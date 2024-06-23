Easy creamy lasagna soup with a tomato-cream base is absolutely delicious and total comfort food. The lasagna sheets cook with the rest of the soup, so this is an easy, one-pan meal!

I make this thick and creamy lasagna soup in a saucepan, cooking the lasagna sheets together in a flavorful broth with flavors of garlic, mushroom, and Italian herbs. Once the lasagna sheets are al dente, mix in tomato puree and non-dairy sour cream.

Then, top the whole thing with melty vegan cheese, veggie grounds or lentils, and basil and broil it to melt the cheese and cook the veggie grounds all at the same time!

If you don’t want to broil it, that’s fine! You can just cook the veggie grounds on a skillet for a few minutes, and then sprinkle them onto the creamy lasagna soup along with some vegan cheese and cover the pan. The hot soup and the steam in the closed pan will melt the vegan cheese beautifully.

Either way, this soup is rich and creamy with delicious Italian flavors. It’s all of the amazing textures and flavors of lasagna in soup form! You all love my easy instant pot lasagna soup with red lentils. You’ll love this tomato cream sauce lasagna soup as well! It needs just 1 pan, everyday ingredients and is super comforting.

Serve this with some nice toasted sourdough, garlic bread, or whichever vegan bread or flatbread that you like.

Why You’ll Love Lasagna Soup

all of the flavors and textures of lasagna in soup form!

no need to cook the noodles in advance, they cook in the soup!

easy, one-pan meal

versatile! Use any meat substitutes you like in place of the veggie grounds, other pasta in place of lasagna sheets, and melt the cheese in the broiler on the stovetop.

soy-free and nut-free with easy gluten-free option

What to Serve with Lasagna Soup

This is a delicious main dish on its own with some crusty bread to dip. I also like to serve it with a simple green salad, like my chickpea dill salad.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Creamy Lasagna Soup Easy creamy lasagna soup with a tomato-cream base is absolutely delicious and total comfort food. The lasagna sheets cook with the soup making this is an easy, one-pan meal! Options for gluten-free Soyfree Nutfree Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Total Time 40 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 324 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Soup 2 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

½ cup ( 80 g ) chopped onion

3 cloves garlic minced

2 ounces ( 56.7 g ) sliced mushrooms or more to taste. Use white, cremini, baby portobello, or any other type that you like.

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

4 cups ( 946.35 ml ) water or stock

1 teaspoon Italian herb blend

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon pepper flakes

½ teaspoon salt or to taste

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon nutritional yeast (optional)

6 lasagna sheets broken into pieces, use gluten-free, if needed.

5 ounces ( 141.75 ml ) canned tomato puree or tomato sauce

¼ cup ( 25 g ) vegan parmesan

⅓ cup ( 78.86 ml ) non-dairy sour cream or non-dairy yogurt, or use a ½ cup of cashew cream. You can use more for creamier. For Topping ¼ cup ( 28 g ) vegan mozzarella or more, to taste

2 ounces ( 56.7 g ) veggie grounds or use lentils or chopped vegan meat sub or finely chopped walnuts

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon Tajin seasoning or Cajun spice or pepper flakes Equipment oven safe skillet optional Instructions Heat a large saucepan or somewhat deep skillet over medium heat. Add the olive oil , and once the oil is hot, add the onion and garlic and a good pinch of salt . Cook until the onion is starting to turn golden, adding splashes of water in between to help the onion cook evenly, 4 to 8 minutes.

Then, mix in the mushrooms and balsamic vinegar and another pinch of salt , and cook for a minute. Now, mix in the water or stock, dried herbs and spices, pepper flakes, salt, pepper, and nutritional yeast . Bring to a boil, then add the broken lasagna sheets. Mix well, then partially cover the pan, and cook for 14 to 18 minutes, or until the lasagna sheets are al dente

Mix in the tomato puree, vegan parmesan, and non-dairy sour cream . Bring to a boil again, then taste and adjust flavor and also check that the lasagna sheets are cooked. If they’re not done to your preference, cover the pan and continue to cook for another few minutes.

You can do this next step either with the soup in an ovenproof dish or ladled into individual, oven-safe bowls. Top the soup with the vegan mozzarella, basil, Tajin, and veggie crumbles , and put it under the broiler for 2 to 4 minutes for the cheese to melt and start to get a little golden, then serve. If you don’t want to put the pan into the oven, then cook your veggie grounds on a skillet for a few minutes with a pinch of salt and the Tajin or pepper flakes and dried basil . Mix and cook until the veggie grounds are crisp to your preference, then sprinkle over the hot soup in the pot. Top it with the vegan mozzarella , and cover it with the lid. Do this while the soup is still hot, and you have just switched off the heat, so that the cheese will melt on top.

Serve with garlic bread, sourdough, or any other bread that you like. To store: refrigerate in a closed container for upto 3 days. Reheat in a saucepan or microwave with additional stock as the soup would have thickened. Add some fresh toppings Video Notes Veggie ground substitutes: use lentils or chopped up vegan chicken.. To make this gluten-free, use gluten-free lasagna noodles.

Veggie ground substitutes: use lentils or chopped up vegan chicken.. To make this gluten-free, use gluten-free lasagna noodles.

This recipe is soy-free and nut-free, as long as you use soy-free and/or nut-free veggie grounds or vegan meat substitute, vegan parmesan, and vegan cream. You can adjust the consistency of the soup when you add the cream and tomato puree. If you want the soup to be brothier, add another cup of stock and bring to a boil. You can use other pastas instead of lasagna sheets, if you don't have lasagna sheets.

Ingredients and Substitutions

extra virgin olive oil – To sauté.

– To sauté. onion and garlic – For umami.

– For umami. mushrooms – Adds meatiness to the soup.

– Adds meatiness to the soup. balsamic vinegar – Adds a little sweetness and tang.

– Adds a little sweetness and tang. water – The base for the soup. You can use vegetable stock for even more flavor!

– The base for the soup. You can use vegetable stock for even more flavor! dried herbs and spices – Season the creamy lasagna soup with Italian herbs, basil, onion powder, pepper flakes, salt, and black pepper. We are topping the soup with dried basil and Tajin seasoning or Cajun spice or pepper flakes.

– Season the creamy lasagna soup with Italian herbs, basil, onion powder, pepper flakes, salt, and black pepper. We are topping the soup with dried basil and Tajin seasoning or Cajun spice or pepper flakes. nutritional yeast – Helps make the broth creamy-cheesy.

– Helps make the broth creamy-cheesy. lasagna sheets – Break these up into pieces. Feel free to use gluten-free, if needed. You can use other pasta instead, if you prefer.

– Break these up into pieces. Feel free to use gluten-free, if needed. You can use other pasta instead, if you prefer. tomato puree – Makes the broth tomatoey.

– Makes the broth tomatoey. vegan parmesan and vegan sour cream – Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed. You can use other non-dairy cream, like non-dairy yogurt or cashew cream, in place of the sour cream.

– Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed. You can use other non-dairy cream, like non-dairy yogurt or cashew cream, in place of the sour cream. vegan mozzarella – For topping. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.

– For topping. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed. veggie grounds – Use your favorite! You can use lentils or crumbled tofu, or chopped up vegan chicken substitute instead, if you prefer. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed.

💡 Tips For brothier soup, add an extra cup of water or broth when you add the tomato puree.

This dish is easiest to make in an oven-safe skillet, so you can just pop it right into the oven from the stovetop. If you don’t have one, you can ladle the soup into oven-safe bowls instead and bake or use the stovetop method.

How to Make Creamy Lasagna Soup

Heat a large saucepan or somewhat deep skillet over medium heat. Add the olive oil, and once the oil is hot, add the onion and garlic and a good pinch of salt. Cook until the onion is starting to turn golden, adding splashes of water in between to help the onion cook evenly, 4 to 8 minutes.

Then, mix in the mushrooms and balsamic vinegar and another pinch of salt, and cook for a minute.





Now, mix in the water or stock, dried herbs and spices, pepper flakes, salt, pepper, and nutritional yeast. Bring to a boil, then add the broken lasagna sheets. Mix well, then partially cover the pan, and cook for 14 to 18 minutes, or until the lasagna sheets are cooked to preference.

Mix in the tomato puree, vegan parmesan, and non-dairy sour cream. Bring to a boil again, then taste and adjust flavor and also check that the lasagna sheets are al dente. If they’re not done to your preference, cover the pan and continue to cook for another few minutes.

Topping: You can do this next step either with the soup in an ovenproof dish or ladled into individual, oven-safe bowls. Top the soup with the vegan mozzarella, basil, Tajin or Cajun and veggie crumbles, and put it under the broiler for 2 to 4 minutes for the cheese to melt and start to get a little golden, then serve.

If you don’t want to put the pan into the oven, then cook your veggie grounds on a skillet for a few minutes with a pinch of salt , Tajin or Cajun seasoning or pepper flakes and dried basil. Mix and cook until the veggie grounds are crisp to your preference, then sprinkle over the hot soup in the pot. Top it with the vegan mozzarella, and cover it with the lid. Do this while the soup is still hot, and you have just switched off the heat, so that the cheese will melt on top.

Serve with garlic bread, sourdough, or any other bread that you like.