, and adjust the consistency again, if needed, with more stock. If you want the soup creamier, stir in the optional non-dairy yogurt.

Cover and cook cook for another 1 to 2 minutes to cook the spinach. Taste and adjust the salt, spice, or herbs as needed. Serve the soup in bowls and top with pepper flakes, cilantro or green onion, and sambal oelek. You can also top it with crispy lentils, smoky tofu crumbles, croutons, or toasted bread.

What to Serve with Lentil Spinach Soup

Serve spinach and lentil soup topped with crispy lentils or smoky tofu crumbles for even more protein, texture, and flavor! Or, serve with crusty whole grain bread or garlic bread for dipping.